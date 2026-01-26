

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the mixed performance seen during last Friday's session, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. With the upward move, the major averages further offset the steep drop seen last Tuesday.



The major averages moved to the downside going into the end of the day but remained in positive territory. The Dow advanced 313.69 points or 0.6 percent to 49,412.40, the Nasdaq rose 100.11 points or 0.4 percent to 23,601.36 and the S&P 500 climbed 34.62 points or 0.5 percent to 6,950.23.



The strength on Wall Street came amid strong gains by Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSF), which are moving higher ahead of the release of their quarterly results later this week.



Shares of Apple surged by 3.0 percent, shares of Meta jumped by 2.1 percent and shares of Microsoft advanced by 0.9 percent.



However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



Traders also kept an eye on the latest geopolitical developments, with President Donald Trump threatening to impose a 100 percent tariff on goods from Canada over a potential free trade deal with China.



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded by saying his country has no intention of pursuing such a deal.



The U.S. government is also facing the possibility of another shutdown, as several Democratic senators have threatened to oppose a spending bill if it includes appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security.



The impasse over DHS funding comes after federal immigration agents shot and killed another U.S. citizen in Minneapolis over the weekend.



In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods surged by much more than expected in the month of November.



Sector News



Networking stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, with the NYSE Arca Networking Index jumping by 2.0 percent.



Notable strength was also visible among software stocks, as reflected by the 1.1 percent gain posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.



On the other hand, steel stocks showed a significant move to the downside, dragging the NYSE Arca Steel index down by 2.2 percent.



Airline stocks also saw considerable weakness on the day, resulting in a 1.5 percent loss by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.8 percent and China's Shanghai Composite Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index crept up by 0.1 percent.



The major European markets also ended the day narrowly mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both crept up by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries saw further upside after ending last Friday's session slightly higher. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.6 basis points to 4.213 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News