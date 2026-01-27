Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Tradegate
27.01.26 | 09:56
31,770 Euro
+0,22 % +0,070
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,01032,02010:15
32,00032,01010:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sandvik AB: Interim report fourth quarter 2025

  • Order intake SEK 32,717 million (31,562)
  • Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 15%
  • Revenues SEK 32,461 million (32,151)
  • Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 12%
  • Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,373 million (6,288)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin 19.6% (19.6)
  • Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,942 million (5,741)
  • Adjusted EBIT margin 18.3% (17.9)
  • Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,623 million (5,377)
  • Profit for the period SEK 4,200 million (4,297)
  • Adjusted profit for the period SEK 4,249 million (4,084)
  • Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.35 (3.42)
  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.38 (3.25)
  • Free operating cash flow SEK 6,714 million (6,463)
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 6.00 per share (5.75)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on January 27, 2026, at 10:00 AM CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, January 27, 2026
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing
President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 8:00 AM CET on January 27, 2026.

Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about 123 billion SEK in more than 150 countries.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.