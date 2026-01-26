Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. At quarter end, the Company reported a Net Asset Value ("NAV") of approximately $32.4 million, or approximately $0.85 per share.

Q4 and Year-End 2025 Preliminary Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Net Asset Value: NAV as of December 31, 2025 of $32.4 million (or $0.85 per share) compared with $20.3 million (or $0.80 per share) at December 31, 2024. The Company's most recently reported interim NAV, as at November 30, 2025 was approximately $33.3 million.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: The Company had $1.7 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2025, consistent with its position at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents declined by $6.9 million from November 2025, reflecting capital deployment into new and existing investments, primarily within the technology and artificial intelligence sectors.

Active Portfolio Management: Torrent continued to utilize option writing strategies on select equity positions, generating incremental cash flows during the period. The Company also continued its portfolio optimization efforts by exiting underperforming holdings and realizing gains on investments that had reached their targeted upside.

Performance Drivers: The change in NAV during the final month of the year reflects short-term valuation movements across the portfolio during a period of broader market volatility and year-end rebalancing activity.

"Our preliminary, unaudited results indicate that our year-end was marked by steady execution of our portfolio management and capital deployment strategy," said Wade Dawe, Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Capital Ltd. "During the fourth quarter, we deployed capital into equities in the technology and artificial intelligence sectors consistent with our long-term investment approach."

NAV per share and all per-share figures are calculated based on common shares outstanding at the applicable reporting dates. The number of common shares outstanding may vary between periods.

Cautionary Note on Preliminary Results

The financial figures presented in this release are preliminary and unaudited results, are expressed in Canadian dollars, and subject to change following the completion of the Company's standard closing procedures and year-end audit. Final results will be included in the Company's audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025, that will be filed on SEDAR+ on or before April 29, 2026.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred to the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

