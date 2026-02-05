Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG) ("KO Gold" or the "Company") announces today that it has granted stock options ("Options") to purchase up to 2,335,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant at a price of $0.35 per Share. The Options will vest immediately. All of the Options and the Shares underlying the Options are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

KO Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company listed on the CSE under "KOG". The Company's strategy is to acquire and explore highly prospective gold properties within the Otago Gold District in New Zealand. KO Gold presently, has four 100%-owned prospecting and exploration permits within the Otago Gold District for a combined land package of 400 km2 (including the Carrick Range exploration permit application). The Company's Smylers, Hyde and Glenpark EPs are located adjacent to OceanaGold's Macraes Gold Mine and the Carrick EP hosts the historic Carrick Goldfield which holds promise as a significant gold deposit near Santana Minerals' Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project. The Company also has an NSR on three additional permits, Garibaldi, Raggedy Range, and Rough Ridge South totaling 243km2. KO Gold has spent over C$3M in exploration and drilling on its permits in the Otago Gold District over the past five years including RC and diamond drilling on its Smylers EP.

