Biovica International: Strong DiviTum TKa Results Published in JCO Precision Oncology

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II), a leader in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announced that DiviTum TKa data from the Ciclib trial at Roswell Park have been published in JCO Precision Oncology. Results show that thymidine kinase activity (TKa) measured in blood can predict and dynamically track which patients respond to CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy in HR+/HER2- breast cancer.

The study evaluated breast cancer patients enrolled in the prospective Ciclib trial at Roswell Park, assessing whether thymidine kinase could serve as a clinically useful and accessible biomarker. The results demonstrated that thymidine kinase activity levels measured with Biovica's DiviTum TKa test at baseline and during therapy reflected treatment sensitivity and the emergence of resistance. The publication adds to a growing base of evidence supporting DiviTum TKa as a valuable monitoring and predictive biomarker in both metastatic and early breast cancer settings.

"It is exciting to offer our patients a blood test that provides information about tumor cell proliferation and allows for disease monitoring", said Principal Investigator Agnieszka Witkiewicz, MD, Professor of Oncology and Director of the Advanced Tissue Imaging Shared Resource at Roswell Park.

"We are very pleased to see these results from Roswell Park further validating DiviTum TKa as a dynamic biomarker for monitoring response and early resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors. The study reinforces the role of TKa as an efficacy biomarker for CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy and highlights the clinical relevance of longitudinal TKa measurements during treatment. Importantly, it supports the potential role of DiviTum TKa in guiding therapy switch decisions, both to approved treatment options and to emerging next-generation CDK inhibitors", said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

About JCO Precision Oncology

JCO Precision Oncology is a peer-reviewed, online-only journal published by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) that focuses on advancing the science and practice of precision oncology through genomics- and biomarker-driven cancer research. According to Journal Citation Reports (Clarivate), Journal of Clinical Oncology ranks among the highest-impact journals in the Oncology category.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

