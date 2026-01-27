

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd. (010120.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company rose to 78.785 billion south Korean won from 62.632 billion won last year.



Operating income for the quarter was 130.249 billion won up from 119.897 billion won in the prior year.



Quarterly sales grew to 1.520 trillion won from 1.360 trillion won in the previous year.



LS ELECTRIC was trading at KRW 502,000.00 as of 10:42:40 AM GMT+9, reflecting an increase of KRW 1,000.00 or 0.20%.



