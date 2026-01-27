

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits increased for the first time in four years, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Industrial profits increased 0.6 percent in 2025, marking the first rise since 2021.



In December, industrial profits advanced 5.3 percent from the previous year, following a sharp contraction of 13.1 percent in November.



Official data showed that Chinese companies continued to cut their prices to survive. Producer prices have been falling for 39 consecutive months. However, in December, producer prices dropped at a slower pace of 1.9 percent.



