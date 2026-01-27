

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Sage Group PLC (SGE.L), an accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology provider for small and mid-sized businesses, on Tuesday reported a rise in revenue for the first quarter.



Jacqui Cartin, CFO of Sage Group, said: 'Sage delivered a strong start to FY26, with Q1 organic revenue growth accelerating to 10%, supported by the continued execution of our growth strategy. We reiterate our full-year guidance, as set out in our FY25 results announcement.'



For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the Group posted revenue of GBP 674 million, higher than the GBP 610 million in the same period last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects organic total revenue growth to be 9 percent or above. Operating margins are also expected to continue trending upwards.



