Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 net income of $46 million, or $0.31 per diluted share

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (Nasdaq: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $46 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $13 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $33 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, and an increase of $43 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were 9.70% and 1.10% compared to 8.20% and 0.91% for the same quarter last year and 0.69% and 0.08% from the prior quarter.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $49 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, which increased by $8 million from $41 million, or $0.29 per diluted share in the prior quarter. This increase was driven by an increase in net interest income of $6 million, coupled with an increase in noninterest income of $6 million and a decrease in adjusted provision expense partially offset by an increase in adjusted noninterest expense of $7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. All quarterly results were impacted by a full quarter of the acquisition of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. ("Penns Woods") which closed in late July 2025. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were 10.33% and 1.17% compared to 8.89% and 1.01% for the prior quarter.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on February 18, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2026. This is the 125th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2025, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.7%.
Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, Northwest Bancshares commented, "2025 was a transformational year for Northwest Bank. We closed on a significant acquisition, drove record revenue of $655 million for the full year, and continued to expand the firm's net interest margin. Coupled with our demonstrated expense management discipline through the closing and integration of our sizeable acquisition, we drove double digit EPS growth, all while investing in the talent, technology, and new financial centers and products to support our future growth."
"I am excited at our prospects in 2026, and anticipate another year of record revenue growth, as we build out our consumer franchise in Columbus, deepen relationships in our existing core markets, and continue to build market share in our commercial lines of business."
Balance Sheet Highlights
Dollars in thousands
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Average loans receivable
$ 12,982,499
12,568,497
11,204,781
3.3 %
15.9 %
Average investments
2,201,221
2,111,928
2,033,991
4.2 %
8.2 %
Average deposits
13,771,215
13,296,651
12,028,417
3.6 %
14.5 %
Average borrowed funds
354,894
347,357
222,506
2.2 %
59.5 %
- Average loans receivable increased $1.8 billion from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by the Penns Woods acquisition. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, average loans receivable increased by $414 million due to a full quarter impact from the acquisition coupled with internal loan growth.
- Average investments increased $167 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $89 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The growth in average investments was primarily due to the Penns Woods acquisition and a targeted increase in the overall securities portfolio during the quarter.
- Average deposits grew $1.7 billion from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $475 million from the third quarter 2025. The growth in both periods was primarily driven by an increase in interest-bearing account balances primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods deposit accounts.
- Average borrowings increased $132 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 due to the acquisition of long term borrowings from Penns Woods. Average borrowings increased $8 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase is primarily attributable to the acquired long term borrowings and additional short term borrowings to fund loan and securities growth.
Income Statement Highlights
Dollars in thousands
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Interest income
$ 202,825
194,678
170,722
4.2 %
18.8 %
Interest expense
60,659
58,704
56,525
3.3 %
7.3 %
Net interest income
$ 142,166
135,974
114,197
4.6 %
24.5 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.69 %
3.65 %
3.42 %
Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income increased $28 million and net interest margin increased to 3.69% from 3.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from:
- A $32 million increase in interest income that was the result of higher average yields coupled with an increase in average earning assets. The increase in average earning assets was driven by the Penns Woods acquisition during the third quarter. The average yield on loans improved to 5.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from 5.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 driven by a loan mix shift towards higher yielding commercial loans along with the accretion of loan fair value marks from the acquisition of $4.6 million during the quarter.
- A $4 million increase in interest expense is the result of an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decline in the cost of deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.14% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from 2.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net interest income increased $6 million and net interest margin increased to 3.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:
- A $8 million increase in interest income driven by growth in the average loan and investment balances and an increase on loan and investments yields compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on loans increased to 5.65% from 5.63% and average investment yields increased to 2.98% from 2.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increases were primarily driven by the Penns Woods acquisition, including the accretion of loan fair value marks, coupled with a continued shift in loan mix towards higher yielding commercial loans and adding new securities at rates above the existing portfolio average.
- A $2 million increase in interest expense driven higher average balances on both deposits and borrowings from the Penns Woods acquisition. Average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased slightly compared to the prior quarter to 1.97% from 1.99% for the September 30, 2025 while average cost of borrowings declined to 3.83% from 3.84% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Dollars in thousands
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Provision for credit losses - loans
$ 5,743
31,394
15,549
(81.7) %
(63.1) %
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
1,981
(189)
1,016
1148.1 %
95.0 %
Total provision for credit losses expense
$ 7,724
31,205
16,565
(75.2) %
(53.4) %
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.40 %
0.29 %
0.87 %
The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $7.7 million primarily driven by growth in our commercial lending portfolio and net charge-offs in the current period.
The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $31 million primarily driven by the Day 1 initial provision from the Penns Woods acquisition of $20.6 million. Excluding the Day 1 provision for credit losses from the acquisition, the provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $10.5 million.
The Company saw an decrease in classified loans to $453 million, or 3.49% of total loans, at December 31, 2025 from $527 million, or 4.07% of total loans, at September 30, 2025 and an increase from $272 million, or 2.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. This decrease was driven by improvements within the commercial real estate portfolio which decreased $65 million from the prior quarter. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to classified loans acquired in the Penns Woods acquisition.
Dollars in thousands
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Noninterest income:
Gain on sale of investments
$ 142
36
-
294.4 %
NA
Gain on sale of SBA loans
437
341
822
28.2 %
(46.8) %
Service charges and fees
17,377
16,911
15,975
2.8 %
8.8 %
Trust and other financial services income
8,416
8,040
7,485
4.7 %
12.4 %
Gain on real estate owned, net
148
132
238
12.1 %
(37.8) %
Income from bank-owned life insurance
8,269
1,751
2,020
372.2 %
309.4 %
Mortgage banking income
379
1,003
224
(62.2) %
69.2 %
Other operating income
2,609
3,984
13,299
(34.5) %
(80.4) %
Total noninterest income
$ 37,777
32,198
40,063
17.3 %
(5.7) %
Noninterest income decreased from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 by $2 million primarily due to a decrease in other operating income driven by a gain on sale of Visa B shares and a gain on a low income housing tax credit investment in the prior year which was partially offset by an increase in income from bank-owned life insurance due to a large claim recognized in the current quarter. Noninterest income increased from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 by $6 million due primarily to an increase in income from bank-owned life insurance.
Dollars in thousands
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Noninterest expense:
Personnel expense
$ 65,143
63,014
53,198
3.4 %
22.5 %
Non-personnel expense
48,378
70,484
42,128
(31.4) %
14.8 %
Total noninterest expense
$ 113,521
133,498
95,326
(15.0) %
19.1 %
Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 due to a $12 million increase in core compensation and benefits expense due to the addition of Penns Woods employees coupled with an increase in performance based incentive compensation expense. Additionally, non-personnel expense increased by $6 million due to an increase of $2 million of amortization of intangible expense and $1 million of merger and restructuring expense related to the acquisition coupled with increases in operating expenses due to the addition of the Penns Woods branches to our footprint.
Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, personnel expense increased $2 million driven by the same factors discussed above. Non-personnel expense decreased by $22 million due to a $27 million decrease in merger and restructuring expenses in the current quarter which was offset by an increase in processing and other expense due to a full quarter of additional branches and the timing of charitable contributions.
Dollars in thousands
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Income before income taxes
$ 58,698
3,469
42,369
1592.1 %
38.5 %
Income tax expense
12,985
302
9,619
4199.7 %
35.0 %
Net income
$ 45,713
3,167
32,750
1343.4 %
39.6 %
The provision for income taxes increased by $3 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $13 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.
Net income increased from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025 due to the factors discussed above.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2025, Northwest operated 151 full-service financial centers and ten free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. See the pages 9 and 10 of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures where applicable.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 233,647
278,817
288,378
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,710,978, $1,405,959 and $1,278,665,
1,586,382
1,270,880
1,108,944
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $605,929, $618,633 and $637,948, respectively)
683,369
702,392
750,586
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
2,503,398
2,252,089
2,147,908
Loans held-for-sale
22,437
22,297
76,331
Residential mortgage loans
3,100,780
3,157,853
3,178,269
Home equity loans
1,507,532
1,520,893
1,149,396
Consumer loans
2,563,890
2,453,805
1,995,085
Commercial real estate loans
3,296,902
3,495,664
2,849,862
Commercial loans
2,538,212
2,312,718
2,007,402
Total loans receivable
13,007,316
12,940,933
11,180,014
Allowance for credit losses
(150,212)
(157,396)
(116,819)
Loans receivable, net
12,857,104
12,783,537
11,063,195
FHLB stock, at cost
36,628
33,349
21,006
Accrued interest receivable
56,291
55,549
46,356
Real estate owned, net
76
174
35
Premises and equipment, net
140,381
139,491
124,246
Bank-owned life insurance
294,386
303,115
253,137
Goodwill
444,330
438,402
380,997
Other intangible assets, net
39,667
47,924
2,837
Other assets
371,919
305,082
292,176
Total assets
$ 16,766,617
16,381,009
14,408,224
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,123,229
3,089,963
2,621,415
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,995,759
2,898,350
2,666,504
Money market deposit accounts
2,540,818
2,462,979
2,007,739
Savings deposits
2,366,513
2,373,413
2,171,251
Time deposits
2,916,698
2,871,544
2,677,645
Total deposits
13,943,017
13,696,249
12,144,554
Borrowed funds
446,283
368,241
200,331
Subordinated debt
114,800
114,800
114,538
Junior subordinated debentures
130,093
130,028
129,834
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
37,309
21,840
42,042
Accrued interest payable
6,846
10,555
6,935
Other liabilities
197,845
183,560
173,134
Total liabilities
14,876,193
14,525,273
12,811,368
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 146,107,964, 146,097,057 and
1,461
1,461
1,275
Additional paid-in capital
1,270,444
1,268,694
1,033,385
Retained earnings
689,210
672,843
673,110
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(70,691)
(87,262)
(110,914)
Total shareholders' equity
1,890,424
1,855,736
1,596,856
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 16,766,617
16,381,009
14,408,224
Equity to assets
11.27 %
11.33 %
11.08 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
8.64 %
8.62 %
8.65 %
Book value per share
$ 12.94
12.70
12.52
Tangible book value per share*
$ 9.63
9.37
9.51
Closing market price per share
$ 12.00
12.39
13.19
Full time equivalent employees
2,169
2,190
1,956
Number of banking offices
161
161
141
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 184,047
177,723
154,914
164,638
155,838
Mortgage-backed securities
14,071
12,668
12,154
11,730
11,515
Taxable investment securities
1,324
1,183
999
933
910
Tax-free investment securities
777
752
512
512
515
FHLB stock dividends
701
652
318
366
392
Interest-earning deposits
1,905
1,700
2,673
2,416
1,552
Total interest income
202,825
194,678
171,570
180,595
170,722
Interest expense:
Deposits
52,947
51,880
46,826
47,325
50,854
Borrowed funds
7,712
6,824
5,300
5,452
5,671
Total interest expense
60,659
58,704
52,126
52,777
56,525
Net interest income
142,166
135,974
119,444
127,818
114,197
Provision for credit losses - loans
5,743
31,394
11,456
8,256
15,549
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
1,981
(189)
(2,712)
(345)
1,016
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
134,442
104,769
110,700
119,907
97,632
Noninterest income:
Gain on sale of investments
142
36
-
-
-
Gain on sale of SBA loans
437
341
819
1,238
822
Service charges and fees
17,377
16,911
15,797
14,987
15,975
Trust and other financial services income
8,416
8,040
7,948
7,910
7,485
Gain on real estate owned, net
148
132
258
84
238
Income from bank-owned life insurance
8,269
1,751
1,421
1,331
2,020
Mortgage banking income
379
1,003
1,075
696
224
Other operating income
2,609
3,984
3,620
2,109
13,299
Total noninterest income
37,777
32,198
30,938
28,355
40,063
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
65,143
63,014
55,213
54,540
53,198
Premises and occupancy costs
8,170
7,707
7,122
8,400
7,263
Office operations
4,217
3,495
2,910
2,977
3,036
Collections expense
856
776
838
328
905
Processing expenses
16,454
15,072
12,973
13,990
15,361
Marketing expenses
1,827
1,932
3,018
1,880
2,327
Federal deposit insurance premiums
3,538
3,361
2,296
2,328
2,949
Professional services
3,366
3,010
3,990
2,756
3,788
Amortization of intangible assets
2,257
1,974
436
504
526
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
4,160
31,260
6,244
1,123
2,850
Other expenses
3,533
1,897
2,500
2,911
3,123
Total noninterest expense
113,521
133,498
97,540
91,737
95,326
Income before income taxes
58,698
3,469
44,098
56,525
42,369
Income tax expense
12,985
302
10,423
13,067
9,619
Net income
$ 45,713
3,167
33,675
43,458
32,750
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.31
0.02
0.26
0.34
0.26
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.31
0.02
0.26
0.34
0.26
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
146,703,966
141,175,516
128,114,509
128,299,013
127,968,910
Annualized return on average equity
9.70 %
0.69 %
8.26 %
10.90 %
8.20 %
Annualized return on average assets
1.10 %
0.08 %
0.93 %
1.22 %
0.91 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity *
13.10 %
0.90 %
10.78 %
14.29 %
10.81 %
Efficiency ratio
63.09 %
79.38 %
64.86 %
58.74 %
61.80 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items **
59.52 %
59.62 %
60.42 %
57.70 %
59.61 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Year ended December 31,
2025
2024
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 681,322
615,776
Mortgage-backed securities
50,623
39,793
Taxable investment securities
4,439
3,274
Tax-free investment securities
2,553
1,975
FHLB stock dividends
2,037
1,891
Interest-earning deposits
8,694
6,487
Total interest income
749,668
669,196
Interest expense:
Deposits
198,978
205,492
Borrowed funds
25,288
28,126
Total interest expense
224,266
233,618
Net interest income
525,402
435,578
Provision for credit losses - loans
56,849
27,679
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
(1,265)
(3,174)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
469,818
411,073
Noninterest income:
Gain/(loss) on sale of investments
178
(39,413)
Gain on sale of SBA loans
2,835
3,819
Service charges and fees
65,072
62,957
Trust and other financial services income
32,314
30,102
Gain on real estate owned, net
622
887
Income from bank-owned life insurance
12,772
6,327
Mortgage banking income
3,153
2,321
Other operating income
12,322
20,010
Total noninterest income
129,268
87,010
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
237,910
214,455
Premises and occupancy costs
31,399
29,469
Office operations
13,599
12,433
Collections expense
2,798
2,121
Processing expenses
58,489
59,351
Marketing expenses
8,657
8,890
Federal deposit insurance premiums
11,523
11,600
Professional services
13,122
14,883
Amortization of intangible assets
5,171
2,452
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
42,787
5,763
Other expenses
10,841
7,120
Total noninterest expense
436,296
368,537
Income before income taxes
162,790
129,546
Income tax expense
36,777
29,268
Net income
$ 126,013
100,278
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.93
0.79
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.92
0.79
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
136,322,885
127,699,501
Annualized return on average equity
7.27 %
6.41 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.82 %
0.70 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
9.56 %
8.51 %
Efficiency ratio
66.64 %
70.52 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items **
59.32 %
64.11 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
Year ended December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:
Net income (GAAP)
$ 45,713
3,167
32,750
126,013
100,278
Non-GAAP adjustments
Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
4,160
31,260
2,850
42,787
5,763
Add: loss on the sale of investments
-
-
-
-
39,413
Add: CECL Day 1 non-PCD and unfunded provision expense
-
20,664
-
20,664
-
Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,165)
(14,539)
(798)
(17,766)
(12,649)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$ 48,708
40,552
34,802
171,698
132,805
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.31
0.02
0.26
0.92
0.79
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.33
0.29
0.27
1.26
1.04
Average equity
$ 1,870,088
1,809,395
1,589,228
1,733,909
1,563,454
Average assets
16,494,008
15,942,440
14,322,864
15,334,189
14,385,171
Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)
9.70 %
0.69 %
8.20 %
7.27 %
6.41 %
Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)
1.10 %
0.08 %
0.91 %
0.82 %
0.70 %
Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset
10.33 %
8.89 %
8.71 %
9.90 %
8.49 %
Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset
1.17 %
1.01 %
0.97 %
1.12 %
0.92 %
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Tangible common equity to assets
Total shareholders' equity
$ 1,890,424
1,855,736
1,596,856
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(483,997)
(486,326)
(383,834)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,406,427
1,369,410
1,213,022
Total assets
$ 16,766,617
16,381,009
14,408,224
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(483,997)
(486,326)
(383,834)
Tangible assets
$ 16,282,620
15,894,683
14,024,390
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.64 %
8.62 %
8.65 %
Tangible book value per share
Tangible common equity
$ 1,406,427
1,369,410
1,213,022
Common shares outstanding
146,107,964
146,097,057
127,508,003
Tangible book value per share
9.63
9.37
9.51
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
Quarter ended
Year ended December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
Net income
$ 45,713
3,167
33,675
43,458
32,750
126,013
100,278
Average shareholders' equity
1,870,088
1,809,395
1,635,966
1,616,611
1,589,228
1,733,909
1,563,454
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets
(485,252)
(409,875)
(383,152)
(383,649)
(384,178)
(415,735)
(385,074)
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,384,836
1,399,520
1,252,814
1,232,962
1,205,050
1,318,174
1,178,380
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
13.10 %
0.90 %
10.78 %
14.29 %
10.81 %
9.56 %
8.51 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on the sale of investments, amortization and merger,
Non-interest expense
$ 113,521
133,498
97,540
91,737
95,326
436,296
368,537
Less: amortization expense
(2,257)
(1,974)
(436)
(504)
(526)
(5,171)
(2,452)
Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
(4,160)
(31,260)
(6,244)
(1,123)
(2,850)
(42,787)
(5,763)
Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and
$ 107,104
100,264
90,860
90,110
91,950
388,338
360,322
Net interest income
$ 142,166
135,974
119,444
127,818
114,197
525,402
435,578
Non-interest income
37,777
32,198
30,938
28,355
40,063
129,268
87,010
Add: loss on the sale of investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
39,413
Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding loss on sale of investments
$ 179,943
168,172
150,382
156,173
154,260
654,670
562,001
Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on sale of investments, amortization and merger, asset
59.52 %
59.62 %
60.42 %
57.70 %
59.61 %
59.32 %
64.11 %
*
The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:
As of December 31, 2025
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)
$ 3,737,960
26.8 %
6,289
Less intercompany deposit accounts
1,339,304
9.6 %
12
Less collateralized deposit accounts
435,258
3.1 %
260
Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts
$ 1,963,398
14.1 %
6,017
(1)
Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.
Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $42.4 million, or 0.31% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2025. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $236.3 million, or 1.69% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2025. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $326,254 as of December 31, 2025.
The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:
As of December 31, 2025
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 1,714,326
12.2 %
312,429
Business noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,408,903
10.1 %
48,081
Personal interest-bearing demand deposits
1,401,892
10.1 %
54,866
Business interest-bearing demand deposits
1,593,867
11.4 %
9,120
Personal money market deposits
1,766,973
12.7 %
27,259
Business money market deposits
773,845
5.6 %
3,226
Savings deposits
2,366,513
17.0 %
187,565
Time deposits
2,916,698
20.9 %
81,429
Total deposits
$ 13,943,017
100.0 %
723,975
Our average deposit account balance as of December 31, 2025 was $19,259. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $781 million as of December 31, 2025.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At December 31, 2025
Actual (1)
Minimum capital
requirements (2)
Well capitalized
requirements
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
$ 1,875,097
15.36 %
$ 1,281,842
10.50 %
$ 1,220,802
10.00 %
Northwest Bank
1,732,895
14.21 %
1,280,528
10.50 %
1,219,551
10.00 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,504,320
12.32 %
1,037,682
8.50 %
732,481
6.00 %
Northwest Bank
1,580,217
12.96 %
1,036,618
8.50 %
975,641
8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,504,320
12.32 %
854,561
7.00 %
N/A
N/A
Northwest Bank
1,580,217
12.96 %
853,686
7.00 %
792,708
6.50 %
Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,504,320
9.29 %
647,636
4.00 %
N/A
N/A
Northwest Bank
1,580,217
9.77 %
647,141
4.00 %
808,926
5.00 %
(1)
December 31, 2025 figures are estimated.
(2)
Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Marketable Securities (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2025
Marketable securities available-for-sale
Amortized cost
Gross unrealized
holding gains
Gross unrealized
holding losses
Fair value
Weighted average
Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:
Due after five years through ten years
$ 1,631
11
(13)
1,629
3.12
Due after ten years
41,673
-
(7,390)
34,283
5.83
Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:
Due after one year through five years
1,040
6
(2)
1,044
1.51
Due after five years through ten years
996
7
-
1,003
0.42
Municipal securities:
Due within one year
1,810
9
-
1,819
0.59
Due after one year through five years
10,876
118
(7)
10,987
2.32
Due after five years through ten years
25,111
393
(1,253)
24,251
6.69
Due after ten years
52,342
342
(6,473)
46,211
9.40
Corporate debt issues:
Due within one year
500
-
-
500
0.24
Due in one year through five years
4,716
12
(22)
4,706
3.65
Due after five years through ten years
46,436
1,429
(64)
47,801
4.23
Due after ten years
4,000
27
-
4,027
4.42
Mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
402,670
3,940
(10,685)
395,925
7.24
Variable rate pass-through
3,015
66
(2)
3,079
3.34
Fixed rate agency CMBS
616,751
1,553
(73,461)
544,843
3.67
Variable rate agency CMBS
8,341
2
-
8,343
3.00
Fixed rate agency CMOs
451,776
1,685
(34,848)
418,613
5.35
Variable rate agency CMOs
37,294
103
(79)
37,318
6.44
Total mortgage-backed agency securities
1,519,847
7,349
(119,075)
1,408,121
5.24
Total marketable securities available-for-sale
$ 1,710,978
9,703
(134,299)
1,586,382
5.32
Marketable securities held-to-maturity
Government sponsored
Due after one year through five years
$ 16,477
-
(98)
16,379
0.23
Due after five years through ten years
107,988
-
(8,216)
99,772
2.79
Mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
98,462
1
(9,775)
88,688
4.21
Variable rate pass-through
310
3
-
313
3.35
Fixed rate agency CMBS
78,270
-
(13,133)
65,137
3.43
Fixed rate agency CMOs
381,334
-
(46,220)
335,114
5.57
Variable rate agency CMOs
528
-
(2)
526
3.96
Total mortgage-backed agency securities
558,904
4
(69,130)
489,778
5.03
Total marketable securities held-to-maturity
$ 683,369
4
(77,444)
605,929
4.65
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Nonaccrual loans:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 12,247
11,497
8,482
7,025
6,951
Home equity loans
3,755
6,979
3,507
3,004
3,332
Consumer loans
5,711
5,898
4,418
5,201
5,028
Commercial real estate loans
57,485
82,580
62,091
31,763
36,967
Commercial loans
28,085
21,371
23,896
11,757
9,123
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 107,283
128,325
102,394
58,750
61,401
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
646
701
493
603
656
Nonperforming loans
107,929
129,026
102,887
59,353
62,057
Real estate owned, net
76
174
48
80
35
Other nonperforming assets (1)
-
-
-
16,102
16,102
Nonperforming assets
$ 108,005
129,200
102,935
75,535
78,194
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.83 %
1.00 %
0.91 %
0.53 %
0.56 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.64 %
0.79 %
0.71 %
0.52 %
0.54 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.15 %
1.22 %
1.14 %
1.09 %
1.04 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
139.18 %
121.99 %
125.53 %
206.91 %
188.24 %
(1)
Other nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans held-for-sale.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At December 31, 2025
Pass
Special
mention *
Substandard **
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,088,533
-
12,247
-
-
3,100,780
Home equity loans
1,503,777
-
3,755
-
-
1,507,532
Consumer loans
2,557,577
-
6,313
-
-
2,563,890
Total Personal Banking
7,149,887
-
22,315
-
-
7,172,202
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,817,802
131,589
347,511
-
-
3,296,902
Commercial loans
2,392,830
61,852
83,530
-
-
2,538,212
Total Commercial Banking
5,210,632
193,441
431,041
-
-
5,835,114
Total loans
$ 12,360,519
193,441
453,356
-
-
13,007,316
At September 30, 2025
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,146,355
-
11,498
-
-
3,157,853
Home equity loans
1,513,914
-
6,979
-
-
1,520,893
Consumer loans
2,447,208
-
6,597
-
-
2,453,805
Total Personal Banking
7,107,477
-
25,074
-
-
7,132,551
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,912,166
171,005
412,493
-
-
3,495,664
Commercial loans
2,141,236
82,009
89,473
-
-
2,312,718
Total Commercial Banking
5,053,402
253,014
501,966
-
-
5,808,382
Total loans
$ 12,160,879
253,014
527,040
-
-
12,940,933
At June 30, 2025
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,039,809
-
12,317
-
-
3,052,126
Home equity loans
1,153,808
-
3,712
-
-
1,157,520
Consumer loans
2,206,363
-
4,912
-
-
2,211,275
Total Personal Banking
6,399,980
-
20,941
-
-
6,420,921
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,266,057
112,852
403,495
-
-
2,782,404
Commercial loans
1,956,751
87,951
93,797
-
-
2,138,499
Total Commercial Banking
4,222,808
200,803
497,292
-
-
4,920,903
Total loans
$ 10,622,788
200,803
518,233
-
-
11,341,824
At March 31, 2025
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,110,770
-
10,877
-
-
3,121,647
Home equity loans
1,138,367
-
3,210
-
-
1,141,577
Consumer loans
2,075,719
-
5,750
-
-
2,081,469
Total Personal Banking
6,324,856
-
19,837
-
-
6,344,693
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,497,722
86,779
208,233
-
-
2,792,734
Commercial loans
1,964,699
63,249
51,070
-
-
2,079,018
Total Commercial Banking
4,462,421
150,028
259,303
-
-
4,871,752
Total loans
$ 10,787,277
150,028
279,140
-
-
11,216,445
At December 31, 2024
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,167,447
-
10,822
-
-
3,178,269
Home equity loans
1,145,856
-
3,540
-
-
1,149,396
Consumer loans
1,989,479
-
5,606
-
-
1,995,085
Total Personal Banking
6,302,782
-
19,968
-
-
6,322,750
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,571,915
72,601
205,346
-
-
2,849,862
Commercial loans
1,923,382
37,063
46,957
-
-
2,007,402
Total Commercial Banking
4,495,297
109,664
252,303
-
-
4,857,264
Total loans
$ 10,798,079
109,664
272,271
-
-
11,180,014
*
Includes $38.2 million, $41.0 million, $4.0 million, $4.7 million, and $2.7 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
**
Includes $93.2 million, $96.9 million, $19.2 million, $18.0 million, and $19.8 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage
$ 41,180
1.3 %
$ 1,639
0.1 %
$ 561
- %
$ 32,840
1.0 %
$ 28,690
0.9 %
Home equity loans
6,488
0.4 %
4,644
0.3 %
4,664
0.4 %
3,882
0.3 %
5,365
0.5 %
Consumer loans
14,063
0.5 %
12,257
0.5 %
9,174
0.4 %
8,792
0.4 %
11,102
0.6 %
Commercial real estate
28,645
0.9 %
14,600
0.4 %
4,585
0.2 %
8,536
0.3 %
5,215
0.2 %
Commercial loans
5,657
0.2 %
9,974
0.4 %
5,569
0.3 %
6,841
0.3 %
5,632
0.3 %
Total loans delinquent 30
$ 96,033
0.7 %
$ 43,114
0.3 %
$ 24,553
0.2 %
$ 60,891
0.5 %
$ 56,004
0.5 %
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage
$ 10,934
0.4 %
$ 7,917
0.3 %
$ 8,958
0.3 %
$ 3,074
0.1 %
$ 10,112
0.3 %
Home equity loans
2,316
0.2 %
2,671
0.2 %
985
0.1 %
1,290
0.1 %
1,434
0.1 %
Consumer loans
4,599
0.2 %
3,691
0.2 %
3,233
0.1 %
2,808
0.1 %
3,640
0.2 %
Commercial real estate
12,941
0.4 %
1,575
- %
13,240
0.5 %
2,001
0.1 %
915
- %
Commercial loans
2,899
0.1 %
1,915
0.1 %
2,031
0.1 %
2,676
0.1 %
1,726
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 60
$ 33,689
0.3 %
$ 17,769
0.1 %
$ 28,447
0.3 %
$ 11,849
0.1 %
$ 17,827
0.2 %
Loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage
$ 10,001
0.3 %
$ 9,427
0.3 %
$ 6,905
0.2 %
$ 4,005
0.1 %
$ 4,931
0.2 %
Home equity loans
2,492
0.2 %
2,963
0.2 %
1,879
0.2 %
1,893
0.2 %
2,250
0.2 %
Consumer loans
4,893
0.2 %
4,865
0.2 %
3,486
0.2 %
4,026
0.2 %
3,967
0.2 %
Commercial real estate
32,745
1.0 %
56,453
1.6 %
41,875
1.5 %
23,433
0.8 %
7,702
0.3 %
Commercial loans
16,269
0.6 %
9,490
0.4 %
10,433
0.5 %
5,994
0.3 %
7,335
0.4 %
Total loans delinquent 90
$ 66,400
0.5 %
$ 83,198
0.6 %
$ 64,578
0.6 %
$ 39,351
0.3 %
$ 26,185
0.2 %
Total loans delinquent
$ 196,122
1.5 %
$ 144,081
1.1 %
$ 117,578
1.0 %
$ 112,091
1.0 %
$ 100,016
0.9 %
*
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Beginning balance
$ 157,396
129,159
122,809
116,819
125,813
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
-
6,029
-
-
-
Provision
5,743
31,394
11,456
8,256
15,549
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(228)
(137)
(273)
(588)
(176)
Charge-offs home equity
(558)
(336)
(413)
(273)
(197)
Charge-offs consumer
(4,139)
(3,994)
(3,331)
(3,805)
(4,044)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(9,765)
(4,312)
(293)
(116)
(13,997)
Charge-offs commercial
(532)
(2,395)
(3,597)
(571)
(10,400)
Recoveries
2,295
1,988
2,801
3,087
4,271
Ending balance
$ 150,212
157,396
129,159
122,809
116,819
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.40 %
0.29 %
0.18 %
0.08 %
0.87 %
Year ended December 31,
2025
2024
Beginning balance
$ 116,819
125,243
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
6,029
-
Provision
56,849
27,679
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(1,226)
(845)
Charge-offs home equity
(1,580)
(1,736)
Charge-offs consumer
(15,269)
(14,738)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(14,486)
(15,321)
Charge-offs commercial
(7,095)
(14,462)
Recoveries
10,171
10,999
Ending balance
$ 150,212
116,819
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.25 %
0.32 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Quarter ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,147,858
31,814
4.04 %
$ 3,160,008
31,386
3.97 %
$ 3,091,324
29,978
3.88 %
$ 3,155,738
30,394
3.85 %
$ 3,215,596
31,107
3.87 %
Home equity loans
1,512,049
22,802
5.98 %
1,421,717
21,080
5.88 %
1,145,655
16,265
5.69 %
1,139,728
16,164
5.75 %
1,154,456
16,801
5.79 %
Consumer loans
2,412,579
34,436
5.66 %
2,330,173
32,729
5.57 %
2,073,103
28,648
5.54 %
1,948,230
26,273
5.47 %
1,918,356
26,293
5.45 %
Commercial real estate loans
3,468,667
53,345
6.02 %
3,377,740
51,761
6.00 %
2,836,757
43,457
6.06 %
2,879,607
56,508
7.85 %
2,983,946
46,933
6.15 %
Commercial loans
2,441,346
42,447
6.80 %
2,278,859
41,519
7.13 %
2,102,115
37,287
7.02 %
2,053,213
36,012
7.02 %
1,932,427
35,404
7.17 %
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
12,982,499
184,844
5.65 %
12,568,497
178,475
5.63 %
11,248,954
155,635
5.55 %
11,176,516
165,351
6.00 %
11,204,781
156,538
5.56 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,892,074
14,071
2.97 %
1,810,209
12,668
2.80 %
1,790,423
12,154
2.72 %
1,773,402
11,730
2.65 %
1,769,151
11,514
2.60 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
309,147
2,339
3.03 %
301,719
2,153
2.85 %
266,053
1,668
2.51 %
263,825
1,599
2.43 %
264,840
1,575
2.38 %
FHLB stock, at cost
32,876
701
8.46 %
30,434
652
8.51 %
17,838
318
7.15 %
20,862
366
7.11 %
21,237
392
7.35 %
Other interest-earning deposits
170,370
1,905
4.37 %
164,131
1,700
4.05 %
220,416
2,673
4.85 %
243,412
2,416
3.97 %
132,273
1,554
4.60 %
Total interest-earning assets
15,386,966
203,860
5.26 %
14,874,990
195,648
5.22 %
13,543,684
172,448
5.11 %
13,478,017
181,462
5.46 %
13,392,282
171,573
5.10 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
1,107,042
1,067,450
924,513
924,466
930,582
Total assets
$ 16,494,008
$ 15,942,440
$ 14,468,197
$ 14,402,483
$ 14,322,864
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,362,215
6,324
1.06 %
$ 2,343,137
6,679
1.13 %
$ 2,212,175
6,521
1.18 %
$ 2,194,305
6,452
1.19 %
$ 2,152,955
6,549
1.21 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,940,296
9,084
1.23 %
2,782,369
8,258
1.18 %
2,609,887
7,192
1.11 %
2,593,228
7,063
1.10 %
2,636,279
7,894
1.19 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,522,362
12,499
1.97 %
2,392,748
11,785
1.95 %
2,121,088
9,658
1.83 %
2,082,948
9,306
1.81 %
1,980,769
8,880
1.78 %
Time deposits
2,841,234
25,040
3.50 %
2,818,526
25,158
3.54 %
2,599,254
23,455
3.62 %
2,629,388
24,504
3.78 %
2,671,343
27,531
4.10 %
Total interest bearing deposits (g)
10,666,107
52,947
1.97 %
10,336,780
51,880
1.99 %
9,542,404
46,826
1.97 %
9,499,869
47,325
2.02 %
9,441,346
50,854
2.14 %
Borrowed funds (f)
354,894
3,425
3.83 %
347,357
3,366
3.84 %
208,342
2,046
3.94 %
224,122
2,206
3.99 %
222,506
2,246
4.02 %
Subordinated debt
114,800
2,285
7.79 %
114,745
1,335
4.65 %
114,661
1,148
4.00 %
114,576
1,148
4.01 %
114,488
1,148
4.01 %
Junior subordinated debentures
130,051
2,002
6.02 %
129,986
2,123
6.39 %
129,921
2,106
6.41 %
129,856
2,098
6.46 %
129,791
2,277
6.87 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
11,265,852
60,659
2.14 %
10,928,868
58,704
2.13 %
9,995,328
52,126
2.09 %
9,968,423
52,777
2.15 %
9,908,131
56,525
2.27 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
3,105,108
2,959,871
2,611,597
2,588,502
2,587,071
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
252,960
244,306
225,306
228,947
238,434
Total liabilities
14,623,920
14,133,045
12,832,231
12,785,872
12,733,636
Shareholders' equity
1,870,088
1,809,395
1,635,966
1,616,611
1,589,228
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 16,494,008
$ 15,942,440
$ 14,468,197
$ 14,402,483
$ 14,322,864
Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE
143,201
3.12 %
136,944
3.09 %
120,322
3.02 %
128,685
3.31 %
115,048
2.83 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 4,121,114
3.69 %
$ 3,946,122
3.65 %
$ 3,548,356
3.56 %
$ 3,509,594
3.87 %
$ 3,484,151
3.42 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (d)
1,035
970
878
867
851
Net interest income, GAAP basis
142,166
135,974
119,444
127,818
114,197
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-
1.37X
1.36X
1.36X
1.35X
1.35X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of total deposits were 1.53%, 1.55%, 1.55%, 1.59%, and 1.68%, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Year ended December 31,
2025
2024
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,138,768
123,572
3.94 %
$ 3,308,977
127,499
3.85 %
Home equity loans
1,306,128
76,311
5.84 %
1,177,431
68,694
5.83 %
Consumer loans
2,192,675
122,086
5.57 %
1,988,806
103,694
5.21 %
Commercial real estate loans
3,142,956
205,132
6.44 %
3,000,431
183,491
6.02 %
Commercial loans
2,220,111
157,273
6.99 %
1,809,574
135,326
7.36 %
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
12,000,638
684,374
5.70 %
11,285,219
618,704
5.48 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,816,835
50,623
2.79 %
1,739,141
39,793
2.29 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
285,355
7,776
2.72 %
287,118
5,825
2.03 %
FHLB stock, at cost
25,549
2,037
7.97 %
24,948
1,891
7.58 %
Other interest-earning deposits
199,582
8,693
4.30 %
126,097
6,489
5.15 %
Total interest-earning assets
14,327,959
753,503
5.26 %
13,462,523
672,702
5.00 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
1,006,230
922,648
Total assets
$ 15,334,189
$ 14,385,171
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,278,597
25,976
1.14 %
$ 2,142,852
24,222
1.13 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,732,535
31,597
1.16 %
2,574,810
27,394
1.06 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,281,300
43,248
1.90 %
1,966,732
34,564
1.76 %
Time deposits
2,722,945
98,157
3.60 %
2,758,157
119,313
4.33 %
Total interest bearing deposits (g)
10,015,377
198,978
1.99 %
9,442,551
205,493
2.18 %
Borrowed funds (f)
284,212
11,044
3.89 %
308,540
13,882
4.50 %
Subordinated debt
114,696
5,916
5.13 %
114,355
4,592
4.02 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,954
8,328
6.32 %
129,695
9,652
7.32 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,544,239
224,266
2.13 %
9,995,141
233,619
2.34 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,818,078
2,582,540
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
237,963
244,036
Total liabilities
13,600,280
12,821,717
Shareholders' equity
1,733,909
1,563,454
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 15,334,189
$ 14,385,171
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
529,237
3.13 %
439,083
2.66 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,783,720
3.69 %
$ 3,467,382
3.26 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (d)
3,835
3,505
Net interest income, GAAP basis
525,402
435,578
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.36X
1.35X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 1.55% and 1.71%, respectively.
SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.