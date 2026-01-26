Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG) ("KO Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated December 15, 2025, January 12, 2026 and January 16, 2026, it has obtained written consent of shareholders holding a majority of the outstanding common shares of the Company and has closed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $467,384.85, representing the issuance of 2,789,076 units (the "Units").

Following the closing of the second tranche of the Private Placement, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $2,447,860.15.

The Company issued 1,699,666 Units at a price of $0.15, each Unit consisted of one common share (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each such Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of C$0.25 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued 1,089,410 Units at a price of $0.195, each Unit consisted of Share and one Warrant, with each such Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of C$0.26 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes and to fund ongoing exploration and drilling programs in the Otago Gold District, New Zealand.

The Company paid finder's fees of $11,107.05 in cash and issued 92,120 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain qualified parties upon closing. 51,320 Finder's Warrants will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of C$0.25 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance, and 40,810 Finder's Warrants will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of C$0.26 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the second tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on May 27, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Private Placement is subject to final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About KO Gold Inc.

KO Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company listed on the CSE under "KOG". The Company's strategy is to acquire and explore highly prospective gold properties within the Otago Gold District in New Zealand. KO Gold presently, has four 100%-owned prospecting and exploration permits within the Otago Gold District for a combined land package of 400 km2 (including the Carrick Range exploration permit application). The Company's Smylers, Hyde and Glenpark EPs are located adjacent to OceanaGold's Macraes Gold Mine and the Carrick EP hosts the historic Carrick Goldfield which holds promise as a significant gold deposit near Santana Minerals' Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project. The Company also has an NSR on three additional permits, Garibaldi, Raggedy Range, and Rough Ridge South totaling 243km2. KO Gold has spent over C$3M in exploration and drilling on its permits in the Otago Gold District over the past five years including RC and diamond drilling on its Smylers EP.

