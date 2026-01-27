Sedana Medical AB: Sedana Medical appoints Mikael Haag as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Sedana Medical AB (publ) announces the appointment of Mikael Haag as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Management Team. Mikael will assume his position no later than July 2026.

Mikael is an accomplished finance executive with more than 20 years of experience and a strong track record as CFO in both publicly listed and private equity-backed growth companies, including SmartOptics Group and Hive Streaming. He has successfully driven improvements in financial performance and brings extensive experience in building and scaling businesses in the United States. Mikael holds dual degrees from the Stockholm School of Economics (Handelshögskolan) and the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH).

"I am very pleased to welcome Mikael to our Executive Management Team," said Johannes Doll, CEO of Sedana Medical. "His business-oriented mindset and strong focus on performance are an excellent fit with our ambition to further expand our profitable European business while establishing a successful operation in the United States."

"I am excited to join Sedana Medical at this important stage of the company's development," said Mikael Haag. "The combination of a growing, profitable core business and the significant potential in the U.S. market creates a compelling opportunity to scale the company while making a true difference for intensive care patients. I look forward to contributing to Sedana Medical's continued growth and long-term value creation."

Sedana Medical's current CFO, Johan Spetz, will remain in his role until June 2026 to ensure a smooth transition and handover.

For additional information, please contact:

Johannes Doll, CEO, +46 (0)76 303 66 66

ir@sedanamedical.com

About Sedana Medical

Sedana Medical AB (publ) is a pioneer medtech and pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled sedation to improve the patient's life during and beyond sedation. Through the combined strengths of the medical device Sedaconda ACD and the pharmaceutical Sedaconda (isoflurane), Sedana Medical provides inhaled sedation for mechanically ventilated patients in intensive care.

Sedana Medical has direct sales in Benelux, France, Germany, Great Britain, and Spain. In other parts of Europe as well as in Asia, Australia, Canada, and South- and Central America, the company works with external distributors.

Sedana Medical was founded in 2005, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (SEDANA) and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.