Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PX) (OTC PINK: PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 5,750,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The stock options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.205 per share. Subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Stock Option Plan, the options have a term of 10 years and will expire on January 30, 2036.

The Company also announces that effective immediately Matthew Lilko is appointed Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Lilko has been with Pelangio Exploration since 2018 and is experienced in applying risk analysis to capital markets and commodity projects. Mr. Lilko holds a PhD from Trent University and an MA from Western University. Mr. Lilko is also a director of MINK Ventures Corp.

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores prospective land packages located in gold belts in Ghana, West Africa and Canada. In Ghana, the Company is exploring its two 100% owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo property, the site of eight near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine, as well as the Dankran property located adjacent to its Obuasi property.

