PT Artajasa Pembayaran Elektronis ("Artajasa"), Indonesia's leading payment system infrastructure provider, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. This strategic collaboration will advance the integration of seamless cross-border payment, AI-powered mobile innovations, and SME digtialisation solutions between Indonesia and Ant International's extensive global ecosystem.

Beyond enhancing transaction convenience, the collaboration underscores a shared commitment to driving digital transformation and delivering sustainable value across the payment ecosystem, benefiting industry players, merchants, and consumers alike.

The MoU was officially signed in Singapore by Armand Hermawan, President Director Chief Executive Officer of Artajasa, and Pan Yan, Head of Strategic Partnership Office for Alipay+, Ant International.

This milestone marks the beginning of a strategic synergy to expand the reach of digital payment services and foster technological innovation, bridging Indonesia's payment infrastructure with the global digital payment's ecosystem.

As a leading payment system infrastructure provider in Indonesia, Artajasa currently connects more than 80,000 ATMs and 98 ATM Bersama member institutions nationwide. The company is also the largest player in QRIS services, enabling payment acceptance for more than 41 million merchants across the country.

Artajasa's comprehensive payment ecosystem supports a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, multifinance, insurance, public services, energy, education, transportation, electronic money, credit cards, e-commerce, and beyond. In addition, Artajasa operates an extensive network of ATMs across Indonesia and manages EDC deployments through a broad network of agents nationwide.

Ant International, through its four business pillars Alipay+, Antom, Bettr and WorldFirst, offers a range of techfin solutions that promote global connectivity and inclusion through AI-powered payment capabilities and growth tools, and SME digitalisation solutions. Alipay+, its unified wallet gateway, has supported the development of Asia's largest superapps, and connects more than 1.8 billion user accounts across 40 international payment partners to more than 150 million merchants in over 100 markets.

Commenting on the collaboration, Armand Hermawan, President Director Chief Executive Officer of Artajasa stated, "The future of payment and financial services is shaped by strong, interconnected ecosystems built on collaboration, trust, and continuous innovation. Ant International is a global benchmark in digital payments, making this partnership highly strategic. This MoU reflects our commitment to fostering open collaboration, exchanging insights, and jointly exploring innovative opportunities that will advance the payment ecosystem."

"Indonesia is one of the most dynamic digital economies in the world, and we're proud to collaborate with Artajasa to further Indonesia's digital capabilities and learn from the local ecosystem," said Edward Yue, Alipay+ General Manager for SEA, ANZ and South Asia, Ant International. "Ant International will fully support Artajasa and local Indonesian partners through our technologies and know-how, from payments and beyond, to make innovation accessible to local users and businesses. Together, we can empower a new wave of opportunities and contribute to Indonesia's digitalisation journey."

As an initial phase of the partnership in 2026, Artajasa and Ant International are confident that the combination of robust local infrastructure and advanced global technology will accelerate inclusive digital economic growth. The collaboration is expected to enhance cross-border transaction mobility for Indonesian consumers and international visitors alike, while strengthening the global competitiveness of Indonesia's national payment system industry.

About Artajasa

PT Artajasa Pembayaran Elektronis (Artajasa) is a pioneer and leading provider of payment system infrastructure in Indonesia. The company has established itself as a market leader in switching services, including ATM Bersama, ATM Bersama Debit, and ATM Bersama QR, connecting more than 80,000 ATMs and 98 member institutions nationwide.

Artajasa delivers a comprehensive suite of Payment Services, Settlement Services, and Managed Services across multiple industries, including telecommunications, multifinance, insurance, public services, energy, education, transportation, electronic money, credit cards, e-commerce, donations, and more.

Committed to strengthening Indonesia's payment ecosystem, Artajasa plays a strategic role as a key enabler of integrated, non-cash payment solutions-delivering reliable, scalable, and innovative services for institutions, customers, and communities.

About Ant International

With headquarters in Singapore and main operations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions.

To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/.

