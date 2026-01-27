

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Getinge AB (GETI-B.ST) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK868 million, or SEK3.19 per share. This compares with SEK664 million, or SEK2.44 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Getinge AB reported adjusted earnings of SEK1.213 billion or SEK4.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.0% to SEK10.186 billion from SEK11.071 billion last year.



Getinge AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK868 Mln. vs. SEK664 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.19 vs. SEK2.44 last year. -Revenue: SEK10.186 Bln vs. SEK11.071 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News