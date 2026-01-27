Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Financial Statement Release January-December 2025 to be published on February 12, 2026

Vaisala Corporation

Press release

January 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala's Financial Statement Release January-December 2025 to be published on February 12, 2026

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release January-December 2025 on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at about 9:00 a.m. (EET). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 1:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and teleconference

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors, and media will be held in English on the same day, starting at 1:00 p.m. (EET).

You can participate in the live audiocast via the following link: https://vaisala.events.inderes.com/q4-2025

Questions may be presented by participating in the teleconference. You can access the teleconference by registering at the link below. After registration, you will receive an email with the dial-in numbers and a conference ID.

https://events.inderes.com/vaisala/q4-2025/dial-in

A recording will be available at vaisala.com/investors later the same day.

