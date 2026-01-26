

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Tuesday release December figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In November, imports were up 18.1 percent on month and exports rose 18.8 percent for a trade deficit of HKD48.5 billion.



Japan will provide December data for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.5 percent on year - easing from 2.7 percent in the previous month.



China will see December figures for industrial profits; in November, profits were up 0.1 percent on year.



Australia will see December results for the surveys of business confidence and business conditions from National Australia Bank; in November, their scores were +1 and +7, respectively.



New Zealand will release December data for credit card spending; in November, spending was up 0.47 percent on year.



