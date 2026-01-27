Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTCID: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") an exploration company focused on the discovery of battery metals in Brazil's prestigious Lithium Valley, is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 6,690,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain officers, directors and consultants to the Company. The grant includes 4,340,000 Options to insiders of the Company. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of three years from the date of issue. The Options vest immediately and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian company advancing the exploration and development of critical minerals essential to the clean-energy transition. The Company's primary focus is Brazil, where it controls a significant land position within the country's emerging Lithium Valley - a region recognized for its lithium, gallium, and rare-earth potential. Spark's flagship Arapaima Project spans approximately 91,900 hectares and hosts multiple targets for lithium and gallium-REE mineralization. Through systematic exploration, Spark aims to help strengthen the secure and sustainable supply of minerals that power electrification, renewable energy, and modern technologies. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and supporting Brazil's development of a transparent, sustainable critical-minerals supply chain.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

