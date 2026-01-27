Cutting-edge Android payment and Point-of-Sales (POS) technology set to transform the European payments and POS landscape

Castles Technology, a global leader in Android payment acceptance devices, has been selected by Loomis Pay, the POS and digital payment division of Loomis, to support its European expansion. Through this collaboration, Loomis Pay will strengthen its capacity to deliver flexible and secure POS and payment solutions tailored to merchant preferences. As well as empowering merchants and their customers to transact the way they prefer, cash, card and digital.

Following an extensive market review, Loomis Pay chose Castles Technology for its leadership in Android-based payment solutions, recognized for versatility, reliability, and innovation across its latest Android devices. Loomis Pay will deploy their POS and payment services on the portable S1F4 Pro, the PINPAD S1P2 and the unattended S1U2M4, as well its CasHUB TMS and Marketplace.

Castles Technology and Loomis Pay have been working hand-in-hand with Seitatech, a specialized Finnish payment expert company, to develop the complete software suite for the terminals and the connection to Loomis POS and payment gateway. The successful deployment of this comprehensive end-to-end solution, at record breaking pace, within a few months was a key factor in securing the partnership.

A successful pilot in Norway earlier this year showcased the strength of the partnership and the robustness of the technology, with Castles devices already deployed across 17 locations, and further sites being added. Building on this momentum, Loomis Pay will now roll out the devices at scale, giving merchants fast time to market, seamless integration and an enhanced POS and payment experience.

"We are honored to support Loomis Pay in its mission to attract new customers," said Jean-Philippe Niedergang, Acting Group CEO and EMEA-PACIFIC-LATAM CEO at Castles Technology. "Our Android devices delivers the innovation, reliability, and agility required to lead in the fast changing payments landscape. With Loomis Pay's expertise, agility, and strategic growth plans we are excited to be part of their journey."

"As a leader in innovation within cash, POS, and payments, Loomis is executing a clear strategic plan to transform the European cash, payments and POS market," said Erik Zingmark, MD Loomis Pay CEO Loomis Digital Solutions AB. "Castles Technology's expertise and responsiveness make them an ideal partner to support our expansion and ensure an excellent customer experience."

The launch will initially cover the markets of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Spain.

About Castles Technology

Castles Technology is a global leader in payment acceptance solutions, delivering secure, reliable, and innovative Android-based payment terminals and services that enable a seamless payment experience. The company partners with thousands of customers worldwide, including banks, merchants, FinTechs, acquirers, ISVs, and PSPs. It has deployed millions of POS terminals to support retailers of every size, from local businesses to global enterprises.

As a pioneering Android payment acceptance solution provider, Castles Technology combines powerful device performance with advanced security and localized market expertise, ensuring global reach with strong regional support. Backed by more than 30 years of industry experience, Castles Technology's global network of payment experts continually innovates to anticipate, shape, and advance the future of commerce.

Driven by a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Castles Technology aims to create meaningful, long-term impact through its products, services, and operations, supporting smarter commerce, responsible technology, and a stronger payment ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://www.castlestech.com/.

About Loomis Pay

Loomis Pay is a digital payments company within the Loomis Group, offering a platform that connects POS, payments, and, when needed, cash handling into one integrated solution. We operate across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Spain, supporting thousands of merchants who rely on our solutions every day.

With one contract and one point of support, merchants can manage card, cash, and digital payments together, while adding modules and services as their business grows. Our platform is designed to build a strong bridge between merchants and their customers by enabling people to pay the way they prefer.

The platform supports both physical and digital sales, integrates with leading business systems, and is designed to simplify daily operations for retail, service businesses, and food beverage operators.

www.loomispay.com

