Sandvik AB: Sandvik to acquire South Africa-based ThoroughTec Simulation

Sandvik has signed an agreement to acquire ThoroughTec Simulation (ThoroughTec), a South Africa-based leading provider of equipment simulators and simulator-based training for the global mining industry. ThoroughTec will be reported in Parts and Services, a division within business area Mining.

ThoroughTec develops OEM-agnostic training simulators and offers a training management system, enabling mining customers to strengthen productivity and operator safety, and reduce equipment maintenance costs. The combination of ThoroughTec's training simulators and Sandvik's digital solutions will enable data-driven, customized operator training programs based on real machine performance insights.

"ThoroughTec is a great addition to Sandvik. Their solutions will strengthen our aftermarket offering and help customers enhance both productivity and safety in their operations through advanced training technologies," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

The company is headquartered in Durban, South Africa, and has more than 200 employees and a broad-based sales and support network. In 2025, the company generated revenues of around SEK 170 million, with a strong EBITA margin. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin will be accretive. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

