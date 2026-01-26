Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057) ("FUTR" or the "Company"), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make real-time payments, today announced the appointment of Alex McDougall as Chief Executive Officer. Michael Hilmer, who previously held the role of Chief Executive Officer, will remain with the Company and has been appointed Vice Chairman.

Mr. McDougall was recruited to be President of The FUTR Corporation in 2025 and has played a central role in advancing the Company's consumer-first strategy, including the launch and integration of its AI Agent App, intelligent payment rails, and data monetization infrastructure. As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. McDougall will be responsible for overall corporate strategy, execution, and stakeholder engagement as FUTR enters its next phase of growth.

"Alex is a multifaceted executive with deep expertise across AI, digital assets, and investment banking. We share a vision of a future in which every consumer has a Personal Life Management AI-driven Agent App to manage their increasingly complex lives while at the same time monetizing their personal information. He has a rare command of how AI and data infrastructure will move from experimentation to real-world scale, making this the right moment for FUTR's next phase of leadership," said G. Scott Paterson, Chairman of FUTR, who was just appointed to the Board on January 19, 2026. Paterson added: "And, on top of his skills, Alex is a great guy."

Mr. McDougall brings nearly 10 years of experience across digital assets, payments, and data infrastructure. Prior to joining FUTR, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Canada Stablecorp Inc. for three years and remains an advisor to the firm.

He was previously the co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Bicameral Ventures, a fund focused on frontier technology at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence, and later served as Managing Director at 3iQ, where he focused on stablecoin yield generation strategies and the development of novel digital asset funds. In addition, Mr. McDougall also serves on the board of directors of Balance Custody, Canada's largest and oldest regulated digital asset custodian, and has served as a mentor for Techstars.

"Based on my experience across AI, payments, and data infrastructure, I see increasing interest in the use of AI-driven agents within digital products," said Mr. McDougall. " At FUTR, we're finally putting the full technology stack together to put consumer-controlled data, tokenized data monetization, and personalized AI together to create an Agent that can perform complex financial transactions on your behalf, keep your data saf,e and reward you for every piece of data you contribute. As FUTR enters into its next phase of growth, our priority shifts to disciplined execution and growth in the consumer-facing agent and the associated FUTR Payments technology. I want to thank Michael for his partnership and leadership to date, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we build the next chapter of FUTR."

Mr. Paterson added, "On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Michael for his leadership and experience in establishing a strong foundation for FUTR, and we look forward to continuing to work with him as a member of the Board in his new role as Vice Chairman."

Mr. McDougall is a recognized leader in the intersection of blockchain and AI and is a frequent writer and speaker on data sovereignty, AI agents, and modernized payment rails, with published work in outlets such as CoinDesk, CoinTelegraph, and the Toronto Star, and speaking engagements at leading global conferences including Consensus, CES, Money 20/20, and Collision.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Agent App uses advanced AI and intelligent document processing to help consumers unlock the financial value of their personal information. By enabling users to monetize their data and instantly access key documents and insights, the App saves meaningful time and simplifies everyday financial tasks.

www.thefutrcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the Company's leadership transition, strategic priorities, future growth plans, platform development, expansion across consumer finance, and the anticipated benefits of the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "estimate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections regarding future events and performance, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to execution of the Company's strategy, development and adoption of its platform and products, regulatory and compliance requirements, market acceptance of its offerings, competitive conditions, and general economic and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281673

Source: The FUTR Corporation