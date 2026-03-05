Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731
05.03.2026 15:50 Uhr
Biovica International: Biovica Announces Planned CEO Succession; Anders Rylander to Step Down During 2026

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - The Board of Directors of Biovica International AB today announces that Chief Executive Officer Anders Rylander has informed the Board of his intention to step down as CEO during 2026, as part of a structured succession process.

Anders Rylander will remain in his role to ensure continuity and an orderly handover. The transition is expected to be completed during 2026 and, at the latest, by 31 December 2026. The Board has initiated the process of recruiting a new Chief Executive Officer.

"Biovica is entering a new phase of commercial growth. After 15 years as CEO, I believe this is a natural time to hand over to a new CEO who can accelerate US commercialization and expand clinical adoption," says Anders Rylander. "I would like to thank the clinicians, research and commercial partners, employees and shareholders who have contributed to improving patient outcomes during my time as CEO. I intend to remain a long-term supporting shareholder of the company and, subject to shareholder approval, continue to contribute as a Board member."

Chair of the Board Fredrik Alpsten comments:
"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Anders Rylander for his dedication and contributions during his tenure as CEO. Under Anders' leadership, Biovica successfully transformed from a research-driven company into a commercial-stage oncology diagnostics company. During this period the company achieved regulatory approvals in both the EU and the US for DiviTum TKa, established its US laboratory operations, initiated commercial sales and expanded its offering through Pharma Services. The Board looks forward to building on this foundation in the company's next growth phase and confirms that the company's strategy remains unchanged. We look forward to completing a structured transition together with Anders and, thereafter, wish him every success in his future professional endeavors."

Further information regarding the recruitment process will be communicated in due course.

Contact

Fredrik Alpsten, Chairman
+46 70 667 31 06
fredrik@alpstenconsulting.com

Anders Rylander, CEO
Telefon: +46 76 666 16 47
E-post: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-05 15:30 CET.

Attachments

Biovica Announces Planned CEO Succession; Anders Rylander to Step Down During 2026

SOURCE: Biovica International



