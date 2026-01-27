Faron Pharmaceuticals: Faron Expands Bexmarilimab Program in Solid Tumors with a Randomized Phase I/II BEXAR IIT in Metastatic Soft-Tissue Sarcoma

Study conducted in a collaboration between MEDSIR and University Hospital Vall d'Hebron to evaluate bexmarilimab plus standard-of-care doxorubicin in a high-unmet-need frontline setting.

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers through novel immunotherapies, today announces a significant expansion to scope of clinical trials where bexmarilimab is investigated by supporting the BEXAR investigator-initiated trial (IIT). Faron continues to leverage its deep understanding of the Clever-1 pathway to address solid tumors. The BEXAR trial evaluates Faron's lead asset, bexmarilimab , in combination with standard-of-care doxorubicin for patients with metastatic soft-tissue sarcoma.

The IIT is being sponsored by MEDSIR, a global leader in oncology research, and conducted in collaboration with the University Hospital Vall d'Hebron in Barcelona, Spain, one of Europe's leading cancer treatment and research centers.

"The launch of the BEXAR trial represents a major milestone in our clinical strategy, extending the potential reach of bexmarilimab to solid tumors," said Dr. Petri Bono, Chief Medical Officer of Faron. "Sarcomas exhibit some of the highest levels of Clever-1 expression seen in oncology. This provides a strong scientific rationale for combining our macrophage-targeting immunotherapy with standard chemotherapy. We are thrilled to provide bexmarilimab to world-class experts at University Hospital Vall d'Hebron and MEDSIR to investigate this novel approach."

Soft-tissue sarcomas are aggressive tumors often characterized by an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) dominated by macrophages, which contribute to poor patient outcomes. Expansion into this indication is driven by compelling data showing that Clever-1 expression in sarcomas is among the highest of all human tumor types.

Dr. César Serrano, Sarcoma Faculty of the European Society of Medical Oncology , sarcoma-expert oncologist and Group Leader of the Sarcoma Translational Research Program at the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology, and scientific and clinical lead of the trial said, " Doxorubicin has remained the standard foundation of treatment for many patients with metastatic soft-tissue sarcoma for more than four decades, and therefore the need for improved therapeutic options is urgent.

"There is a strong biological rationale to investigate whether modulating the tumor microenvironment can enhance the activity of chemotherapy. We look forward to evaluating whether this combination can offer a new avenue of hope for patients facing this aggressive disease."

The BEXAR IIT aims to validate whether bexmarilimab can reprogram these macrophages from an immune-suppressive to an immune-activating state, potentially overcoming resistance to chemotherapy and improving patient outcomes in this high-unmet-need setting.

Alicia García, Scientific Director at MEDSIR, said " We are proud to collaborate with Faron and the University Hospital Vall d'Hebron to facilitate this innovative study. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to advancing cancer research and reflects MEDSIR's dedication to exploring novel treatment combinations for patients facing difficult-to-treat cancers. As we continue to expand our research portfolio across a broad range of tumor types, initiatives like this trial exemplify our mission to bring meaningful progress to patients worldwide ."

About Bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes by targeting myeloid cell function. It binds to Clever-1, a receptor on immunosuppressive macrophages that helps cancer evade the immune system. By targeting Clever-1, bexmarilimab reprograms the tumor microenvironment to ignite a potent anti-tumor immune response.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company's pipeline is built on its scientific understanding of the regulation of the immune system in cancer.

About MEDSIR

Founded in 2012, MEDSIR works closely with its partners to drive innovation in oncology research. Based in Spain and the United States, the company manages all aspects of clinical trials, from study design to publication, utilizing a global network of experts and integrated technology to streamline the process.

The company offers proof-of-concept support and a strategic approach that helps research partners experience the best of both worlds from industry-based clinical research and investigator-driven trials.

About Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology



Established in 2006, the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) is a leading comprehensive cancer research center of excellence where its scientists and research physicians adopt a purely translational research model, working together as multidisciplinary teams to both accelerate and advance personalized and targeted therapies against cancer. Undertaking one of Spain's most dynamic cancer research programs, VHIO is dedicated to delivering on the promise of precision medicine in oncology - turning cancer discovery into more effective treatments and better practice for the care of our patients. VHIO is one of the seven leading European cancer centers that have joined forces to create Cancer Core Europe, a Cancer Association carrying out innovative research propelling cancer medicine into a new era through translational research.

