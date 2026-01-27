Sandvik AB: Mats Eriksson decides to retire in 2027, steps down as President Mining, moves to senior advisor role in Sandvik

Mats Eriksson, President of the Mining business area at Sandvik, has decided to retire in 2027, when he turns 65 years. In 2026 he will step down from his position and as member of the Group Executive Management once a successor has assumed the role, tentatively July 1. After that, Mats will remain with Sandvik as senior advisor and as Managing Director for Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy until his retirement, reporting to Sandvik President and CEO Stefan Widing.

Mats Eriksson joined Sandvik in 2016 as President of the Load and Haul division, and in 2022 he was appointed President of business area Mining. The process to find his successor as business area president has been initiated.

"Mats has made significant contributions to Sandvik, and he has led the Mining business area in a very good way over the past years. I'm pleased that he will stay on as senior advisor until he retires in 2027, after ensuring a good handover to his successor as business area president," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Stockholm, January 27, 2026

