Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Tradegate
12.02.26 | 16:11
36,500 Euro
-1,40 % -0,520
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 12:00 Uhr
Sandvik AB: Sandvik to acquire South Africa-based ThoroughTec Simulation

Sandvik has signed an agreement to acquire ThoroughTec Simulation (ThoroughTec), a South Africa-based leading provider of equipment simulators and simulator-based training for the global mining industry. ThoroughTec will be reported in Parts and Services, a division within business area Mining.

ThoroughTec develops OEM-agnostic training simulators and offers a training management system, enabling mining customers to strengthen productivity and operator safety, and reduce equipment maintenance costs. The combination of ThoroughTec's training simulators and Sandvik's digital solutions will enable data-driven, customized operator training programs based on real machine performance insights.

"ThoroughTec is a great addition to Sandvik. Their solutions will strengthen our aftermarket offering and help customers enhance both productivity and safety in their operations through advanced training technologies," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

The company is headquartered in Durban, South Africa, and has more than 200 employees and a broad-based sales and support network. In 2025, the company generated revenues of around SEK 170 million, with a strong EBITA margin. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin will be accretive. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Stockholm, February 12, 2026
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about 121 billion SEK in more than 150 countries.


