

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate increased slightly in December to the highest level in six months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups rose to 9.8 percent in December from 9.7 percent in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.1 percent.



Further, this was the highest rate since June, when it was 9.9 percent.



The number of unemployed people was 277,000 in December compared to 276,000 in November.



The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, was 19.5 percent versus 20.5 percent in November.



Data showed that the employment rate declined to 61.0 percent in December from 61.5 percent a month ago.



During the fourth quarter, the unemployment rate in the country was 9.7 percent, up from 9.2 percent in the third quarter.



