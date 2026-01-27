BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) ("BGC"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that BGC Brokers L.P. is now authorized as a U.K. registered benchmark administrator licensee with the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") under the U.K. Benchmarks Regulation.

BGC's approved benchmark offering includes swaps pricing in EUR IRS, GBP IRS, XCCY swaps, and EU and U.K. Inflation swaps. This enhancement provides clients with an FCA regulated reference page, improved data quality, and a strong alternative benchmark solution for their issuance activities. This wider range of approved products strengthens our value proposition and ability to support issuance workflows.

"BGC is one of the world's leading interest rate derivatives brokers with a comprehensive benchmark reference page for EUR, GBP swaps, inflation, and cross-currency products, covering the full forward curve," said Nadim Mourad, Executive Managing Director at BGC. "This registration enables us to provide clients with regulated benchmark reference data that supports valuation and risk management activities across key rates markets."

"We are pleased to become a registered benchmark administrator in the U.K., reflecting our commitment to the highest standards of benchmark administration and our dedication to integrity, transparency, and resiliency for our clients," said Sean Windeatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer at BGC. "We look forward to expanding our benchmark offerings into other products and markets."

Reference pages for all the above swaps products are available on Bloomberg and LSEG.

About BGC Group, Inc.

BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) is a leading global marketplace, data, and financial technology services company for a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, energy, commodities, shipping, equities, and now includes the FMX Futures Exchange. BGC's clients are many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC and leading global investment banks and market-making firms have partnered to create FMX, part of the BGC Group of companies, which includes a U.S. interest rate futures exchange, spot foreign exchange platform, and the world's fastest growing U.S. cash treasuries platform. For more information about BGC, please visit www.bgcg.com

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, cash position and outlook, and statements related to the completion of the disposition described above, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

