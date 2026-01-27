WALLIX launches WALLIX One Console to boost operational efficiency and simplify cybersecurity for enterprises and organizations

Paris, January 27, 2026 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), the European cybersecurity champion and a key player in identity, access and privilege management, provides a simple and secure platform enabling organizations to operate freely across digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments. WALLIX today announces the launch of WALLIX One Console, a unified solution designed to manage and govern all WALLIX cybersecurity solutions from a single interface. With this launch, WALLIX takes a new step forward in simplifying and industrializing cybersecurity policies. By centralizing the governance of access and digital identities, the solution addresses a key expectation from organizations and enterprises: reducing operational complexity, controlling costs, and improving IT team efficiency-while strengthening overall security and resilience.

A practical response to productivity and compliance challenges

In a tense geopolitical and economic context marked by increasing regulatory pressure, WALLIX One Console provides an immediately operational response. According to internal WALLIX analyses[1], centralizing operations can reduce administrative workload by up to 14%, representing nearly two months of work saved per administrator each year. By automating repetitive tasks and pooling operations, the console helps lower operating costs while allowing IT teams to focus on higher value-added activities.

Beyond productivity gains, WALLIX One Console enhances the consistency of security policies across the organization. Harmonized practices reduce the risks associated with human error and fragmented configurations, while simplifying compliance with major European and international regulations (NIS2, ISO 27001, etc.) through global visibility and streamlined centralized audits.

This approach is primarily aimed at large enterprises, multi-site organizations, and Managed Services Providers (MSPs) facing increasing complexity in managing their security environments alongside strong cost rationalization requirements.

A console at the core of WALLIX's platform strategy

Initially deployed for Privileged Access Management (WALLIX PAM), WALLIX One Console was designed from the outset to evolve into WALLIX's unified platform, orchestrating all WALLIX solutions: privileged access management, user access management (WALLIX IDaaS), and identity governance (WALLIX IAG).

This roadmap responds to a clear market demand: simplifying cybersecurity environments, limiting tool sprawl, and avoiding heavy, complex platforms that are difficult to administer. It reflects WALLIX's ambition to offer a European alternative platform, designed to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) and provide scalability chosen by organizations, at a time when global IAM and cybersecurity platforms often prove rigid and costly.

True to its values, WALLIX embraces a long-term vision built on data protection, regulatory compliance, transparency, freedom of choice, ease of use, and technological independence, enabling organizations to operate freely in increasingly constrained digital and industrial environments.

WALLIX (Euronext: ALLIX, listed since 2015) is a European cybersecurity publisher, leader in privileged access management (PAM), which helps organizations strengthen their security and digital sovereignty. Rooted in the European values of security and freedom, and recognized for the technological excellence of its WALLIX One platform by the largest analyst firms, WALLIX supports more than 4,000 organizations around the world. Its mission is simple: to protect identities, access, and privileges across all IT and OT environments, giving organizations the freedom to confidently move in a more secure digital world.

[1] Estimate based on an internal WALLIX study, conducted using project templates and internal benchmarks. Results may vary depending on context and environment and are provided for information purposes only, with no contractual value

