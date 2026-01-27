Sandvik AB: Interim report fourth quarter 2025

Order intake SEK 32,717 million (31,562)

Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 15%

Revenues SEK 32,461 million (32,151)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 12%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,373 million (6,288)

Adjusted EBITA margin 19.6% (19.6)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,942 million (5,741)

Adjusted EBIT margin 18.3% (17.9)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,623 million (5,377)

Profit for the period SEK 4,200 million (4,297)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 4,249 million (4,084)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.35 (3.42)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.38 (3.25)

Free operating cash flow SEK 6,714 million (6,463)

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 6.00 per share (5.75)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on January 27, 2026, at 10:00 AM CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, January 27, 2026

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 8:00 AM CET on January 27, 2026.

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about 123 billion SEK in more than 150 countries.