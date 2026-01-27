

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY38.885 billion, or JPY92.96 per share. This compares with JPY23.066 billion, or JPY55.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 29.8% to JPY115.315 billion from JPY88.853 billion last year.



Capcom Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY38.885 Bln. vs. JPY23.066 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY92.96 vs. JPY55.15 last year. -Revenue: JPY115.315 Bln vs. JPY88.853 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 121.93 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 190.000 B



