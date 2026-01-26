Timberland Bancorp, Inc.: Timberland Bancorp Reports First Fiscal Quarter Net Income of $8.2 Million

EPS Increases 21% to $1.04 from $0.86 for the Comparable Quarter One Year Ago

Quarterly Return on Average Assets of 1.60%

Quarterly Return on Average Equity of 12.33%

Quarterly Net Interest Margin Increases to 3.85%

Announces a 4% Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend



HOQUIAM, Wash., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) ("Timberland" or "the Company"), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.22 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. This compares to net income of $6.86 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share for the comparable quarter one year ago, and $8.45 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share, for the preceding quarter.

"Timberland delivered strong profitability this quarter, demonstrating the fundamental strength and resilience of our business model," stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. "In the first quarter, net income increased 20% from a year ago, with earnings per share up 21%, reflecting our disciplined approach to growth and operation efficiency. Compared to the prior quarter, net income was down 3%, largely due to a $1.04 million bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") benefit claim realized during the prior quarter. However, when adjusted for the one-time BOLI impact, net income and earnings per share increased by approximately 11% over the prior quarter."

"As a result of Timberland's strong earnings and capital position, our Board of Directors announced a 4% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders to $0.29 per share, payable on February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026," stated Jonathan Fischer, President and Chief Operating Officer. "This represents the 53rd consecutive quarter Timberland will have paid a cash dividend and demonstrates the Board's continued confidence in our long-term outlook."

"Our strong quarterly results reflect several positive trends across our business," said Marci Basich, Chief Financial Officer. "We continued to see expansion in our net interest margin, which increased three basis points from the prior quarter and 21 basis points year-over-year. The current quarter included additional non-accrual interest and late fees collected, which increased the margin by approximately 6 basis points. Our balance sheet positioning and proactive deposit pricing strategies successfully offset the headwinds from recent Federal Reserve rate cuts and the resulting lower rate environment. Total deposits decreased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 5% year-over-year, with a portion of the quarterly decrease due to a reduction in brokered deposits. Going forward, our focus remains on preserving a diversified funding mix and sustaining stable margin performance."

"We're taking a disciplined approach to balance sheet expansion in the current environment, prioritizing quality and returns over volume," Brydon continued. "Net loans decreased slightly during the quarter primarily due to an increase in loan payoffs. Credit quality remains an area we continue to monitor closely, though performance across the portfolio remains solid with net recoveries of $18,000 for the quarter. The non-performing assets ("NPA") ratio remained flat at 0.23% at December 31, 2025, compared to the prior quarter end, and loans graded "Substandard" decreased significantly during the period. We remain confident in the overall health of our loan portfolio and our disciplined approach to credit risk management."

"We are pleased to announce that we officially opened our new full-service branch in University Place on January 12, 2026. University Place is near Tacoma, WA and the new branch is located between our Gig Harbor and Tacoma branches. This strategic expansion positions us to deepen our presence in a dynamic market and build stronger commercial banking relationships with the businesses driving growth in this community," said Fischer.

Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights (at or for the periods ended December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, or September 30, 2025):



Earnings Highlights:

EPS increased 21% to $1.04 for the current quarter from $0.86 for the comparable quarter one year ago and decreased 3% from $1.07 for the preceding quarter;

Net income increased 20% to $8.22 million for the current quarter from $6.86 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and decreased 3% from $8.45 million for the preceding quarter (which included a $1.04 million BOLI benefit claim);

Return on average equity ("ROE") and return on average assets ("ROA") for the current quarter were 12.33% and 1.60%, respectively;

Net interest margin ("NIM") for the current quarter increased to 3.85% from 3.82% for the preceding quarter and 3.64% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and

The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 52.65% from 53.18% for the preceding quarter and 56.27% for the comparable quarter one year ago.



Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets decreased slightly, less than 1%, from the prior quarter and increased 5% year-over-year;

Net loans receivable decreased slightly, less than 1% from the prior quarter and increased 3% year-over-year;

Total deposits decreased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 5% year-over-year;

Total shareholders' equity increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 8% year-over-year; 29,303 shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter for $1.01 million;

Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.23% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.23% at September 30, 2025, and 0.16% at December 31, 2024;

Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $34.06 and $32.11 respectively, at December 31, 2025; and

Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong at December 31, 2025, with only $20 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $761 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and the Federal Reserve.



Operating Results

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) for the current quarter decreased 3% to $21.71 million from $22.49 million for the preceding quarter and increased 10% from $19.67 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in operating revenue compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a decrease in non-interest income, and to a lesser extent, a decrease in interest income from investment securities, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income on loans receivable and on interest bearing deposits in banks. Non-interest income was higher in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to a $1.04 million BOLI death benefit claim recorded during the quarter.

Net interest income increased $554,000, or 3%, to $18.95 million for the current quarter from $18.40 million for the preceding quarter and increased $1.98 million, or 12%, from $16.97 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $43.49 million increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets and a five-basis point decrease in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. These increases were partially offset by a $36.02 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities and a one-basis point decrease in the weighted average yield of interest-bearing assets.

Timberland's NIM for the current quarter improved to 3.85% from 3.82% for the preceding quarter and 3.64% for the comparable quarter one year ago. The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately six basis points due to the collection of $282,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $9,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately two basis points due to the collection of $102,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $11,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $115,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $8,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.

Non-interest income decreased $1.33 million, or 32%, to $2.76 million for the current quarter from $4.09 million for the preceding quarter and increased $67,000, or 2%, from $2.70 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a decrease in BOLI net income (from a $1.04 million death benefit claim) and, to a lesser extent, smaller decreases in several other categories.

Total operating (non-interest) expenses for the current quarter decreased $528,000, or 4%, to $11.43 million from $11.96 million for the preceding quarter and increased $364,000, or 3%, from $11.07 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to decreases in professional fees, loan administration and foreclosure, technology and communications, premises and fixed assets, and several expense recoveries on items in the other, net category. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in salary and employee benefits expense and smaller increases in several other expense categories. The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 52.65% from 53.18% for the preceding quarter and 56.27% for the comparable quarter one year ago.

The provision for income taxes for the current quarter increased $240,000, or 13%, to $2.10 million from $1.86 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to higher taxable income. Timberland's effective income tax rate was 20.4% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 18.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and 20.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The lower effective income tax rate for the September 30, 2025 quarter was primarily due to a higher percentage of non-taxable income as a result of a BOLI benefit claim.

Balance Sheet Management

Total assets decreased $6.65 million, or less than 1%, during the quarter to $2.01 billion at December 31, 2025, from $2.01 billion at September 30, 2025, and increased $96.65 million, or 5%, from $1.91 billion one year ago.

Liquidity

Timberland has continued to maintain a strong liquidity position, both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 18.9% of total liabilities at December 31, 2025, compared to 18.8% at September 30, 2025, and 15.0% one year ago. Timberland also had secured borrowing line capacity of $761 million available through the FHLB and the Federal Reserve at December 31, 2025. With a strong and diversified deposit base, only 18% of Timberland's deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized at December 31, 2025. (Note: This calculation excludes public deposits that are fully collateralized.)

Loans

Net loans receivable decreased $4.76 million, or less than 1%, during the quarter to $1.46 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.46 billion at September 30, 2025, and increased $47.01 million, or 3%, from $1.41 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease during the quarter was primarily due to an $18.16 million decrease in construction loans, a $2.41 million decrease in land loans and smaller decreases in several other loan categories. These decreases were partially offset by an $8.03 million increase in one- to four-family loans, a $4.56 million increase in multi-family loans, a $2.09 million increase in home equity and second mortgage loans and smaller increases in several other loan categories.

Loan Portfolio

($ in thousands) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Mortgage loans: One- to four-family (a) $325,724 21 - $317,691 20 - $306,443 20 - Multi-family 212,331 14 207,767 13 177,861 12 Commercial 611,989 39 610,692 39 597,054 39 Construction - custom and owner/builder 102,177 7 130,341 9 124,104 8 Construction - speculative

one-to four-family 15,110 1 10,745 1 8,887 1 Construction - commercial 20,199 1 21,818 1 22,841 2 Construction - multi-family 65,856 4 45,660 3 48,940 3 Construction - land development 2,387 -- 15,324 1 15,977 1 Land 33,521 2 35,952 2 30,538 2 Total mortgage loans 1,389,294 89 1,395,990 89 1,332,645 88 Consumer loans: Home equity and second mortgage 52,569 3 50,479 3 48,851 3 Other 1,898 -- 2,034 -- 2,889 -- Total consumer loans 54,467 3 52,513 3 51,740 3 Commercial loans: Commercial business Loans 128,397 8 126,937 8 135,312 9 SBA PPP loans 20 -- 58 -- 204 -- Total commercial loans 128,417 8 126,995 8 135,516 9 Total loans 1,572,178 100 - 1,575,498 100 - 1,519,901 100 - Less: Undisbursed portion of construction loans in process (89,883 - (88,289 - (85,350 - Deferred loan origination fees (5,338 - (5,528 - (5,444 - Allowance for credit losses (18,125 - (18,091 - (17,288 - Total loans receivable, net $1,458,832 $1,463,590 $1,411,819

_______________________

(a) Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $3,736, $1,127, and $411 at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.





The following table provides a breakdown of commercial real estate ("CRE") mortgage loans by collateral type as of December 31, 2025:

CRE Loan Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral ($ in thousands) Collateral Type Balance Percent of

CRE

Portfolio Percent of

Total Loan

Portfolio Average

Balance Per

Loan Non-Accrual Industrial warehouses $129,108 21 - 8 - $1,317 $-- Medical/dental offices 84,338 14 5 1,240 -- Office buildings 68,132 11 4 811 304 Other retail buildings 53,059 9 3 596 -- Mini-storage 38,098 6 2 1,524 -- Hotel/motel 31,031 5 2 2,585 -- Restaurants 28,365 5 2 579 -- Gas stations/conv. stores 26,468 4 2 1,018 -- Churches 14,018 2 1 876 -- Nursing homes 13,379 2 1 2,230 -- Shopping centers 10,363 2 1 1,727 -- Mobile home parks 9,160 2 1 416 -- Additional CRE 106,470 17 7 783 -- Total CRE $611,989 100 - 39 - $961 $304

Timberland originated $73.06 million in loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $100.09 million for the preceding quarter and $72.07 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to originate fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans, a portion of which are sold into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income. During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $3.66 million were sold compared to $9.01 million for the preceding quarter and $2.31 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Investment Securities



Timberland's investment securities and CDs held for investment decreased $7.34 million, or 3%, to $215.84 million at December 31, 2025, from $223.18 million at September 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the maturities of U.S. Treasury Securities and scheduled amortization, and was partially offset by the purchase of additional U.S. government agency mortgaged-backed investment securities.

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $12.15 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.70 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.72 billion at September 30, 2025, and increased $74.07 million, or 5%, from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2024. The quarter's decrease consisted of a $26.39 million decrease in non-interest-bearing deposit account balances, a $11.42 million decrease in certificate of deposit account balances and a $4.19 million decrease in savings account balances. These decreases were partially offset by a $21.68 million increase in NOW account balances and an $8.16 million increase in money market account balances.

Deposit Breakdown

($ in thousands)

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Non-interest-bearing demand $404,300 24 - $430,685 25 - $402,911 25 - NOW checking 367,278 21 345,599 20 323,412 20 Savings 197,490 12 201,678 12 206,845 13 Money market 304,316 18 296,152 17 311,413 19 Certificates of deposit under $250 256,809 15 256,597 15 212,764 13 Certificates of deposit $250 and over 136,764 8 142,813 8 122,997 7 Certificates of deposit - brokered 37,525 2 43,111 3 50,074 3 Total deposits $1,704,482 100 - $1,716,635 100 - $1,630,416 100 -

Borrowings

Total borrowings were $20.00 million at both December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025. At December 31, 2025, the weighted average rate on the borrowings was 4.03%.

Shareholders' Equity and Capital Ratios

Total shareholders' equity increased $5.80 million, or 2%, to $268.41 million at December 31, 2025, from $262.61 million at September 30, 2025, and increased $19.21 million, or 8%, from $249.20 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders' equity during the quarter was primarily due to net income of $8.22 million, proceeds from stock option exercises of $562,000, and a $65,000 recovery of accumulated other comprehensive loss. These increases to shareholders' equity were partially offset by the payment of $2.21 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 29,303 shares of common stock for $1.01 million (an average price of $34.44 per share). At December 31, 2025, Timberland had 307,977 shares available to be repurchased in accordance with the terms of its existing stock repurchase plan.

Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 21.26%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.61%, a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 12.71%, and a shareholders' equity to total assets ratio of 13.38% at December 31, 2025. Timberland's held to maturity investment securities were $133.26 million at December 31, 2025, with a net unrealized loss of $3.89 million (pre-tax). Although not permitted by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), including these unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") would result in a ratio of shareholders' equity to total assets of 13.25%, compared to 13.38%, as reported.

Asset Quality

Timberland's non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.23% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.23% at September 30, 2025, and 0.16% at December 31, 2024. Net recoveries totaled $18,000 for the current quarter compared to net charge-offs of less than $1,000 for the preceding quarter and net charge-offs of $242,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the current quarter, a $16,000 provision for credit losses on loans was made, which was offset by a $49,000 recapture of credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $2,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.23% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.22% at September 30, 2025, and 1.21% one year ago.

Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans increased $397,000 or 7%, to $6.05 million at December 31, 2025, from $5.66 million at September 30, 2025, and increased $2.03 million, or 51%, from $4.02 million at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans decreased $123,000 or 3%, to $4.28 million at December 31, 2025 from $4.41 million at September 30, 2025, and increased $1.55 million, or 57%, from $2.73 million at December 31, 2024. Loans graded "Substandard" decreased $24.40 million, or 74%, to $8.40 million at December 31, 2025 from $32.80 million at September 30, 2025 primarily due to loan payoffs and upgrades.

Non-Accrual Loans

($ in thousands)

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Mortgage loans: One- to four-family $1,988 2 $1,781 1 $47 1 Commercial 304 1 159 1 698 5 Construction - custom and owner/builder 553 1 553 1 -- -- Total mortgage loans 2,845 4 2,493 3 745 6 Consumer loans: Home equity and second mortgage 356 4 602 4 587 3 Other 20 1 22 1 -- -- Total consumer loans 376 5 624 5 587 3 Commercial business loans 1,063 8 1,290 9 1,401 11 Total loans $4,284 17 $4,407 17 $2,733 20

Timberland had two properties classified as other real estate owned ("OREO") at December 31, 2025:

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Other real estate owned: Commercial $221 1 $221 1 $221 1 Land -- 1 -- 1 -- 1 Total mortgage loans $221 2 $221 2 $221 2

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 24 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, are based on certain assumptions and often include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could." Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; continuing elevated levels of inflation and the impact of current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve") in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; credit risks of lending activities, including any deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets which may lead to increased losses and non-performing loans in our loan portfolio resulting in our ACL not being adequate to cover actual losses and thus requiring us to materially increase our ACL through the provision for credit losses; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long-term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Federal Reserve and of our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our ACL, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; our ability to attract and retain deposits; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans in our consolidated balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; our ability to retain key members of our senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; our ability to implement our business strategies; our ability to manage loan delinquency rates; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact if any adverse changes in the securities markets, including on market liquidity; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; the economic impact of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks described elsewhere in this press release and in the Company's other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this document might not occur and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2026 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's consolidated financial condition and results of operations as well as its stock price performance.



TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, 2025 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable and loans held for sale $22,673 $22,186 $21,032 Investment securities 1,862 1,992 2,138 Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments 82 83 86 Interest bearing deposits in banks and CDs 2,578 2,350 2,001 Total interest and dividend income 27,195 26,611 25,257 Interest expense Deposits 8,043 8,013 8,084 FHLB Borrowings 203 203 203 Total interest expense 8,246 8,216 8,287 Net interest income 18,949 18,395 16,970 Provision for credit losses - loans 16 213 52 Recapture of credit losses - investment securities (2 - (10 - (5 - Prov. for (recapture of) credit losses - unfunded commitments (49 - 18 (20 - Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 18,984 18,174 16,943 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 989 991 999 ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees 1,194 1,269 1,267 Gain on sales of loans, net 78 208 43 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") net earnings 158 1,200 167 Other 345 425 221 Total non-interest income, net 2,764 4,093 2,697 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,453 6,029 6,092 Premises and equipment 1,074 1,114 950 Advertising 192 208 181 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 5 3 -- ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees 582 578 521 Postage and courier 143 143 121 State and local taxes 457 432 346 Professional fees 316 558 346 FDIC insurance 221 211 210 Loan administration and foreclosure 80 151 128 Technology and communications 1,055 1,116 1,140 Deposit operations 347 350 332 Amortization of core deposit intangible ("CDI") 34 45 45 Other, net 472 1,021 655 Total non-interest expense, net 11,431 11,959 11,067 Income before income taxes 10,317 10,308 8,573 Provision for income taxes 2,101 1,861 1,713 Net income $8,216 $8,447 $6,860 Net income per common share: Basic $1.04 $1.07 $0.86 Diluted 1.04 1.07 0.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,885,656 7,880,299 7,958,275 Diluted 7,923,037 7,920,617 7,999,504

TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $23,176 $23,649 $24,538 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 223,688 219,779 139,533 Total cash and cash equivalents 246,864 243,428 164,071 Certificates of deposit ("CDs") held for investment, at cost 6,470 7,217 7,470 Investment securities: Held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of ACL - investment securities) 133,259 136,861 156,105 Available for sale, at fair value 75,243 78,240 77,080 Investments in equity securities, at fair value 867 864 840 FHLB stock, at cost 2,045 2,045 2,037 Other investments, at cost 3,000 3,000 3,000 Loans held for sale 3,736 1,127 411 Loans receivable 1,476,957 1,481,681 1,429,107 Less: ACL - loans (18,125 - (18,091 - (17,288 - Net loans receivable 1,458,832 1,463,590 1,411,819 Premises and equipment, net 21,826 21,684 21,617 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 221 221 221 BOLI 21,988 21,830 23,777 Accrued interest receivable 7,435 7,393 7,095 Goodwill 15,131 15,131 15,131 CDI 237 271 406 Loan servicing rights, net 678 815 1,195 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,856 2,949 1,400 Other assets 5,439 6,113 15,805 Total assets $2,006,127 $2,012,779 $1,909,480 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $404,300 $430,685 $402,911 Deposits: Interest-bearing 1,300,182 1,285,950 1,227,505 Total deposits 1,704,482 1,716,635 1,630,416 Operating lease liabilities 3,015 3,077 1,501 FHLB borrowings 20,000 20,000 20,000 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 10,221 10,453 8,364 Total liabilities 1,737,718 1,750,165 1,660,281 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,879,828 shares issued and outstanding - December 31, 2025

7,889,571 shares issued and outstanding - September 30, 2025

7,954,673 shares issued and outstanding - December 31, 2024 26,025 26,305 29,593 Retained earnings 242,617 236,607 220,398 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (233 - (298 - (792 - Total shareholders' equity 268,409 262,614 249,199 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,006,127 $2,012,779 $1,909,480

Three Months Ended PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Return on average assets (a) 1.60% 1.68% 1.41% Return on average equity (a) 12.33% 12.97% 11.03% Net interest margin (a) 3.85% 3.82% 3.64% Efficiency ratio 52.65% 53.18% 56.27% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: ($ in thousands) Non-accrual loans $4,284 $4,407 $2,733 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing -- -- -- Non-performing investment securities 32 35 45 OREO and other repossessed assets 221 221 221 Total non-performing assets (b) $4,537 $4,663 $2,999 Non-performing assets to total assets (b) 0.23% 0.23% 0.16% Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter $(18 - - -- $242 Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-accrual loans 423% 411% 633% Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable (c) 1.23% 1.22% 1.21% CAPITAL RATIOS: Tier 1 leverage capital 12.61% 12.59% 12.32% Tier 1 risk-based capital 20.01% 19.42% 18.69% Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 20.01% 19.42% 18.69% Total risk-based capital 21.26% 20.67% 19.95% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 12.71% 12.38% 12.34% BOOK VALUES: Book value per common share $34.06 $33.29 $31.33 Tangible book value per common share (d) 32.11 31.33 29.37

________________________________________________

(a) Annualized

(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets.

(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for credit losses.

(d) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).





AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2025

Sept. 30, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Assets Loans receivable and loans held for sale - 1,478,563 6.08 - - 1,470,460 5.99 - - 1,438,144 5.80 - Investment securities and FHLB stock (1) 218,584 3.53 228,710 3.60 247,236 3.57 Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs 256,379 3.99 210,864 4.42 166,764 4.76 Total interest-earning assets 1,953,526 5.52 1,910,034 5.53 1,852,144 5.42 Other assets 79,280 79,211 75,534 Total assets - 2,032,806 - 1,989,245 - 1,927,678 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity NOW checking accounts - 368,557 1.61 - - 339,838 1.46 - - 328,455 1.38 - Money market accounts 304,183 2.86 298,102 3.04 324,424 3.42 Savings accounts 198,384 0.30 204,671 0.35 205,650 0.28 Certificates of deposit accounts 401,821 3.73 390,478 3.77 331,785 4.09 Brokered CDs 39,282 4.29 43,118 5.47 46,414 4.98 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,312,227 2.43 1,276,207 2.49 1,236,728 2.59 Borrowings 20,000 4.03 20,000 4.03 20,000 4.03 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,332,227 2.46 1,296,207 2.51 1,256,728 2.62 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 420,521 423,177 414,149 Other liabilities 15,640 11,542 10,146 Shareholders' equity 264,418 258,319 246,655 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,032,806 - 1,989,245 - 1,927,678 Interest rate spread 3.06 - 3.02 - 2.80 - Net interest margin (2) 3.85 - 3.82 - 3.64 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.64 - 147.36 - 147.38 -

_____________________________________

(1) Includes other investments

(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /

average interest-earning assets



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.

The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

($ in thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Shareholders' equity - 268,409 - 262,614 - 249,199 Less goodwill and CDI (15,368 - (15,402 - (15,537 - Tangible common equity - 253,041 - 247,212 - 233,662 Total assets - 2,006,127 - 2,012,779 - 1,909,480 Less goodwill and CDI (15,368 - (15,402 - (15,537 - Tangible assets - 1,990,759 - 1,997,377 - 1,893,943

Contact: Dean J. Brydon, CEO

Jonathan A. Fischer, President & COO

Marci A. Basich, CFO

(360) 533-4747

www.timberlandbank.com