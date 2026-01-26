Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PX) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") announces that, as a result of an issue oriented continuous disclosure review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC"), the Company has amended and refiled its technical report for the Manfo Gold Project, Ghana (the "Technical Report"). As a consequence of the OSC Review, the Company amended the Technical Report to bring it into conformity with certain requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The amended and refiled Technical Report may be found on the Company's website and SEDAR+.

Items addressed in the amended Technical Report

Qualified Person authorship: Mr. Andrew Netherwood was removed as an author and Simon Meadows Smith of SEMS Technical has assumed responsibility for the relevant sections of the report.

Date and signature page: Mr. Elliot Wehrle was removed from the signature page. Simon Meadows Smith of SEMS Technical has signed the report for the portions prepared or supervised.

Appendices: The Company reduced and streamlined Appendices B (drill intercepts), C (QA/QC plots), D (variograms), and E (cross-sections) to align with the requirement that a technical report is a summary document. Essential methodologies, parameters, and conclusions are retained in the main body.

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores prospective land packages located in gold belts in Ghana, West Africa and Canada. In Ghana, the Company is exploring its two 100% owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo property, the site of eight near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine, as well as the Dankran property located adjacent to its Obuasi property.

