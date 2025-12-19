Anzeige
WKN: A3CRAU | ISIN: SE0015988373
19.12.2025
Sedana Medical AB: CFO Johan Spetz to leave Sedana Medical

Sedana Medical AB (publ) announces today that its CFO, Johan Spetz, has decided to leave the company to pursue a new career opportunity outside of the Life Science industry. Johan Spetz has held his position since March 2022.

"Johan has been a key part in Sedana Medical's transformation and the performance improvements achieved over the last years. I want to thank him for his dedication and strong contribution to the company and wish him every success in his new role", said Johannes Doll, CEO of Sedana Medical.

"I have truly enjoyed my time at Sedana Medical and am proud of our accomplishments during these past four years - reaching EBITDA break-even in Europe and making great progress towards a future US launch. Sedana Medical is a company with great opportunities ahead, and I look forward to following the continued success of the company from the outside", said Johan Spetz, CFO of Sedana Medical.

Johan will stay with Sedana Medical until a replacement is found or latest until 19 June, 2026, in order to ensure a smooth transition to his successor.

The recruitment process to find a new CFO has been initiated.

For additional information, please contact:

Johannes Doll, CEO, +46 (0)76 303 66 66
Johan Spetz, CFO, +46 (0)730 36 37 89
ir@sedanamedical.com

This information is information that Sedana Medical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-19 17:30 CET.

About Sedana Medical

Sedana Medical AB (publ) is a pioneer medtech and pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled sedation to improve the patient's life during and beyond sedation. Through the combined strengths of the medical device Sedaconda ACD and the pharmaceutical Sedaconda (isoflurane), Sedana Medical provides inhaled sedation for mechanically ventilated patients in intensive care.

Sedana Medical has direct sales in Benelux, France, Germany, Great Britain, and Spain. In other parts of Europe as well as in Asia, Australia, Canada, and South- and Central America, the company works with external distributors.

Sedana Medical was founded in 2005, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (SEDANA) and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

