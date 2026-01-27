Five Star Bank: Five Star Bancorp Announces Quarterly and Annual Results

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) ("Five Star" or the "Company"), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $17.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $16.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $61.6 million, as compared to $45.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial and Other Highlights

Performance highlights and other developments for the Company for the periods noted below included the following:

Three months ended (in thousands, except per share and share data) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Return on average assets ("ROAA") 1.50 - 1.44 - 1.31 - Return on average equity ("ROAE") 15.97 - 15.35 - 13.48 - Pre-tax income - 23,008 - 22,234 - 19,367 Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) - 25,808 - 24,734 - 20,667 Net income - 17,643 - 16,344 - 13,317 Basic earnings per common share - 0.83 - 0.77 - 0.63 Diluted earnings per common share - 0.83 - 0.77 - 0.63 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 21,231,563 21,231,563 21,182,143 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 21,289,056 21,281,818 21,235,318 Shares outstanding at end of period 21,367,387 21,367,387 21,319,083

Year ended (in thousands, except per share and share data) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ROAA 1.41 - 1.23 - ROAE 14.74 - 12.72 - Pre-tax income - 83,732 - 64,721 Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) - 93,432 - 71,671 Net income - 61,606 - 45,671 Basic earnings per common share - 2.90 - 2.26 Diluted earnings per common share - 2.90 - 2.26 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 21,224,788 20,154,385 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 21,273,552 20,205,440 Shares outstanding at end of period 21,367,387 21,319,083

(1) See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)" for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

James E. Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We proudly look back on 2025 as an outstanding year of achievement and are pleased to have experienced exceptional organic growth across all of the markets we serve, and consistent, strong financial performance. In 2025, Five Star Bank achieved year-over-year growth in total loans and total deposits. Total loans held for investment increased by $542.2 million, or 15%, and total deposits increased by $643.1 million, or 18%. Wholesale deposits decreased by $95.0 million, or 17%, while non-wholesale deposits increased by $738.1 million or 25%. Cost of funds decreased by 21 basis points from the third to the fourth quarter of 2025 and 17 basis points year-over-year. Our efficiency ratio decreased from 43.19% in 2024 to 41.03% in 2025, net income increased by 35%, or $15.9 million, in 2025, and earnings per share increased by $0.64 during 2025 to $2.90. We also experienced continued improvement in net interest margin expansion. We have provided a consistent shareholder dividend and, in recognition of our strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to our investors, we are pleased to announce an increase in the dividend this quarter. As we look ahead to 2026, we believe that managing expenses and executing on conservative underwriting practices will continue to be foundational to our success.

In 2025, we expanded our San Francisco Bay Area market presence with the opening of our Walnut Creek office. We also announced the expansion of our Agribusiness vertical. In 2026, we plan to continue to focus on building all of the verticals and markets we serve by providing high tech and high touch service to clients who appreciate our differentiated client experience. These efforts have helped us maintain a position of distinction and respect with our clients, employees, and community partners. In 2025, we were among Piper Sandler's 2025 Sm-All Stars, and earned an IDC Superior rating and a Bauer Financial rating of 5 stars (out of five). We were also awarded the prestigious 2024 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, were among S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2024 Top 3 Best-Performing Community banks in the nation (with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion), and were ranked fourth on the 2025 Bank Director Magazine (RankingBanking) Best U.S. Banks with assets less than $5 billion.

In 2025, our senior leadership was recognized by the San Francisco Business Times with a placement on the Newsmaker 100 List and with a 40 Under 40 recognition. We were also recognized by the Sacramento Business Journal with a Champion for DE&I award, a Power 100 List placement, a Women Who Mean Business honor, and a C-Suite award. Senior leadership also received a Sacramento State Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award, a Sacramento Cultural Hub Media Foundation Exceptional Women of Color honor, a Commercial Real Estate Women Nancy Hotchkiss Woman of Impact award, a Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Champion Latina Estrella award, and a Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Sacramentan of the Year award.

We are proud of Five Star Bank's achievements in 2025 and are focused on continued success in the future."

Financial highlights included the following:

Total deposits increased by $97.6 million, or 2.38%, during the three months ended December 31, 2025, due to increases in non-wholesale deposits exceeding decreases in wholesale deposits. The Company defines wholesale deposits as brokered deposits and California Time Deposit Program deposits. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, non-wholesale deposits increased by $139.1 million, or 3.87%, while wholesale deposits decreased by $41.4 million, or 8.18%.

The number of Business Development Officers increased from 40 at September 30, 2025 to 42 at December 31, 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents were $506.9 million, representing 12.06% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, as compared to 14.15% at September 30, 2025.

The Company had no short-term borrowings at December 31, 2025 or September 30, 2025.

Consistent, disciplined management of expenses contributed to our efficiency ratio of 40.62% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 40.13% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net interest margin was 3.66%, as compared to 3.56% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 3.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net interest margin was 3.55%, as compared to 3.32% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The effective federal funds rate fell to 3.64% as of December 31, 2025 from 4.09% as of September 30, 2025 and 4.33% as of December 31, 2024.

Other comprehensive income was $0.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025. Unrealized losses, net of tax effect, on available-for-sale securities were $9.1 million as of December 31, 2025. Total carrying value of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities represented 0.05% and 2.04% of total interest-earning assets, respectively, as of December 31, 2025.

The Company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.58% and 10.77% as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The Bank continues to meet all requirements to be considered "well-capitalized" under applicable regulatory guidelines.

Loan and deposit growth in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was as follows:

(in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 $ Change % Change Loans held for investment - 4,074,929 - 3,887,259 - 187,670 4.83 - Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,084,537 1,059,082 25,455 2.40 - Interest-bearing deposits 3,116,547 3,044,356 72,191 2.37 - (in thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 $ Change % Change Loans held for investment - 4,074,929 - 3,532,686 - 542,243 15.35 - Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,084,537 922,629 161,908 17.55 - Interest-bearing deposits 3,116,547 2,635,365 481,182 18.26 -

The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment at period end increased from 0.05% at December 31, 2024 to 0.08% at December 31, 2025.

The Company's Board of Directors declared, and the Company subsequently paid, a cash dividend of $0.20 per share during the three months ended December 31, 2025. The Company's Board of Directors declared an additional cash dividend of $0.25 per share on January 15, 2026, which the Company expects to pay on February 9, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 2, 2026.

Summary Results

Three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2025

The Company's net income was $17.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $16.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net interest income increased by $2.7 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by a larger average balance of interest-earning assets, augmented by a decrease in interest expense due to a lower average cost of deposits, as compared to the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses increased by $0.3 million, reflecting increases in loan growth and an overall increase in loss rates related to deterioration in the unemployment rate forecast in the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. Non-interest income decreased by $0.6 million, primarily due to an overall decline in earnings related to equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the prior quarter. Non-interest expense increased by $1.1 million, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits due to increased headcount.

Three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2024

The Company's net income was $17.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income increased by $8.6 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by loan growth and an improvement in the average yield on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to deposit growth. The provision for credit losses increased by $1.5 million, mainly due to increases in loan growth and an overall increase in loss rates related to the annual current expected credit losses ("CECL") model refresh during the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. Non-interest income decreased by $0.3 million, primarily due to an overall decline in earnings related to equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Non-interest expense increased by $3.2 million, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits due to increased headcount.

Year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to year ended December 31, 2024

The Company's net income was $61.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $45.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income increased by $32.2 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by loan growth and an improvement in the average yield on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to deposit growth. The provision for credit losses increased by $2.8 million, or 39.57%, mainly due to increases in loan growth and an overall increase in loss rates related to the annual CECL model refresh during the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. Non-interest income increased by $0.1 million, primarily due to growth across multiple sources of revenue. This growth was substantially negated by a reduction in gain on sale of loans, attributable to the strategic reduction in origination of loans held for sale during the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the prior year. Non-interest expense increased by $10.5 million, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits due to increased headcount.

The following is a summary of the components of the Company's operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2025 September

30, 2025 $ Change % Change Selected operating data: Net interest income - 42,065 - 39,348 - 2,717 6.91 - Provision for credit losses 2,800 2,500 300 12.00 - Non-interest income 1,400 1,966 (566 - (28.79 )% Non-interest expense 17,657 16,580 1,077 6.50 - Pre-tax income 23,008 22,234 774 3.48 - Provision for income taxes 5,365 5,890 (525 - (8.91 )% Net income - 17,643 - 16,344 - 1,299 7.95 - Earnings per common share: Basic - 0.83 - 0.77 - 0.06 7.79 - Diluted - 0.83 - 0.77 - 0.06 7.79 - Performance and other financial ratios: ROAA 1.50 - 1.44 - ROAE 15.97 - 15.35 - Net interest margin 3.66 - 3.56 - Cost of funds 2.30 - 2.51 - Efficiency ratio 40.62 - 40.13 -

Three months ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 $ Change % Change Selected operating data: Net interest income - 42,065 - 33,489 - 8,576 25.61 - Provision for credit losses 2,800 1,300 1,500 115.38 - Non-interest income 1,400 1,666 (266 - (15.97 )% Non-interest expense 17,657 14,488 3,169 21.87 - Pre-tax income 23,008 19,367 3,641 18.80 - Provision for income taxes 5,365 6,050 (685 - (11.32 )% Net income - 17,643 - 13,317 - 4,326 32.48 - Earnings per common share: Basic - 0.83 - 0.63 - 0.20 31.75 - Diluted - 0.83 - 0.63 - 0.20 31.75 - Performance and other financial ratios: ROAA 1.50 - 1.31 - ROAE 15.97 - 13.48 - Net interest margin 3.66 - 3.36 - Cost of funds 2.30 - 2.65 - Efficiency ratio 40.62 - 41.21 - Year ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 $ Change % Change Selected operating data: Net interest income - 151,905 - 119,711 - 32,194 26.89 - Provision for credit losses 9,700 6,950 2,750 39.57 - Non-interest income 6,535 6,453 82 1.27 - Non-interest expense 65,008 54,493 10,515 19.30 - Pre-tax income 83,732 64,721 19,011 29.37 - Provision for income taxes 22,126 19,050 3,076 16.15 - Net income - 61,606 - 45,671 - 15,935 34.89 - Earnings per common share: Basic - 2.90 - 2.26 - 0.64 28.32 - Diluted - 2.90 - 2.26 - 0.64 28.32 - Performance and other financial ratios: ROAA 1.41 - 1.23 - ROAE 14.74 - 12.72 - Net interest margin 3.55 - 3.32 - Cost of funds 2.47 - 2.64 - Efficiency ratio 41.03 - 43.19 -

Balance Sheet Summary

(in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 $ Change % Change Selected financial condition data: Total assets - 4,754,861 - 4,641,770 - 113,091 2.44 - Cash and cash equivalents 506,851 580,447 (73,596 - (12.68 )% Total loans held for investment 4,074,929 3,887,259 187,670 4.83 - Total investments 96,889 97,825 (936 - (0.96 )% Total liabilities 4,309,029 4,210,462 98,567 2.34 - Total deposits 4,201,084 4,103,438 97,646 2.38 - Subordinated notes, net 74,041 74,004 37 0.05 - Total shareholders' equity 445,832 431,308 14,524 3.37 -

Insured and collateralized deposits were approximately $2.8 billion, representing 66.20% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025, as compared to 65.25% as of September 30, 2025. Net uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were approximately $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2025, remaining constant from September 30, 2025.

Non-wholesale deposit accounts constituted 88.93% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025, as compared to 87.66% at September 30, 2025. Deposit relationships of greater than $5 million represented 60.90% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025, as compared to 60.14% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025, and had an average age of approximately 7.67 years as of December 31, 2025, as compared to 7.98 years as of September 30, 2025.

Total deposits as of December 31, 2025 were $4.2 billion, an increase of $97.6 million, or 2.38%, from September 30, 2025, comprised of increases in both interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025 were $506.9 million, representing 12.06% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, as compared to 14.15% at September 30, 2025.

Total liquidity (consisting of cash and cash equivalents as well as unused and immediately available borrowing capacity as set forth below) was approximately $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2025, remaining constant from September 30, 2025.



December 31, 2025 (in thousands) Line of Credit Letters of

Credit Issued Borrowings Available Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") advances - 1,518,680 - 887,500 - - - 631,180 Federal Reserve Discount Window 957,362 - - 957,362 Correspondent bank lines of credit 185,000 - - 185,000 Cash and cash equivalents - - - 506,851 Total - 2,661,042 - 887,500 - - - 2,280,393

(in thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 $ Change % Change Selected financial condition data: Total assets - 4,754,861 - 4,053,278 - 701,583 17.31 - Cash and cash equivalents 506,851 352,343 154,508 43.85 - Total loans held for investment 4,074,929 3,532,686 542,243 15.35 - Total investments 96,889 100,914 (4,025 - (3.99 )% Total liabilities 4,309,029 3,656,654 652,375 17.84 - Total deposits 4,201,084 3,557,994 643,090 18.07 - Subordinated notes, net 74,041 73,895 146 0.20 - Total shareholders' equity 445,832 396,624 49,208 12.41 -

The increase in total assets from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $542.2 million increase in total loans held for investment and a $154.5 million increase in cash and cash equivalents. The $542.2 million increase in total loans held for investment between December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025 was the result of $1.4 billion in loan originations and advances, partially offset by $338.5 million and $502.6 million in loan payoffs and paydowns, respectively. The $542.2 million increase in total loans held for investment included $92.1 million in purchased loans within the consumer concentration of the loan portfolio. The $154.5 million increase in cash and cash equivalents primarily resulted from the net increase in cash inflows from growth in total deposits of $643.1 million and cash outflows from growth in total loans held for investment of $542.2 million.

The increase in total liabilities from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to an increase in deposits of $643.1 million. The $643.1 million increase in deposits was largely due to increases in money market, non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing transaction, and savings deposits of $553.3 million, $161.9 million, $29.0 million, and $14.5 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases in time deposits of $115.5 million, largely driven by a $95.0 million decrease in wholesale deposits.

The increase in total shareholders' equity from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025 was primarily a result of $61.6 million recognized as net income, partially offset by $17.1 million in cash dividends paid during the period.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 September

30, 2025 $ Change % Change Interest and fee income - 66,421 - 64,845 - 1,576 2.43 - Interest expense 24,356 25,497 (1,141 - (4.48 )% Net interest income - 42,065 - 39,348 - 2,717 6.91 - Net interest margin 3.66 - 3.56 - Three months ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 $ Change % Change Interest and fee income - 66,421 - 57,745 - 8,676 15.02 - Interest expense 24,356 24,256 100 0.41 - Net interest income - 42,065 - 33,489 - 8,576 25.61 - Net interest margin 3.66 - 3.36 - Year ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 $ Change % Change Interest and fee income - 248,933 - 206,951 - 41,982 20.29 - Interest expense 97,028 87,240 9,788 11.22 - Net interest income - 151,905 - 119,711 - 32,194 26.89 - Net interest margin 3.55 - 3.32 -

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:

Three months ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/Rate Assets Interest-earning deposits in banks - 487,339 - 4,850 3.95 - - 451,534 - 5,009 4.40 - - 363,828 - 4,335 4.74 - Investment securities 97,848 561 2.27 - 96,806 579 2.38 - 103,930 607 2.33 - Loans held for investment and sale 3,972,184 61,010 6.09 - 3,831,851 59,257 6.14 - 3,498,109 52,803 6.01 - Total interest-earning assets 4,557,371 66,421 5.78 - 4,380,191 64,845 5.87 - 3,965,867 57,745 5.79 - Interest receivable and other assets, net 117,496 110,118 91,736 Total assets - 4,674,867 - 4,490,309 - 4,057,603 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing transaction accounts - 339,774 - 1,180 1.38 - - 300,642 - 1,194 1.58 - - 298,518 - 1,249 1.66 - Savings accounts 143,818 895 2.47 - 130,973 895 2.71 - 127,298 887 2.77 - Money market accounts 1,999,734 15,271 3.03 - 1,874,089 15,348 3.25 - 1,596,116 13,520 3.37 - Time accounts 574,718 5,848 4.04 - 639,434 6,899 4.28 - 617,596 7,438 4.79 - Subordinated notes and other borrowings 74,036 1,162 6.22 - 73,981 1,161 6.23 - 73,872 1,162 6.25 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,132,080 24,356 3.09 - 3,019,119 25,497 3.35 - 2,713,400 24,256 3.56 - Demand accounts 1,067,215 1,016,560 921,881 Interest payable and other liabilities 37,287 32,210 29,234 Shareholders' equity 438,285 422,420 393,088 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity - 4,674,867 - 4,490,309 - 4,057,603 Net interest spread 2.69 - 2.52 - 2.23 - Net interest income/margin - 42,065 3.66 - - 39,348 3.56 - - 33,489 3.36 -

Net interest income during the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased $2.7 million, or 6.91%, to $42.1 million, as compared to $39.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net interest margin totaled 3.66% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of ten basis points compared to the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $1.8 million in loan interest income due to a $140.3 million, or 3.66%, increase in the average balance of loans, partially offset by a five basis point decrease in the average yield on loans during the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the prior quarter. The increase in interest income was augmented by a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense due to a 21 basis point decrease in the average cost of deposits during the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior quarter, driven primarily by two rate cuts occurring during the three months ended December 31, 2025. The average balance of deposits increased by $163.6 million, or 4.13%, during the three months ended December 31, 2025, but the substantial decrease in the cost associated with deposits led to a net reduction in total interest expense.

As compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, net interest income increased $8.6 million, or 25.61%, to $42.1 million from $33.5 million. Net interest margin totaled 3.66% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 30 basis points compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $8.2 million in loan interest income due to a $474.1 million, or 13.55%, increase in the average balance of loans and an eight basis point improvement in the average yield on loans during the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in deposit interest expense due to a $563.9 million, or 15.83%, increase in the average balance of deposits during the three months ended December 31, 2025. The average cost of deposits during the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 2.23%, a decrease of 35 basis points compared to the same quarter of the prior year, which helped to moderate the increase in interest expense related to deposits.

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the annual periods indicated:

Year ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/Rate Assets Interest-earning deposits in banks - 407,884 - 17,421 4.27 - - 218,156 - 11,080 5.08 - Investment securities 98,242 2,298 2.34 - 106,289 2,530 2.38 - Loans held for investment and sale 3,767,199 229,214 6.08 - 3,283,874 193,341 5.89 - Total interest-earning assets 4,273,325 248,933 5.83 - 3,608,319 206,951 5.74 - Interest receivable and other assets, net 105,775 90,061 Total assets - 4,379,100 - 3,698,380 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing transaction accounts - 306,983 - 4,529 1.48 - - 298,137 - 4,716 1.58 - Savings accounts 130,079 3,363 2.59 - 124,208 3,584 2.89 - Money market accounts 1,767,137 56,323 3.19 - 1,533,405 53,750 3.51 - Time accounts 661,321 28,167 4.26 - 412,007 20,348 4.94 - Subordinated notes and other borrowings 73,974 4,646 6.28 - 77,335 4,842 6.26 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,939,494 97,028 3.30 - 2,445,092 87,240 3.57 - Demand accounts 988,447 858,789 Interest payable and other liabilities 33,090 35,331 Shareholders' equity 418,069 359,168 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity - 4,379,100 - 3,698,380 Net interest spread 2.53 - 2.17 - Net interest income/margin - 151,905 3.55 - - 119,711 3.32 -

Net interest income during the year ended December 31, 2025 increased $32.2 million, or 26.89%, to $151.9 million, as compared to $119.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2024. Net interest margin totaled 3.55% for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 23 basis points compared to the prior year. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $35.9 million in loan interest income due to a $483.3 million, or 14.72% increase in the average balance of loans and a 19 basis point improvement in the average yield on loans as compared to the prior year. The increase in interest income was partially offset by an additional $10.0 million in deposit interest expense due to a $627.4 million, or 19.45% increase in the average balance of deposits during the year. The average cost of deposits was 2.40% for the year ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 16 basis points compared to the prior year which helped to moderate the increase in interest expense related to deposits.

Loans by Type

The following table provides loan balances, excluding deferred loan fees, by type as of the dates shown:

(in thousands) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Real estate: Commercial - 3,305,713 - 3,144,303 Commercial land and development 1,352 934 Commercial construction 96,760 136,988 Residential construction 8,389 5,976 Residential 37,566 35,739 Farmland 59,606 57,572 Commercial: Secured 251,736 191,170 Unsecured 40,422 38,658 Consumer and other 275,475 278,209 Net deferred loan fees (2,090 - (2,290 - Total loans held for investment - 4,074,929 - 3,887,259

Interest-bearing Deposits

The following table provides interest-bearing deposit balances by type as of the dates shown:

(in thousands) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Interest-bearing transaction accounts - 344,200 - 309,118 Money market accounts 2,078,567 1,972,158 Savings accounts 139,169 137,500 Time accounts 554,611 625,580 Total interest-bearing deposits - 3,116,547 - 3,044,356

Asset Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2025, the Company's allowance for credit losses was $44.4 million, as compared to $37.8 million at December 31, 2024. The $6.6 million increase in the allowance is due to a $9.8 million provision for credit losses recorded during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, partially offset by net charge-offs of $3.1 million, mainly attributable to commercial and industrial loans, during the same period.

The Company's ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment increased from 0.05% at December 31, 2024 to 0.08% at December 31, 2025. The increase resulted mainly from the occurrence of two separate faith-based real estate loans entering nonperforming status. Loans designated as watch decreased from $123.4 million to $101.9 million between December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025. Consequently, loans designated as substandard increased from $2.6 million to $22.3 million between December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, primarily attributable to the downgrade of one borrower experiencing financial difficulty with a special purpose commercial real estate loan and a commercial line of credit. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at December 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024.

A summary of the allowance for credit losses by loan class is as follows:

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Real estate: Commercial - 25,219 56.77 - - 25,864 68.44 - Commercial land and development 56 0.13 - 78 0.21 - Commercial construction 4,050 9.12 - 2,268 6.00 - Residential construction 213 0.48 - 64 0.17 - Residential 362 0.82 - 270 0.71 - Farmland 467 1.05 - 607 1.61 - 30,367 68.37 - 29,151 77.14 - Commercial: Secured 11,204 25.23 - 5,866 15.52 - Unsecured 482 1.09 - 278 0.74 - 11,686 26.32 - 6,144 16.26 - Consumer and other 2,356 5.31 - 2,496 6.60 - Total allowance for credit losses - 44,409 100.00 - - 37,791 100.00 -

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.09% at December 31, 2025, as compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2024.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 September

30, 2025 $ Change % Change Service charges on deposit accounts - 159 - 185 - (26 - (14.05 )% Loan-related fees 557 683 (126 - (18.45 )% FHLB stock dividends 332 329 3 0.91 - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 234 209 25 11.96 - Other income 118 560 (442 - (78.93 )% Total non-interest income - 1,400 - 1,966 - (566 - (28.79 )%

Loan-related fees. The decrease related primarily to a $0.2 million decrease in fees from swap referrals, rate locks, and good faith deposits, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in fees from Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loans and credit card activity during the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Other income. The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in earnings related to equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 $ Change % Change Service charges on deposit accounts - 159 - 179 - (20 - (11.17 )% Gain on sale of loans - 150 (150 - (100.00 )% Loan-related fees 557 400 157 39.25 - FHLB stock dividends 332 332 - - - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 234 182 52 28.57 - Other income 118 423 (305 - (72.10 )% Total non-interest income - 1,400 - 1,666 - (266 - (15.97 )%

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease related to an overall decline in the volume of loans sold due to a strategic, intentional reduction in originations of loans held for sale. During the three months ended December 31, 2025, no loans were sold, as compared to approximately $2.0 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 7.60% during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Loan-related fees. The increase related to $0.2 million higher swap referral fees and $0.1 million higher income from credit card activity, partially offset by $0.1 million lower fees from SBA 7(a) loans during the three months ended December 31, 2025 than the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Other income. The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in earnings related to equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Year ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 $ Change % Change Service charges on deposit accounts - 755 - 721 - 34 4.72 - Gain on sale of loans 244 1,274 (1,030 - (80.85 )% Loan-related fees 2,156 1,605 551 34.33 - FHLB stock dividends 1,317 1,320 (3 - (0.23 )% Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 824 644 180 27.95 - Other income 1,239 889 350 39.37 - Total non-interest income - 6,535 - 6,453 - 82 1.27 -

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in the volume of loans sold due to a strategic, intentional reduction in originations of loans held for sale during the second half of the year ended December 31, 2025. During the year ended December 31, 2025, approximately $3.3 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.41%, as compared to approximately $18.3 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 6.96% during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Loan-related fees. The increase was primarily a result of a $0.5 million increase in fees from swap referrals and a $0.2 million increase in income from credit card activity, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in fees from SBA 7(a) loans.

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance. The increase was primarily due to additional policies purchased between December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025.

Other income. The increase related primarily to an overall improvement in earnings related to equity investments in venture-backed funds during the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits - 10,125 - 9,716 - 409 4.21 - Occupancy and equipment 788 700 88 12.57 - Data processing and software 1,597 1,559 38 2.44 - Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance 525 500 25 5.00 - Professional services 960 932 28 3.00 - Advertising and promotional 988 803 185 23.04 - Loan-related expenses 364 317 47 14.83 - Other operating expenses 2,310 2,053 257 12.52 - Total non-interest expense - 17,657 - 16,580 - 1,077 6.50 -

Salaries and employee benefits. The increase was primarily a result of: (i) a $0.3 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense; and (ii) a $0.4 million increase in commissions expense due to higher loan production. These increases were partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in deferred loan origination costs due to higher loan production period-over-period.

Advertising and promotional. The increase was primarily due to an additional $0.1 million in donations made during the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, combined with $0.1 million of additional expenses incurred to support the expansion of the Bank's business development teams, specifically related to client and prospective client development expenses.

Other operating expenses. The increase was due to: (i) a $0.1 million increase related to a strategic planning event held during the three months ended December 31, 2025 that did not occur during the three months ended September 30, 2025; (ii) a $0.1 million increase related to employee expenses such as travel, professional association memberships, and trainings; and (iii) a $0.1 million increase related to armored car and courier services. These increases were partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in operational losses.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits - 10,125 - 8,360 - 1,765 21.11 - Occupancy and equipment 788 649 139 21.42 - Data processing and software 1,597 1,369 228 16.65 - FDIC insurance 525 440 85 19.32 - Professional services 960 774 186 24.03 - Advertising and promotional 988 752 236 31.38 - Loan-related expenses 364 321 43 13.40 - Other operating expenses 2,310 1,823 487 26.71 - Total non-interest expense - 17,657 - 14,488 - 3,169 21.87 -

Salaries and employee benefits. The increase was primarily a result of: (i) a $1.9 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense, related to the 13.66% increase in headcount between December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025; and (ii) a $0.5 million increase in commissions expense due to higher loan production. These increases were partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in deferred loan origination costs due to higher loan production period-over-period.

Occupancy and equipment. The increase was primarily due to rent expense for the Walnut Creek branch office and expansion of the San Francisco branch office during the three months ended December 31, 2025, which did not exist for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Data processing and software. The increase was primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) an increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.

Professional services. The increase was primarily due to a $0.1 million increase in expenses related to business development consulting services and a $0.1 million increase in legal fees.

Advertising and promotional. The increase was primarily due to an additional $0.1 million in donations made during the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, combined with $0.1 million of additional expenses incurred to support the expansion of the Bank's business development teams, specifically related to client and prospective client development expenses.

Other operating expenses. The increase was primarily due to: (i) a $0.2 million increase in employee-related expenses such as travel and professional association memberships; (ii) a $0.1 million increase in armored car and courier expenses; (iii) a $0.1 million increase in IntraFi Network fees resulting from an overall increase in balances carried in the network; and (iv) a $0.1 million increase in administrative charges, including subscription services and bank charges.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Year ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits - 37,885 - 31,709 - 6,176 19.48 - Occupancy and equipment 2,782 2,547 235 9.23 - Data processing and software 6,121 5,088 1,033 20.30 - FDIC insurance 1,950 1,635 315 19.27 - Professional services 3,723 3,078 645 20.96 - Advertising and promotional 3,178 2,411 767 31.81 - Loan-related expenses 1,423 1,207 216 17.90 - Other operating expenses 7,946 6,818 1,128 16.54 - Total non-interest expense - 65,008 - 54,493 - 10,515 19.30 -

Salaries and employee benefits. The increase was the result of: (i) a $6.5 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense, related to the 13.66% increase in headcount between December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025; and (ii) a $1.2 million increase in commissions expense due to higher loan production. The increase was partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in deferred loan origination costs due to higher loan production period-over-period.

Occupancy and equipment. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses for the Walnut Creek and San Francisco branch offices period-over-period.

Data processing and software. The increase related to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) an increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.

FDIC Insurance. The increase was primarily due to a $571.8 million increase in the assessment base period-over-period.

Professional services. The increase was due to: (i) $0.1 million in fees paid for compensation consulting services that did not occur during 2024; (ii) a $0.2 million increase in expenses related to business development consulting services; (iii) a $0.1 million increase in legal expenses; and (iv) a $0.1 million increase in recruiter fees related to the 13.66% increase in headcount between December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025.

Advertising and promotional. The increase was primarily due to an additional $0.2 million in donations and $0.2 million related to sponsored events and partnerships, combined with $0.4 million of additional expenses incurred to support the expansion of the Bank's business development teams, specifically related to client and prospective client development expenses.

Loan-related expenses. The increase was due to an increase of $0.1 million in inspection fees and an increase of $0.1 million in loan-related legal expenses, both due to loan growth between December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025.

Other operating expenses. The increase was due to: (i) a $0.4 million increase in employee-related expenses, such as travel, conferences, training, and professional association memberships; (ii) a $0.2 million increase in armored car and courier expenses; (iii) a $0.2 million increase in administrative charges, including subscription services and bank charges; (iv) a $0.1 million increase in IntraFi Network fees resulting from an overall increase in balances carried in the network; (v) a $0.1 million increase in office expenses, such as check printing and supplies; and (vi) a $0.1 million increase in regulatory assessment fees.

Provision for Income Taxes

On July 4, 2025, the President signed H.R. 1, the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," into law. The legislation includes several changes to federal tax law that generally allow for more favorable deductibility of certain business expenses beginning in 2025, including the restoration of immediate expensing of domestic R&D expenditures, reinstatement of 100% bonus depreciation, and more favorable rules for determining the limitation on business interest expense. The Act also made certain changes to the deductibility of the cost of meals and charitable contributions that are effective for tax years beginning after December 31, 2025. These changes were not reflected in the income tax provision for the period ended December 31, 2025. The Company evaluated the impact on future periods and the legislation is not expected to have a significant impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025

Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 decreased by $0.5 million, or 8.91%, to $5.4 million, as compared to $5.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which was primarily due to a $0.9 million benefit recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 related to the purchase of transferable tax credits. This was partially offset by: (i) an increase in pre-tax income recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2025; and (ii) a $0.3 million adjustment recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2025 related primarily to a true-up of amortization expense related to low income housing tax credits, which did not occur during the three months ended September 30, 2025. The effective tax rate was 23.32% and 26.49% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024

Provision for income taxes decreased by $0.7 million, or 11.32%, to $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $6.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. This decrease is primarily due to a $0.9 million benefit recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 related to the purchase of transferable tax credits. This was partially offset by a $0.3 million adjustment recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2025 related primarily to a true-up of amortization expense related to low income housing tax credits, which did not occur during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate was 23.32% and 31.24% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024

Provision for income taxes increased by $3.1 million, or 16.15%, to $22.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $19.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase is primarily due to a 29.37% increase in pre-tax income recognized during the year ended December 31, 2025. This was partially offset by: (i) a $0.9 million benefit recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 related to the purchase of transferable tax credits; and (ii) a net $0.2 million reduction to the provision recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This adjustment related to a tax law change for the state of California effective as of June 30, 2025, which requires a transition from a three-factor apportionment formula to a single-sales-factor formula for determining state income tax. As such, the Company recorded a net benefit of approximately $0.9 million relating to the current year provision, which was partially offset by a $0.7 million expense relating to the remeasuring of the deferred tax assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2025. The effective tax rate was 26.42% and 29.43% for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has nine branches in Northern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company's forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025, in each case under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)

Three months ended (in thousands, except per share and share data) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Revenue and Expense Data Interest and fee income - 66,421 - 64,845 - 57,745 Interest expense 24,356 25,497 24,256 Net interest income 42,065 39,348 33,489 Provision for credit losses 2,800 2,500 1,300 Net interest income after provision 39,265 36,848 32,189 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 159 185 179 Gain on sale of loans - - 150 Loan-related fees 557 683 400 FHLB stock dividends 332 329 332 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 234 209 182 Other income 118 560 423 Total non-interest income 1,400 1,966 1,666 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,125 9,716 8,360 Occupancy and equipment 788 700 649 Data processing and software 1,597 1,559 1,369 FDIC insurance 525 500 440 Professional services 960 932 774 Advertising and promotional 988 803 752 Loan-related expenses 364 317 321 Other operating expenses 2,310 2,053 1,823 Total non-interest expense 17,657 16,580 14,488 Income before provision for income taxes 23,008 22,234 19,367 Provision for income taxes 5,365 5,890 6,050 Net income - 17,643 - 16,344 - 13,317 Comprehensive Income Net income - 17,643 - 16,344 - 13,317 Net unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale during the period 1,004 2,843 (3,747 - Less: Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) 269 763 (1,108 - Other comprehensive income (loss) 735 2,080 (2,639 - Total comprehensive income - 18,378 - 18,424 - 10,678 Share and Per Share Data Earnings per common share: Basic - 0.83 - 0.77 - 0.63 Diluted - 0.83 - 0.77 - 0.63 Book value per share - 20.87 - 20.19 - 18.60 Tangible book value per share(1) - 20.87 - 20.19 - 18.60 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 21,231,563 21,231,563 21,182,143 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 21,289,056 21,281,818 21,235,318 Shares outstanding at end of period 21,367,387 21,367,387 21,319,083 Selected Financial Ratios ROAA 1.50 - 1.44 - 1.31 - ROAE 15.97 - 15.35 - 13.48 - Net interest margin 3.66 - 3.56 - 3.36 - Loan to deposit(2) 97.00 - 94.73 - 99.38 -

(1) See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)" for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Loan balance in loan to deposit ratio is total loans held for investment and sale at period end. Deposit balance in loan to deposit ratio is total deposits at period end.

Year ended (in thousands, except per share and share data) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Revenue and Expense Data Interest and fee income - 248,933 - 206,951 Interest expense 97,028 87,240 Net interest income 151,905 119,711 Provision for credit losses 9,700 6,950 Net interest income after provision 142,205 112,761 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 755 721 Gain on sale of loans 244 1,274 Loan-related fees 2,156 1,605 FHLB stock dividends 1,317 1,320 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 824 644 Other income 1,239 889 Total non-interest income 6,535 6,453 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 37,885 31,709 Occupancy and equipment 2,782 2,547 Data processing and software 6,121 5,088 FDIC insurance 1,950 1,635 Professional services 3,723 3,078 Advertising and promotional 3,178 2,411 Loan-related expenses 1,423 1,207 Other operating expenses 7,946 6,818 Total non-interest expense 65,008 54,493 Income before provision for income taxes 83,732 64,721 Provision for income taxes 22,126 19,050 Net income - 61,606 - 45,671 Comprehensive Income Net income - 61,606 - 45,671 Net unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale during the period 5,067 (858 - Less: Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) 1,839 (254 - Other comprehensive income (loss) 3,228 (604 - Total comprehensive income - 64,834 - 45,067 Share and Per Share Data Earnings per common share: Basic - 2.90 - 2.26 Diluted - 2.90 - 2.26 Book value per share - 20.87 - 18.60 Tangible book value per share(1) - 20.87 - 18.60 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 21,224,788 20,154,385 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 21,273,552 20,205,440 Shares outstanding at end of period 21,367,387 21,319,083 Selected Financial Ratios ROAA 1.41 - 1.23 - ROAE 14.74 - 12.72 - Net interest margin 3.55 - 3.32 - Loan to deposit(2) 97.00 - 99.38 -

(1) See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)" for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Loan balance in loan to deposit ratio is total loans held for investment and sale at period end. Deposit balance in loan to deposit ratio is total deposits at period end.

(in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Balance Sheet Data Cash and due from financial institutions - 33,978 - 44,147 - 33,882 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 472,873 536,300 318,461 Time deposits in banks 100 100 4,121 Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value 94,699 95,635 98,194 Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,190 2,190 2,720 Loans held for sale - - 3,247 Loans held for investment 4,074,929 3,887,259 3,532,686 Allowance for credit losses (44,409 - (42,061 - (37,791 - Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses 4,030,520 3,845,198 3,494,895 FHLB stock 15,000 15,000 15,000 Operating leases, right-of-use asset 10,802 9,751 6,245 Premises and equipment, net 2,109 1,656 1,584 Bank-owned life insurance 23,910 23,676 19,375 Interest receivable and other assets 68,680 68,117 55,554 Total assets - 4,754,861 - 4,641,770 - 4,053,278 Non-interest-bearing deposits - 1,084,537 - 1,059,082 - 922,629 Interest-bearing deposits 3,116,547 3,044,356 2,635,365 Total deposits 4,201,084 4,103,438 3,557,994 Subordinated notes, net 74,041 74,004 73,895 Other borrowings - - - Operating lease liability 11,872 10,431 6,857 Interest payable and other liabilities 22,032 22,589 17,908 Total liabilities 4,309,029 4,210,462 3,656,654 Common stock 303,990 303,571 302,531 Retained earnings 150,985 137,615 106,464 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (9,143 - (9,878 - (12,371 - Total shareholders' equity 445,832 431,308 396,624 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 4,754,861 - 4,641,770 - 4,053,278 Quarterly Average Balance Data Average loans held for investment and sale - 3,972,184 - 3,831,851 - 3,498,109 Average interest-earning assets 4,557,371 4,380,191 3,965,867 Average total assets 4,674,867 4,490,309 4,057,603 Average deposits 4,125,259 3,961,698 3,561,409 Average total equity 438,285 422,420 393,088 Credit Quality Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 1,434.40 - 1,975.62 - 2,101.78 - Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment 0.08 - 0.05 - 0.05 - Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 - 0.05 - 0.05 - Nonperforming loans plus performing loan modifications to loans held for investment 0.08 - 0.05 - 0.05 - Capital Ratios Total shareholders' equity to total assets 9.38 - 9.29 - 9.79 - Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets(1) 9.38 - 9.29 - 9.79 - Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.33 - 13.59 - 13.99 - Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.58 - 10.77 - 11.02 - Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.58 - 10.77 - 11.02 - Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.70 - 9.78 - 10.05 -

(1) See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)" for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

The Company uses financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance that is not in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company acknowledges that its non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, investors should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined as total equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholders' equity to total assets. Management believes that tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is a useful financial measure because it enables management, investors, and others to assess the Company's financial health based on tangible capital. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is the same as total shareholders' equity to total assets at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Tangible book value per share is defined as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of common shares at the end of the period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. Management believes that tangible book value per share is a useful financial measure because it enables management, investors, and others to assess the Company's value and use of equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income is defined as pre-tax income plus provision for credit losses. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is pre-tax income. Management believes that pre-tax, pre-provision income is a useful financial measure because it enables management, investors, and others to assess the Company's ability to generate operating profit and capital.

The following reconciliation tables provide a more detailed analysis of this non-GAAP financial measure:

Three months ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Pre-tax income - 23,008 - 22,234 - 19,367 Add: provision for credit losses 2,800 2,500 1,300 Pre-tax, pre-provision income - 25,808 - 24,734 - 20,667

Year ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Pre-tax income - 83,732 - 64,721 Add: provision for credit losses 9,700 6,950 Pre-tax, pre-provision income - 93,432 - 71,671

