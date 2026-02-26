Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today released its January 2026 portfolio update and Net Asset Value ("NAV"). As of January 31, 2026, the company reported an estimated NAV of $32.9 million, or approximately $0.86 per share.

January Portfolio Performance Highlights

Net Asset Value: $32.9 million (or $0.86 per share) as of January 31, 2026 compared with $32.4 million (or $0.85 per share) at December 31, 2025.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Torrent had $1.6 million in cash and cash equivalents at January 31, 2026, consistent with its position at December 31, 2025.

Active Portfolio Management: During the month Torrent continued its portfolio optimization efforts by exiting underperforming holdings redeploying capital in new investments.

Performance Drivers: Torrent continued to utilize option writing strategies on select equity positions to generate incremental cash flows during the period.

"NAV per share saw a modest uptick in January as we continued to actively shape and optimize our portfolio," said Wade Dawe, Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Capital Ltd. "We remain disciplined in how we deploy capital, maintaining liquidity as we position the company to take advantage of emerging opportunities throughout 2026."

NAV per share and all per-share figures are calculated based on common shares outstanding at the applicable reporting dates. The number of common shares outstanding may vary between periods.

Cautionary Note on Preliminary Results

The January 2026 financial figures presented in this release are preliminary and unaudited results, are expressed in Canadian dollars, and subject to change following the completion of the Company's standard closing procedures and review. Final January results will be included in the Company's unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, that will be filed on SEDAR+ on or before May 29, 2026.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

