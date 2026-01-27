

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased in December from a year ago as exports rose amid a fall in imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



Separate official data showed that producer prices decreased for the second straight month.



The trade surplus rose to SEK 7.4 billion in December from SEK 2.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. In November, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 9.6 billion.



On an annual basis, exports rose 1.0 percent, and imports were 3.0 percent lower.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 30.0 billion in December, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 22.6 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 9.5 billion compared to SEK 8.3 billion in October.



The producer price index fell 2.7 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 1.4 percent decline in November.



Prices for energy-related products alone fell 2.8 percent from last year. Costs for consumer and capital goods declined 1.6 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



Excluding energy-related products, the producer price index decreased 2.7 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 1.1 percent, reversing a 1.2 percent decrease in November.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News