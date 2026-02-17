WALLIX receives the EthiFinance ESG Ratings silver medal and the Greenly silver medal for its carbon assessment

Paris, February 17, 2026 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a leader in cybersecurity solutions for access and identity protection in digital and industrial environments, has been awarded the EthiFinance ESG Ratings silver medal and the Greenly silver medal for its second carbon assessment.

EthiFinance ESG Ratings silver medal

Following the evolution of EthiFinance's criteria for awarding ESG rating medals, WALLIX received the silver medal in the 2025 EthiFinance ESG Ratings campaign with a score of 64/100, an increase of 2 points year on year and 7 points over two years.

This score recognizes the non-financial performance of the WALLIX Group in 2024 and is based on the assessment of 140 criteria spanning four main themes: Governance, Social-Human Resources, Environment and Social-External Stakeholders.

With a score of 64/100, WALLIX ranked 35th out of the 163 companies covered by EthiFinance ESG Ratings in the "Information Technologies" sector, significantly above the sector average of 55/100. The Group came 81st out of 366 companies generating turnover of less than €150 million, beating the category average by 14 points.

Second Greenly silver medal

WALLIX performed its second greenhouse gas assessment for 2024, yielding a result of 1.4 kg across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 (direct emissions, indirect emissions related to energy consumption, other indirect emissions). Year on year, WALLIX reduced its GHG emissions by 13%.

This second assessment earned WALLIX the Greenly silver medal, scoring 36/100 - an improvement on the 32/100 obtained for the 2023 assessment - and placing WALLIX among the top 15% of companies working on their ecological transition. This rating, which is awarded on the basis of criteria including the creation and development of a greenhouse gas report, action plans, climate targets, team involvement and carbon contributions, reflects WALLIX's commitment to reducing its environmental impact.

Next publication: Full-year 2025 results, March 19, 2026

A PROPOS DE WALLIX

WALLIX est un champion européen de la cybersécurité. Depuis 2003, les logiciels édités par WALLIX protègent les identités et les accès des utilisateurs (PAM - Privileged Access Management & IAM - Identity and Access Management) afin que chaque organisation, où qu'elle soit, puisse évoluer librement et en toute sécurité dans un monde numérique plus sûr.

L'excellence technologique de ses solutions, reconnue par les plus prestigieux cabinets d'analystes, est mise au service de plus de 3 900 organisations à travers plus de 100 pays avec une mission: fournir un service d'accès identifié, simple et sécurisé, pour permettre aux utilisateurs d'évoluer sans risque dans les environnements numériques et industriels.

WALLIX affirme sa responsabilité numérique et s'engage à contribuer à la construction d'un espace numérique européen de confiance.

L'entreprise est cotée sur Euronext (ALLIX) depuis 2015. Les fondateurs et dirigeants ainsi que la structure d'investissement T.D.H (Thierry Dassault Holding) sont les actionnaires historiques de référence.

www.WALLIX.com | info@wallix.com

CONTACTS COMMUNICATION FINANCIÈRE

ACTUS finance & communication

Relations Investisseurs - Hélène de Watteville

01 53 67 36 33 / wallix@actus.fr

Relations Presse - Déborah Schwartz

06 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

