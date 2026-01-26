Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8Q7 | ISIN: CA88605U1075 | Ticker-Symbol: 32GA
Stuttgart
27.01.26 | 10:17
0,985 Euro
-0,51 % -0,005
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9801,05010:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE ANT MEDIA
BLUE ANT MEDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUE ANT MEDIA CORPORATION5,000+0,40 %
THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC0,985-0,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.