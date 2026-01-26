First Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Income of $12.3 Million and Full Year Net Income of $43.7 Million

Strong net interest margin and operating efficiency support tangible book value expansion Dividend increase declared

HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) ("the Bank") today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $12.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equityi for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 1.21%, 11.11% and 12.58%, respectively, compared to 1.10%, 10.27% and 11.82%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full year 2025 net income was $43.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared to $42.2 million, or $1.67 per diluted share for 2024. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity for the full year 2025 were 1.11%, 10.26% and 11.69%, respectively, compared to 1.15%, 10.77% and 12.50%, respectively, for the full year 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights:

Total loans were $3.29 billion at December 31, 2025, increasing $149.0 million, or 4.7%, from December 31, 2024, and decreasing $80.7 million from the linked quarter ended September 30, 2025. Elevated levels of payoffs totaling $134.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 drove the decline in loans. This level of payoffs was almost as much as the total for the first nine months of 2025 which totaled $149.9 million.



Total deposits were $3.20 billion at December 31, 2025, increasing $146.4 million, or 4.8%, from December 31, 2024, and decreasing $21.3 million, or 2.6% annualized, from the linked quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Net interest margin measured 3.74% for the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing three basis points compared to 3.71% for the linked quarter. Net interest margin measured 3.69% for the full year 2025, increasing 12 basis points compared to 3.57% for the full year 2024.

Total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) of $38.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $495,000, or 1.3%, compared to the linked quarter, while full year total revenue was $147.2 million, an increase of $17.3 million, or 13.4%, compared to 2024.

Efficiency ratioii measured 49.46% for the fourth quarter of 2025, improving from 51.81% for the linked quarter and 56.91% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Tangible book value per shareiii grew to $15.81 at December 31, 2025, increasing 12.4%, annualized, from $15.33 at September 30, 2025 and increasing 11.5% from $14.19 at December 31, 2024.

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflected on the Bank's performance, stating, "We experienced continued improvement in our core operating trends and we also saw a number of "non-standard" items during the fourth quarter. Our community banking and specialty banking teams continued to execute our strategy to grow deep commercial relationships, building solid loan and deposit pipelines heading into 2026. During the fourth quarter we increased our net interest margin with effective pricing and balance sheet management, even as loan balances retracted amidst elevated payoff activity during the quarter. We operated with an efficiency ratio that remained below 60% for the 26th consecutive quarter, contributing to strong pre-provision net revenue and demonstrating our core operating strength.

"We did see continued softness in the micro/small business credit-scored segment which led to elevated specific reserves and charge-offs in the quarter. Helping to offset those elevated credit costs in the quarter was a $1.9 million gain (booked as a contra expense) related to an OREO property in Florida that we had been carrying for several years at a $0 value. The unusually high payoff activity led to higher than usual prepayment income during the quarter, a short-term boost to help offset the reduction in interest-earning assets. The re-opening of the federal government in the quarter also allowed us to resume SBA loan sales, which helped drive improved non-interest income in the quarter.

"In our largest commercial segments, we continue to see mostly stable asset quality trends, ending the year with a nonperforming asset to total assets ratio of 0.46% which is identical to the ratio we had at the end of 2024. Criticized loans which includes loans classified as substandard and special mention totaled $80.4 million, or 2.44% of loans at December 31, 2025, up from $67.2 million, or 2.15% of loans at December 31, 2024. Unfortunately, we needed to downgrade one $23 million cashflow-based C&I loan to substandard towards the end of the year due to continued challenges with the sales and profitability of the business. While this business has a number of locations that continue to perform well, the overall downward trends drove the need to downgrade and we're monitoring the situation closely given the cashflow-based nature of the credit.

"When going a level deeper in our risk rating scale, the total balance of pass/watch rated loans declined from $85.7 million at December 31, 2024, to $70.8 million at September 30, 2025 and $57.8 million at December 31, 2025. Combining all three categories, pass/watch, special mention and substandard, our ratio declined from 4.86% at December 31, 2024, to 4.41% at September 30, 2025 and to 4.20% at December 31, 2025. Meanwhile, credit quality in our largest segment, CREI, has been strong and improving with delinquency levels in that portfolio at 0.02% at December 31, 2025. In summary, small business lending has been a challenge but it remains a small portfolio, and we expect things to stabilize throughout 2026. C&I loans have performed well, except for the aforementioned credit that was downgraded and the CREI portfolio is performing very well."

Mr. Ryan added, "We are focused on efficiency and profitability coupled with sustainable balance sheet growth as we continue our evolution from a traditional community bank into a full-service, middle market commercial bank. In 2025 we grew loans by 4.7% and delivered an 11.5% increase in tangible book value per share, demonstrating our ability to produce meaningful growth in shareholder returns. We are very pleased that our strong performance in 2025 and our expectations for continued strength in 2026 allowed for a 50% increase to our quarterly cash dividend.

"In 2026 we expect to continue investing in our franchise, from technology to talent. Our specialty banking groups are continuing to move closer to scale, while our core community bankers and CRE lending teams are executing their strategies for profitable growth. We have an optimized branch footprint and are positioned to serve our customers with both in-person and digital convenience and excellence. We believe our diverse teams and our balance sheet are positioned to drive healthy growth and strong profitability across a range of economic conditions and interest rate environments, and we expect our ongoing efficiency initiatives will continue to support increased shareholder returns."

Income Statement

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Bank's net interest income increased to $36.2 million, growing $4.6 million, or 14.5%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $3.5 million in interest income, reflecting higher average loan balances, and a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense, primarily due to a 40 basis point reduction in the cost of interest bearing deposits. Net interest income increased $633,000, or 1.8%, over the linked quarter of 2025. This increase was driven by a decrease of $1.5 million in interest expense, which primarily resulted from an 18 basis point reduction in the cost of interest bearing deposits and lower costs related to the timing of our subordinated debt refinancing in the third quarter of 2025. This was partially offset by an $854,000 decrease in interest income, primarily due to lower average loan balances and yields.

Full year 2025 net interest income totaled $137.8 million, an increase of $15.3 million, or 12.5%, compared to $122.5 million for 2024. The increase was primarily a result of higher interest income from loans due to average loan growth of $267.0 million, or 8.8%, which outpaced the nine basis point decline in average loan yields in 2025. Net interest income growth was additionally supported by a decrease in interest expense due to a 30 basis point decline in the cost of interest bearing deposits, reflective of the lower interest rate environment in 2025. The average annual cost of time, money market, and interest bearing demand deposits decreased 34, 57, and 15 basis points, respectively, while the average cost of savings deposits increased 37 basis points.

The Bank's tax equivalent net interest margin measured 3.74% for the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing 20 basis points from 3.54% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and increasing three basis points from the third quarter of 2025. Improvement from the prior year quarter was driven by an improved interest rate spread, reflecting declines in average rates on deposits and borrowings which outpaced the reduction in average rates on earning assets. The Bank's net interest margin improved compared to the linked quarter primarily due to an improved interest rate spread, reflecting declines in average rates on deposits which outpaced the reduction in average rates on earning assets. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 also benefited from the decreased cost of subordinated debt related, to the timing of refinancing during the third quarter of 2025. The Bank's tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions and prepayment penalty income. The net purchase accounting impact was $1.6 million in net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2025. Prepayment penalty income was $945,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $54,000 in the third quarter of 2025.

The full year 2025 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.69%, an increase of 12 basis points compared to 3.57% for the full year 2024. The increase was principally a result of a 28 basis point decrease in interest bearing liabilities cost, partially offset by a 14 basis point reduction in the yield on interest earning assets.

The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $4.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to credit loss expense totaling $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $234,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increased credit loss expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to additional net charge-offs and increased specific reserves, primary related to the Bank's small business portfolio. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2025, there was a $20.9 million increase in substandard loans, which led to an increased level of reserves, particularly in our C&I portfolio.

For the full year 2025, the Bank reported a credit loss expense of $11.9 million, compared to $1.2 million for 2024. The increase in credit loss expense reflects the higher level of net charge-offs when compared to 2024 and higher provision commensurate with loan growth during the year. Net charge-offs for 2025 totaled $4.2 million, compared to $205,000 for 2024, excluding $5.5 million in a purchase credit deteriorated loan charge-off in the first quarter of 2024, which was reserved through purchase accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition in 2023.

The Bank recorded non-interest income totaling $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.2 million and $2.4 million for the prior year and linked quarters, respectively. Non-interest income increased by $107,000 compared to the prior year quarter primarily related to higher gains on the sale of loans during the fourth quarter of 2025, partially offset by lower loan fees. Non-interest income decreased by $138,000 from the linked quarter primarily due to lower gains on the recovery of acquired loans, partially offset by higher loan fees and gains on the sale of loans during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income for the full year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $9.4 million, increasing $2.1 million, or 28.3%, compared to $7.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024. $1.7 million of the increase related to $666,000 in net gains on the sale of loans recorded in 2025, compared to $1.1 million in net losses realized on the sale of loans and investment securities in 2024. Additionally, in 2025 the Bank recorded $1.0 million in gains on the recovery of acquired loans and gains on the sale of other assets, compared to $270,000 recorded in 2024. The increase in non-interest income was partially offset by a $1.0 million reduction in income earned from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") in 2025 due to elevated BOLI gains recognized in 2024 related to restructuring of the Bank's BOLI assets.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $17.1 million, decreasing $2.0 million, or 10.7%, compared to $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.9 million gain related to the sale of an Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") asset that was acquired in 2019 and was held at no carrying value. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $469,000 compared to the prior year quarter, while other operating expense categories declined in total, reflecting the Bank's effective expense management in 2025.

Non-interest expense decreased $2.6 million from $19.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. The linked quarter decline was principally due to the aforementioned $1.9 million OREO gain recorded during the fourth quarter of 2025, coupled with a $400,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to lower bonus expense in the quarter. Declines across other expense categories were primarily related to ongoing implementation of efficiency initiatives during the fourth quarter.

Non-interest expense for the full year 2025 totaled $78.0 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 6.1%, compared to $73.5 million for 2024. The increase was primarily a result of salaries and employee benefits costs increasing $4.7 million due to a larger employee base and occupancy and equipment costs rising $1.0 million primarily due to branch optimization efforts. These efforts included three new branch locations, two branch closures/consolidations and one branch relocation. This was partially offset by the aforementioned $1.9 million OREO gain and lower professional fees in 2025.

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $4.3 million with an effective tax rate of 25.7%, compared to $3.9 million with an effective tax rate of 27.2% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was elevated primarily due to the impact of the BOLI restructuring completed in 2024. Income tax expense for the full year ended December 31, 2025 was $13.6 million with an effective tax rate of 23.8%, compared to $12.9 million with an effective tax rate of 23.4% for the full year ended December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter 2025 tax rate was higher than the full year rate due to some year-end adjustments primarily related to state tax allocations and tax credit activity. We anticipate our future effective tax rate will be approximately 24-25%.

Balance Sheet

The Bank reported total assets of $3.96 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $180.3 million, or 4.8%, from $3.78 billion at December 31, 2024. Total loans increased $149.0 million, or 4.7%, over the same period, reflecting strong organic growth, particularly in the commercial and industrial ("C&I") portfolio, partially offset by elevated payoffs during the fourth quarter. The Bank's cash and cash equivalents increased by $37.3 million, or 13.7%, compared to December 31, 2024, as management continued to maintain adequate on-balance sheet liquidity.

Total assets decreased $72.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to a net decline in loans of $80.7 million. The decline in loans was driven by an elevated level of payoffs totaling $134.8 million. New loan activity continued to be robust. Cash and cash equivalents also decreased by $9.7 million compared to September 30, 2025.

The Bank reported total deposits of $3.20 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $146.4 million, or 4.8%, from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposit growth was primarily due to our team's success in attracting new deposit relationships and maintaining existing balances amid heightened industry-wide pricing competition, partially offset by the Bank's strategic decision to allow certain higher-cost and non-core funding to leave the Bank. Compared to December 31, 2024, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $53.0 million to comprise 17.9% of total deposits, up from 17.0%. Over the same period, interest bearing demand deposits decreased by $21.0 million to comprise 19.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, down from 20.6% at December 31, 2024. Money market and savings deposits increased by $7.2 million to comprise 37.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, down from 39.2% at December 31, 2024. Time deposits increased by $107.2 million to comprise 25.5% at December 31, 2025, up from 23.2% at December 31, 2024.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, total deposits declined by $21.3 which included a decline of $6.0 million in non-interest bearing deposits and $15.3 million in interest bearing balances. The decline in interest bearing balances was primarily due to a reduction in brokered time deposits as the elevated level of loan pay offs put less pressure on funding needs. The decline in non-interest bearing balances was primarily due to year-end deposit fluctuations in existing accounts.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, stockholders' equity increased by $34.3 million, or 8.4%, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends and share repurchases.

As of December 31, 2025, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.75%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.67%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.67%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.88%. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratioiv measured 10.03% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets increased from $17.3 million at December 31, 2024 to $18.4 million at December 31, 2025, due to the addition of nonperforming loans, partially offset by sale of the Bank's OREO assets during the year. Total nonperforming loans increased from $11.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $18.4 million at December 31, 2025. During the fourth quarter of 2025, nonperforming loans increased $4.0 million primarily in nonperforming small business loans.

The Bank recorded net charge-offs of $1.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2025 and net recoveries of $155,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter and full year 2025 net charge-offs primarily reflect losses in the Bank's small business portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.38% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.25% at September 30, 2025 and 1.20% at December 31, 2024. In addition to the impact of charge-offs, the increase in the allowance percentage from September 30, 2025 reflects a $2.7 million increase in specific reserves from $2.1 million at September 30, 2025 to $4.7 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in specific reserves relates to reserves against nonperforming small business loans.

Total criticized loans which includes loans classified as substandard and special mention totaled $80.4 million, or 2.44% of loans at December 31, 2025, compared to $71.6 million, or 2.12% of loans at September 30, 2025 and $67.1 million or 2.13% of loans at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to a large C&I loan that was downgraded to substandard during the fourth quarter but continued to make current payments through December 31, 2025.

Liquidity and Borrowings

Management believes the Bank's current on-balance sheet liquidity position, coupled with our various contingent funding sources, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options. The Bank's cash and cash equivalents decreased by $9.7 million, or 3.0%, compared to September 30, 2025, reflecting the use of some excess funds to pay off higher cost borrowing sources and reallocate some cash balances into the investment portfolio. Borrowings decreased by $65.1 million compared to September 30, 2025, due to the Bank's reduced Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances, which drove higher available borrowing capacity at the FHLB.

Increased Cash Dividend Declared

On January 21, 2026, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2026, payable on February 20, 2026. This reflects an increase compared to the Bank's prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share.

Share Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors authorized and the Bank received final regulatory approvals on November 7, 2025 for a new share repurchase program, allowing for the repurchase of up to 1.2 million shares of First Bank common stock with an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $20.4 million. The repurchase program expires September 30, 2026. The Bank did not repurchase shares of common stock during the fourth quarter of 2025. The timing, price and volume of any future repurchases will be based on market conditions, relevant securities laws and other factors. The stock repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. Any stock repurchase program does not require the Bank to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the Bank may terminate any active repurchase program at any time.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with a branch network that traverses the New York to Philadelphia corridor and includes a single location in Palm Beach County, Florida. With $3.96 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its markets. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "FRBA."

FIRST BANK

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Assets Cash and due from banks - 22,141 - 18,252 Restricted cash 7,780 14,270 Interest bearing deposits with banks 279,299 239,392 Cash and cash equivalents 309,220 271,914 Interest bearing time deposits with banks 747 743 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $108,635

and $84,083, respectively) 104,740 77,413 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $163 and $206,

respectively (fair value of $37,866 and $42,770, respectively) 40,424 47,123 Equity securities, at fair value 1,930 1,870 Restricted investment in bank stocks 13,877 14,333 Other investments 16,033 11,612 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 3,293,225 3,144,266 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (45,384 - (37,773 - Net loans 3,247,841 3,106,493 Premises and equipment, net 18,367 21,351 Other real estate owned, net - 5,637 Accrued interest receivable 14,382 14,267 Bank-owned life insurance 88,475 85,553 Goodwill 44,166 44,166 Other intangible assets, net 7,124 8,827 Deferred income taxes, net 22,623 25,528 Other assets 28,087 43,516 Total assets - 3,958,036 - 3,780,346 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits - 572,349 - 519,320 Interest bearing deposits 2,629,959 2,536,576 Total deposits 3,202,308 3,055,896 Borrowings 236,672 246,933 Subordinated debentures 34,384 29,954 Accrued interest payable 4,763 3,820 Other liabilities 36,407 34,587 Total liabilities 3,514,534 3,371,190 Commitments and Contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,643,986 shares

issued and 24,800,244 shares outstanding and 27,375,439 shares issued and 25,100,829

shares outstanding, respectively 136,788 135,495 Additional paid-in capital 126,334 124,524 Retained earnings 214,458 176,779 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,875 - (4,925 - Treasury stock, 2,843,742 and 2,274,610 shares, respectively (31,203 - (22,717 - Total stockholders' equity 443,502 409,156 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 3,958,036 - 3,780,346

FIRST BANK

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest and Dividend Income Investment securities-taxable - 1,219 - 1,119 - 4,878 - 4,780 Investment securities-tax-exempt 43 48 167 157 Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 3,803 4,088 13,930 14,567 Loans, including fees 55,255 51,584 217,475 202,623 Total interest and dividend income 60,320 56,839 236,450 222,127 Interest Expense Deposits 20,926 22,440 84,839 88,693 Borrowings 2,566 2,365 10,913 9,224 Subordinated debentures 651 440 2,876 1,664 Total interest expense 24,143 25,245 98,628 99,581 Net interest income 36,177 31,594 137,822 122,546 Credit loss expense 4,789 234 11,889 1,178 Net interest income after credit loss expense 31,388 31,360 125,933 121,368 Non-Interest Income Service fees on deposit accounts 377 369 1,501 1,425 Loan fees 322 436 1,357 873 Income from bank-owned life insurance 754 825 3,010 4,038 Losses on sale of investment securities, net - - - (555 - Gains (losses) on sale of loans, net 352 38 666 (498 - Gains on recovery of acquired loans 44 61 649 270 Gain on sale of other assets - - 397 - Other non-interest income 434 447 1,797 1,755 Total non-interest income 2,283 2,176 9,377 7,308 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,981 10,512 45,439 40,693 Occupancy and equipment 2,352 2,262 9,495 8,450 Legal fees 213 230 1,144 1,031 Other professional fees 704 1,151 3,136 3,779 Regulatory fees 643 635 2,665 2,605 Directors' fees 260 288 1,063 1,072 Data processing 685 791 3,112 3,146 Marketing and advertising 243 372 1,515 1,355 Travel and entertainment 300 269 1,057 1,031 Insurance 207 250 871 990 Other real estate owned expense, net (1,938 - 139 (949 - 1,018 Other expense 2,435 2,225 9,458 8,361 Total non-interest expense 17,085 19,124 78,006 73,531 Income Before Income Taxes 16,586 14,412 57,304 55,145 Income tax expense 4,262 3,915 13,645 12,901 Net Income - 12,324 - 10,497 - 43,659 - 42,244 Basic earnings per common share - 0.50 - 0.42 - 1.75 - 1.68 Diluted earnings per common share - 0.49 - 0.41 - 1.74 - 1.67 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,807,303 25,160,097 24,948,588 25,126,100 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 24,965,492 25,323,401 25,099,404 25,283,771

FIRST BANK

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate(5) Balance Interest Rate(5) Interest earning assets Investment securities(1)(2) - 133,719 - 1,271 3.77 - - 126,400 - 1,177 3.70 - Loans(3) 3,338,838 55,255 6.57 - 3,101,750 51,584 6.62 - Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 338,424 3,373 3.95 - 301,565 3,648 4.81 - Restricted investment in bank stocks 15,086 293 7.71 - 13,181 291 8.78 - Other investments 16,390 137 3.32 - 13,199 149 4.49 - Total interest earning assets(2) 3,842,457 60,329 6.23 - 3,556,095 56,849 6.36 - Allowance for credit losses (42,486 - (37,895 - Non-interest earning assets 247,873 270,689 Total assets - 4,047,844 - 3,788,889 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits - 609,358 - 3,615 2.35 - - 629,374 - 4,244 2.68 - Money market deposits 1,061,255 8,227 3.08 - 1,087,031 9,706 3.55 - Savings deposits 147,893 736 1.97 - 148,265 695 1.86 - Time deposits 866,724 8,348 3.82 - 696,803 7,795 4.45 - Total interest bearing deposits 2,685,230 20,926 3.09 - 2,561,473 22,440 3.49 - Borrowings 256,720 2,566 3.97 - 215,699 2,365 4.36 - Subordinated debentures 34,362 651 7.58 - 29,936 440 5.88 - Total interest bearing liabilities 2,976,312 24,143 3.22 - 2,807,108 25,245 3.58 - Non-interest bearing deposits 586,236 531,836 Other liabilities 45,237 43,366 Stockholders' equity 440,059 406,579 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 4,047,844 - 3,788,889 Net interest income/interest rate spread(2) 36,186 3.01 - 31,604 2.78 - Net interest margin(2)(4) 3.74 - 3.54 - Tax equivalent adjustment(2) (9 - (10 - Net interest income - 36,177 - 31,594 (1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets. (5) Annualized.

FIRST BANK

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets Investment securities(1)(2) - 133,298 - 5,080 3.81 - - 139,222 - 4,970 3.57 - Loans(3) 3,289,505 217,475 6.61 - 3,022,503 202,623 6.70 - Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 284,162 12,226 4.30 - 248,866 13,052 5.24 - Restricted investment in bank stocks 15,690 1,204 7.67 - 11,893 990 8.32 - Other investments 15,399 500 3.25 - 12,498 525 4.20 - Total interest earning assets(2) 3,738,054 236,485 6.33 - 3,434,982 222,160 6.47 - Allowance for credit losses (40,307 - (37,224 - Non-interest earning assets 252,301 266,705 Total assets - 3,950,048 - 3,664,463 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits - 605,400 - 14,758 2.44 - - 606,654 - 15,697 2.59 - Money market deposits 1,069,287 35,008 3.27 - 1,056,996 40,627 3.84 - Savings deposits 144,883 2,860 1.97 - 154,367 2,475 1.60 - Time deposits 798,969 32,213 4.03 - 684,369 29,894 4.37 - Total interest bearing deposits 2,618,539 84,839 3.24 - 2,502,386 88,693 3.54 - Borrowings 269,395 10,913 4.05 - 190,354 9,224 4.85 - Subordinated debentures 38,517 2,876 7.47 - 33,031 1,664 5.04 - Total interest bearing liabilities 2,926,451 98,628 3.37 - 2,725,771 99,581 3.65 - Non-interest bearing deposits 556,623 504,238 Other liabilities 41,261 42,322 Stockholders' equity 425,713 392,132 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 3,950,048 - 3,664,463 Net interest income/interest rate spread(2) 137,857 2.96 - 122,579 2.82 - Net interest margin(2)(4) 3.69 - 3.57 - Tax equivalent adjustment(2) (35 - (33 - Net interest income - 137,822 - 122,546 (1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.

FIRST BANK

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)

As of or For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 EARNINGS Net interest income - 36,177 - 35,544 - 34,009 - 32,092 - 31,594 Credit loss expense 4,789 2,998 2,558 1,544 234 Non-interest income 2,283 2,421 2,702 1,971 2,176 Non-interest expense 17,085 19,670 20,867 20,384 19,124 Income tax expense 4,262 3,582 3,047 2,754 3,915 Net income 12,324 11,715 10,239 9,381 10,497 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets(1) 1.21 - 1.16 - 1.04 - 1.00 - 1.10 - Return on average equity(1) 11.11 - 10.85 - 9.77 - 9.20 - 10.27 - Return on average tangible equity(1) (2) 12.58 - 12.35 - 11.16 - 10.54 - 11.82 - Net interest margin(1) (3) 3.74 - 3.71 - 3.65 - 3.65 - 3.54 - Yield on loans(1) 6.57 - 6.66 - 6.62 - 6.59 - 6.62 - Total cost of deposits(1) 2.54 - 2.69 - 2.72 - 2.75 - 2.89 - Efficiency ratio(2) 49.46 - 51.81 - 56.13 - 57.60 - 56.91 - SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 24,800,244 24,799,049 24,905,790 25,045,612 25,100,829 Basic earnings per share - 0.50 - 0.47 - 0.41 - 0.37 - 0.42 Diluted earnings per share 0.49 0.47 0.41 0.37 0.41 Book value per share 17.88 17.41 16.96 16.57 16.30 Tangible book value per share(2) 15.81 15.33 14.87 14.47 14.19 MARKET DATA Market value per share - 16.46 - 16.29 - 15.47 - 14.81 - 14.07 Market value / Tangible book value 104.08 - 106.24 - 104.03 - 102.35 - 99.16 - Market capitalization - 408,212 - 403,977 - 385,293 - 370,926 - 353,169 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Stockholders' equity / assets 11.21 - 10.71 - 10.51 - 10.69 - 10.82 - Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets(2) 10.04 - 9.55 - 9.34 - 9.47 - 9.56 - Loans / deposits 102.84 - 104.66 - 105.02 - 103.73 - 102.89 - ASSET QUALITY Net (recoveries) charge-offs - 1,686 - 1,737 - 796 - (15 - - (155 - Nonperforming loans 18,381 14,420 15,978 11,584 11,677 Nonperforming assets 18,381 14,420 15,978 16,406 17,314 Net (recoveries) charge offs / average loans(1) 0.20 - 0.21 - 0.10 - (0.00 %) (0.02 %) Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.56 - 0.43 - 0.48 - 0.36 - 0.37 - Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.46 - 0.36 - 0.40 - 0.42 - 0.46 - Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.38 - 1.25 - 1.23 - 1.21 - 1.20 - Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 246.91 - 292.73 - 255.83 - 338.60 - 323.48 - OTHER DATA Total assets - 3,958,036 - 4,032,636 - 4,019,335 - 3,880,759 - 3,780,346 Total loans 3,293,225 3,373,910 3,327,288 3,236,039 3,144,266 Total deposits 3,202,308 3,223,607 3,168,213 3,119,794 3,055,896 Total stockholders' equity 443,502 431,875 422,379 414,915 409,156 Number of full-time equivalent employees 334 332 335 315 318 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation. (3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

FIRST BANK

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

As of the Quarter Ended 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 LOAN COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial - 727,075 - 740,350 - 706,849 - 651,690 - 576,625 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 662,245 685,277 707,766 694,113 671,357 Investor 1,148,297 1,211,491 1,192,716 1,160,549 1,181,684 Construction and development 193,312 181,855 161,361 200,262 205,096 Multi-family 282,854 284,983 309,189 308,217 287,843 Total commercial real estate 2,286,708 2,363,606 2,371,032 2,363,141 2,345,980 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 154,167 151,372 160,935 142,298 142,769 Home equity-second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 72,919 65,129 62,738 52,438 51,020 Total residential real estate 227,086 216,501 223,673 194,736 193,789 Consumer and other 55,862 57,222 29,248 29,760 31,324 Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs 3,296,731 3,377,679 3,330,802 3,239,327 3,147,718 Net deferred loan fees and costs (3,506 - (3,769 - (3,514 - (3,288 - (3,452 - Total loans - 3,293,225 - 3,373,910 - 3,327,288 - 3,236,039 - 3,144,266 LOAN MIX Commercial and industrial 22.1 - 21.9 - 21.2 - 20.1 - 18.3 - Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 20.1 - 20.3 - 21.3 - 21.5 - 21.4 - Investor 34.9 - 35.9 - 35.8 - 35.9 - 37.6 - Construction and development 5.9 - 5.4 - 4.8 - 6.2 - 6.5 - Multi-family 8.5 - 8.5 - 9.3 - 9.5 - 9.1 - Total commercial real estate 69.4 - 70.1 - 71.3 - 73.1 - 74.6 - Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 4.7 - 4.5 - 4.8 - 4.4 - 4.6 - Home equity-second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 2.2 - 1.9 - 1.9 - 1.6 - 1.6 - Total residential real estate 6.9 - 6.4 - 6.7 - 6.0 - 6.2 - Consumer and other 1.7 - 1.7 - 0.9 - 0.9 - 1.0 - Net deferred loan fees and costs (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Total loans 100.0 - 100.0 - 100.0 - 100.0 - 100.0 -

FIRST BANK

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

As of the Quarter Ended 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Non-interest bearing demand deposits - 572,349 - 578,345 - 590,209 - 535,584 - 519,320 Interest bearing demand deposits 608,076 561,365 553,909 629,974 629,099 Money market and savings deposits 1,205,275 1,228,758 1,241,277 1,197,517 1,198,039 Time deposits 816,608 855,139 782,818 756,719 709,438 Total Deposits - 3,202,308 - 3,223,607 - 3,168,213 - 3,119,794 - 3,055,896 DEPOSIT MIX Non-interest bearing demand deposits 17.9 - 18.0 - 18.6 - 17.2 - 17.0 - Interest bearing demand deposits 19.0 - 17.4 - 17.5 - 20.2 - 20.6 - Money market and savings deposits 37.6 - 38.1 - 39.2 - 38.4 - 39.2 - Time deposits 25.5 - 26.5 - 24.7 - 24.2 - 23.2 - Total Deposits 100.0 - 100.0 - 100.0 - 100.0 - 100.0 -

FIRST BANK

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)

As of or For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 Return on Average Tangible Equity Net income (numerator) - 12,324 - 11,715 - 10,239 - 9,381 - 10,497 Average stockholders' equity - 440,059 - 428,359 - 420,443 - 413,672 - 406,579 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 51,434 51,882 52,301 52,805 53,278 Average tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) - 388,625 - 376,477 - 368,142 - 360,867 - 353,301 Return on average tangible equity(1) 12.58 - 12.35 - 11.16 - 10.54 - 11.82 - Tangible Book Value Per Share Stockholders' equity - 443,502 - 431,875 - 422,379 - 414,915 - 409,156 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 51,290 51,633 52,026 52,507 52,993 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) - 392,212 - 380,242 - 370,353 - 362,408 - 356,163 Common shares outstanding (denominator) 24,800,244 24,799,049 24,905,790 25,045,612 25,100,829 Tangible book value per share - 15.81 - 15.33 - 14.87 - 14.47 - 14.19 Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets Stockholders' equity - 443,502 - 431,875 - 422,379 - 414,915 - 409,156 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 51,290 51,633 52,026 52,507 52,993 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) - 392,212 - 380,242 - 370,353 - 362,408 - 356,163 Total assets - 3,958,036 - 4,032,636 - 4,019,335 - 3,880,759 - 3,780,346 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 51,290 51,633 52,026 52,507 52,993 Tangible total assets (denominator) - 3,906,746 - 3,981,003 - 3,967,309 - 3,828,252 - 3,727,353 Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets 10.04 - 9.55 - 9.34 - 9.47 - 9.56 - Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense - 17,085 - 19,670 - 20,867 - 20,384 - 19,124 Less: Other real estate owned write-down, net - - - 815 - Less: Executive officer severance benefits - - 863 - - Add: Gains on sale of other real estate owned 1,938 - - - - Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) - 19,023 - 19,670 - 20,004 - 19,569 - 19,124 Net interest income - 36,177 - 35,544 - 34,009 - 32,092 - 31,594 Non-interest income 2,283 2,421 2,702 1,971 2,176 Total revenue 38,460 37,965 36,711 34,063 33,770 Less: Gains on sale of other assets - - (397 - - - Less: Bank Owned Life Insurance Incentive - - - (88 - (168 - Adjusted total revenue (denominator) - 38,460 - 37,965 - 36,314 - 33,975 - 33,602 Efficiency ratio 49.46 - 51.81 - 55.09 - 57.60 - 56.91 - (1) Annualized.

FIRST BANK

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)

As of or For the Year Ended

12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Return on Average Tangible Equity Net income (numerator) - 43,659 - 42,244 Average stockholders' equity - 425,713 - 392,132 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 52,101 54,057 Average tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) - 373,612 - 338,075 Return on average tangible equity 11.69 - 12.50 -