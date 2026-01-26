

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, could be the best type of exercise for older adults who want to lose body fat without losing muscle, according to new research by UniSC academics.



'With the festive season now behind most of us and New Year's resolutions in full swing, this research can help inform people's plans for healthy aging in 2026,' said lead author and exercise physiologist Dr. Grace Rose of the University of the Sunshine Coast.



The study tracked more than 120 healthy older adults from the Greater Brisbane area. On average, participants were 72 years old and had a body mass index (BMI) of 26, which is considered normal for people over 65. For six months, participants attended three gym workouts each week, which helped researchers see how regular exercise at different intensity levels affected their bodies over time.



'High intensity training in this study involved repeated short bursts, or intervals, of very hard exercise-where breathing is heavy and conversation is difficult-alternated with easier recovery periods,' explained Rose.



'HIIT likely works better because it puts more stress on the muscles, giving the body a stronger signal to keep muscle tissue rather than lose it.'



Dr Rose said the results are important because changes in body fat and muscle are closely linked to health problems such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and other age-related conditions. Keeping muscle mass is especially important as people age, since muscle loss can limit movement, increase frailty, and raise the risk of long-term illness.



'While moderate training reduced fat mass, it also caused a small decline in lean muscle,' she added. 'Both high and moderate intensities improved the composition of weight carried around the middle. Further analysis is needed of the low intensity results.'



