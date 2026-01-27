Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Dr. Reuter Resources GmbH ("Dr. Reuter") to provide investor relations services to Canamera (the "Agreement"). The Agreement has a minimum term of six months and may be terminated at any time after that with a notice period of one month, effective at the end of the month. Dr. Reuter is a is a global investor relations agency that provides modular services, including roadshows, digital IR, institutional investor outreach, financial media relations, capital markets conference support, and assistance with disclosure obligations, across major markets in the U.S. and Europe.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Dr. Reuter will provide services, as appropriate, that include campaign and editorial articles, translation and distribution of press releases, journalist outreach, and social media campaigns (the "Services").

In consideration for the Services, Canamera will pay Dr. Reuter €4,500 per month. Dr. Reuter is not related to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. Dr. Reuter's business is located at Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37, Tower 185, 60327, Frankfurt, Germany. Its email contact is e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu and its phone number is +49 69 1532 5857.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical minerals exploration company building a diversified portfolio of interests in energy metals and rare earth element projects across the Americas, including options in the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming, the Iron Hills rare earth elements project in Colorado, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. In Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the options to purchase 90% of Schryburt Lake and 100% of the Garrow rare earth and niobium projects in Ontario and the Mantle project in British Columbia. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration targets. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the expected term and Services contracted for by the Company.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the expected term and Services and that the Canadian Securities Exchange will not object to the Company's promotional program or use its discretion to halt the Company's promotional activities.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that Services may not be as effective as anticipated by the Company, and that the Canadian Securities Exchange may object to the Company's promotional program and use its discretion to halt the Company's promotional activities or impose other penalties on the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

