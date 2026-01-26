LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $7.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Excluding expenses associated with the pending merger with Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. ("Burke & Herbert") and other non-core expenses, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $11.7 million1 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $11.0 million1 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $33.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $26.2 million, or $0.71 for the year ended December 31, 2024. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 were adversely affected by increased provision expense primarily related to a specific reserve established for a single commercial credit (the "Commercial Relationship") with total exposure of $5.0 million, requiring a full impairment, with an after-tax effect of $4.0 million. The determination of this reserve resulted from concerns with the Commercial Relationship raised during the fourth quarter of 2025, leading to the identification of purported fraudulent activity in January 2026.
Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on March 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 27, 2026.
FULL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Annual Earnings Grow 26.8% over Prior Year. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $33.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share compared to $26.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 26.8%. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net income grew 20% year over year from $34.8 million1 for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $41.8 million1 for the year ended December 31, 2025.
- 15.7% Year over Year Increase in Tangible Book Value. Book value per share increased to $8.18 at December 31, 2025 compared to $8.16 at September 30, 2025 and $7.50 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $6.201 at December 31, 2025 compared to $6.151 at September 30, 2025 and $5.361 at December 31, 2024.
- Expanding Deposit Franchise with 10.9% Annual Growth. Total deposits at December 31, 2025 were $2.55 billion compared to $2.67 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an annual increase of $256.3 million2, or 10.9%, adjusting for the impact of the sale of banking operations and branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale") and changes in brokered deposits.
- Robust Commercial Loan Growth. Total loans at December 31, 2025 were $2.56 billion, compared to $2.46 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an annualized increase of $307.1 million2 or 13.1% annualized excluding the impact of the Branch Sale.
- Strategic Merger with Burke & Herbert. On December 18, 2025, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Burke & Herbert, the parent company of Burke & Herbert Bank, under which the companies will combine in an all-stock combination, valued at approximately $354.2 million or $9.38 per share of Company common stock, based on the closing price for Burke & Herbert's common stock of $69.45 as of December 17, 2025, the day prior to the merger announcement. When the transaction is complete, the combined organization will be a leading Mid-Atlantic community banking franchise with approximately $11.0 billion in assets. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to receiving the requisite approvals of each party's shareholders, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and fulfillment of other customary closing conditions.
"Overall, we were pleased with the core performance reflected in our quarterly and annual results, despite the impact of the required provision for a single commercial lending relationship," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "Annual net income reached an all-time high on strong growth in net interest income, continued progress in fee income and continued discipline in operating expenses. Looking ahead to 2026, we are excited to build on our strong organic growth, deliver exceptional service to our clients, and prepare for a successful merger with Burke & Herbert to create value for our shareholders."
Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $27.1 million compared to $26.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the significant growth in average earnings assets. Net interest margin was 3.74% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.75% for the third quarter of 2025, and 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The spread on interest rates was stable quarter over quarter as the average loan yield decreased from 6.26% for the third quarter of 2025 to 6.22% for the fourth quarter of 2025, while the cost of funds decreased from 2.34% for the third quarter of 2025 to 2.32% for the fourth quarter of 2025. Interest income from purchase accounting accretion during the fourth quarter of 2025 was approximately $150 thousand less than that recognized in the third quarter of 2025 and $813 thousand less than the fourth quarter of 2024.
Noninterest income increased slightly quarter-over-quarter to $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. Year-over-year, noninterest income increased $326 thousand from $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $19.5 million compared to $18.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase resulted primarily from an increased incentive compensation accrual, which was driven by achievement of organic growth goals, as well as a $500 thousand impairment on assets included in other expense.
Income tax expense was $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 26.1% compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.7% and $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.9%.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $3.07 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $3.12 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.88 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2025 totaled $2.55 billion and $2.53 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.67 billion and $2.43 billion, respectively at September 30, 2025 and $2.36 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans exclude recorded balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $93.6 million and $91.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024, which are reflected within liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale.
Total loans at December 31, 2025 were $2.56 billion, compared to $2.46 billion at September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $99.8 million, with the majority of the growth in commercial loans. For the full year, total loans have increased $307.1 million2 from December 31, 2024, excluding the impact of the Branch Sale, or 13.1% annualized. Total commercial loan commitments originated in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $199.4 million with funded balances of $132.7 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $1.1 million with an average outstanding funded balance of $750 thousand. Total deposits at December 31, 2025 were $2.55 billion compared to $2.67 billion at September 30, 2025, representing a decrease of $113.3 million or -4.3% annualized driven by seasonal outflows related primarily to professional services and commercial clients. For the full year, total deposits have increased $256.3 million2 from December 31, 2024, or 10.9%, adjusting for the impact of the Branch Sale and changes in brokered deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $603.7 million at December 31, 2025, down from $640.1 million at September 30, 2025. Brokered deposits decreased $40.0 million to $35.0 million at December 31, 2025. Average deposits increased $57.4 million, or 2.3%, to $2.56 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $2.50 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This continued growth reflects our focus on developing deep relationships with our retail, professional services, and commercial clients to build a strong deposit franchise.
The Company continues to maintain strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as total cash, cash equivalents, and securities available for sale were $314.9 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $462.1 million at September 30, 2025 and $311.7 million at December 31, 2024. Available sources of liquidity remain stable, with total availability of sources of liquidity of $1.31 billion at December 31, 2025.
Shareholders' equity increased to $306.4 million at December 31, 2025 from $305.5 million at September 30, 2025. Book value per share increased to $8.18 at December 31, 2025 compared to $8.16 at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $6.201 at December 31, 2025 compared to $6.151 at September 30, 2025 and $5.361 at December 31, 2024, representing 15.7% growth year over year.
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a $6.6 million provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2025, $5.0 million of which related to a specific reserve for the Commercial Relationship referenced above. As noted above, the impairment resulted from concerns with the Commercial Relationship raised during the fourth quarter of 2025, leading to the identification of purported fraudulent activity in January 2026. The Company is pursuing all available sources of recovery. Based on the Company's review of the circumstances of the purported fraudulent activity involving this borrower, the Company believes this incident is an isolated occurrence and not indicative of a broader increase in exposure to fraud -related losses in connection with its lending businesses. The remaining $1.6 million in provision recorded was driven by the strong loan growth experienced in the fourth quarter.
As of December 31, 2025, the Company's non-performing assets decreased to $24.4 million, representing 0.79% of total assets, compared to $24.6 million, representing 0.79% of total assets at September 30, 2025, resulting from the successful sale of multiple properties from one credit relationship, offset by the addition of the Commercial Relationship. Loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2025 were $8.22 million, representing 0.32% of total loans compared to $4.73 million or 0.19% of total loans at September 30, 2025 and $2.89 million or 0.13% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The increase was driven entirely by the inclusion of the Commercial Relationship, without which loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2025 would have decreased to $3.24 million.
The allowance for credit losses for loans was $31.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2025, compared to $25.3 million, or 1.03% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming assets was 129.85% at December 31, 2025, compared to 102.90% at September 30, 2025. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was primarily due to the $5.0 million specific reserve for the Commercial Relationship.
The Company recorded $57 thousand in net recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $300 thousand in net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025.
Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of December 31, 2025. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 12.07% and 10.94% respectively, at December 31, 2025, compared to 12.31% and 11.39%, respectively, at September 30, 2025 and 11.55% and 10.74%, respectively, at December 31, 2024. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.75%1 at December 31, 2025 compared to 7.56%1 at September 30, 2025 and 7.16%1 at December 31, 2024.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents
$ 15,482
$ 15,321
$ 15,319
$ 14,830
$ 13,834
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions
36,811
178,832
139,764
205,352
152,266
Cash and cash equivalents
52,293
194,153
155,083
220,182
166,100
Securities available for sale, at fair value
262,620
267,930
169,569
159,183
145,590
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
25,485
26,595
26,809
27,662
31,508
Loans receivable, gross
2,556,729
2,456,977
2,356,609
2,273,941
2,255,749
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(31,674)
(25,342)
(24,651)
(26,619)
(26,435)
Loans receivable, net
2,525,055
2,431,635
2,331,958
2,247,322
2,229,314
Investments in restricted bank stock
7,735
4,791
4,821
4,780
5,209
Premises and equipment, net
15,957
15,822
15,861
17,920
18,029
Right-of-Use Asset - premises
15,225
15,632
15,410
14,537
14,913
Bank-owned life insurance
53,708
53,263
52,943
52,507
52,079
Goodwill and other intangible assets
74,172
75,213
76,296
77,379
79,761
Deferred tax asset
15,952
15,003
16,474
16,729
18,866
Assets held for sale
-
-
-
-
94,146
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
21,790
22,334
21,330
23,288
23,263
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 3,069,992
$ 3,122,371
$ 2,886,554
$ 2,861,489
$ 2,878,778
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
$ 603,728
$ 640,100
$ 646,654
$ 646,002
$ 658,646
Interest bearing
1,951,024
2,027,999
1,809,755
1,787,692
1,701,936
Total deposits
2,554,752
2,668,099
2,456,409
2,433,694
2,360,582
Long-term borrowings
-
40,000
40,000
40,000
40,000
Short-term borrowings
115,000
-
-
-
10,000
Note payable
-
-
-
559
565
Subordinated debt
62,281
62,255
62,279
62,129
61,984
Lease liabilities
15,564
15,965
15,740
15,284
15,666
Liabilities held for sale
-
-
-
-
93,777
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
15,963
30,595
14,128
15,757
15,983
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,763,560
2,816,914
2,588,556
2,567,423
2,598,557
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
370
370
370
370
370
Surplus
266,090
265,637
265,293
264,871
264,449
Retained earnings
42,300
42,157
37,107
32,507
19,947
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,328)
(2,707)
(4,772)
(3,682)
(4,545)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
306,432
305,457
297,998
294,066
280,221
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 3,069,992
$ 3,122,371
$ 2,886,554
$ 2,861,489
$ 2,878,778
Common shares outstanding
37,457,914
37,447,026
37,441,879
37,377,342
37,370,917
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$ 39,123
$ 37,755
$ 37,082
$ 149,951
$ 146,175
Other
3,974
4,269
3,224
14,638
12,549
Total interest and dividend income
43,097
42,024
40,306
164,589
158,724
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
13,614
13,677
12,823
52,115
51,033
Other Borrowings
1,098
950
962
3,965
3,977
Subordinated Debt
1,261
1,011
976
4,219
3,820
Total interest expense
15,973
15,638
14,761
60,299
58,830
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE
27,124
26,386
25,545
104,290
99,894
Provision for credit losses
6,594
1,003
132
8,169
257
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
20,530
25,383
25,413
96,121
99,637
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,074
1,120
1,339
4,311
4,036
Bank-owned life insurance
445
463
433
1,772
1,633
Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities
-
-
-
-
4
Gain on sale of loans
358
157
70
719
270
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
11,093
-
Other
1,043
1,065
752
4,020
2,919
Total noninterest income
2,920
2,805
2,594
21,915
8,862
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
11,223
10,513
10,147
43,144
41,061
Occupancy
1,373
1,356
1,368
5,501
5,945
Equipment and data processing
1,631
2,063
1,884
7,789
7,174
Professional fees
745
593
531
2,553
2,830
FDIC insurance and supervisory fees
255
439
687
1,830
2,396
Intangible amortization
1,041
1,083
1,162
4,291
4,778
Merger & restructuring expenses
650
-
56
707
914
Advertising
155
128
128
603
633
Other
2,466
1,996
2,339
9,015
9,173
Total noninterest expense
19,539
18,171
18,302
75,433
74,904
Income before income tax expense
3,911
10,017
9,705
42,603
33,595
Income tax expense
969
2,178
2,121
9,092
7,386
NET INCOME
$ 2,942
$ 7,839
$ 7,584
$ 33,511
$ 26,209
EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC
$ 0.08
$ 0.21
$ 0.20
$ 0.90
$ 0.71
EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED
$ 0.08
$ 0.21
$ 0.20
$ 0.90
$ 0.71
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
BASIC
37,266,414
37,192,313
37,045,701
37,173,548
36,990,672
DILUTED
37,415,446
37,335,646
37,166,107
37,315,644
37,105,614
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Operating Highlights
Net Income
$ 2,942
$ 7,839
$ 7,584
$ 33,511
$ 26,209
Net Interest Income
27,124
26,386
25,545
104,290
99,894
Provision for Credit Losses
6,594
1,003
132
8,169
257
Non-Interest Income
2,920
2,805
2,594
21,915
8,862
Non-Interest Expense
19,539
18,171
18,302
75,433
74,904
Earnings per Share, Basic
0.08
0.21
0.20
0.90
0.71
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)
0.10
0.21
0.21
0.71
0.73
Earnings per Share, Diluted
0.08
0.21
0.20
0.90
0.71
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)
0.10
0.21
0.21
0.71
0.73
Selected Operating Ratios
Net Interest Margin
3.74 %
3.75 %
3.85 %
3.81 %
3.88 %
Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")
0.38 %
1.04 %
1.06 %
1.14 %
0.94 %
Adjusted ROA2
0.50 %
1.04 %
1.07 %
0.90 %
0.97 %
Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")
3.78 %
10.33 %
10.82 %
11.28 %
9.62 %
Adjusted ROE2
4.93 %
10.33 %
10.88 %
8.92 %
9.89 %
Efficiency Ratio
65.03 %
62.25 %
65.04 %
59.77 %
68.87 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3
61.21 %
62.25 %
64.84 %
63.72 %
68.04 %
Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets
0.38 %
0.37 %
0.36 %
0.75 %
0.32 %
Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets
2.52 %
2.42 %
2.56 %
2.57 %
2.70 %
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Financial Condition Data
Total Assets
$ 3,069,992
$ 3,122,371
$ 2,886,554
$ 2,861,489
$ 2,878,778
Loans Receivable, Net
2,525,055
2,431,635
2,331,958
2,247,322
2,229,314
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
603,728
640,100
646,654
646,002
658,646
Interest-bearing Deposits
1,951,024
2,027,999
1,809,755
1,787,692
1,701,936
Total Deposits
$ 2,554,752
$ 2,668,099
$ 2,456,409
$ 2,433,694
$ 2,360,582
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios
Total Capital Ratio1
12.07 %
12.31 %
12.43 %
12.61 %
11.55 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
10.94 %
11.39 %
11.51 %
11.71 %
10.74 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
10.94 %
11.39 %
11.51 %
11.71 %
10.74 %
Leverage Ratio1
9.69 %
9.95 %
10.34 %
10.02 %
9.49 %
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4
7.75 %
7.56 %
7.89 %
7.78 %
7.16 %
Tangible Book Value per Share5
$ 6.20
$ 6.15
$ 5.92
$ 5.80
$ 5.36
Asset Quality Data
Non-performing Assets
$ 24,393
$ 24,627
$ 21,877
$ 26,041
$ 17,173
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.79 %
0.79 %
0.76 %
0.91 %
0.60 %
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
0.95 %
1.00 %
0.93 %
1.15 %
0.76 %
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")
$ 31,674
$ 25,342
$ 24,651
$ 26,619
$ 26,435
ACLL to Total Loans
1.24 %
1.03 %
1.05 %
1.17 %
1.17 %
ACLL to Nonperforming Assets
129.85 %
102.90 %
112.68 %
102.22 %
153.93 %
Net chargeoffs (recoveries)(6)
$ (57)
$ 300
$ 40
$ 81
$ 252
(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital
(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(6) - Charge offs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 do not include the impact of a settlement of a purchase credit deteriorated loan ("PCD") that resulted in a net decrease to the allowance of $2.0 million, which was covered by a specific reserve established on this PCD loan at the time of acquisition.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 90,179
$ 672
2.96 %
$ 190,584
$ 1,893
3.94 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
247,687
2,950
4.73 %
162,865
2,089
5.09 %
Tax-Exempt
44,550
474
4.22 %
42,763
363
3.37 %
Total Securities
292,237
3,424
4.65 %
205,628
2,452
4.73 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
382,416
4,096
4.25 %
396,212
4,345
4.35 %
Total Loans (3)
2,497,355
39,123
6.22 %
2,393,119
37,755
6.26 %
Total Earning Assets
2,879,771
43,219
5.95 %
2,789,331
42,100
5.99 %
Other Assets
191,711
194,442
Total Assets
$ 3,071,482
$ 2,983,773
Interest bearing demand
$ 644,650
3,643
2.24 %
$ 592,572
3,498
2.34 %
Money market demand
633,856
3,597
2.25 %
635,450
3,985
2.49 %
Time deposits
630,472
6,374
4.01 %
623,505
6,194
3.94 %
Total Borrowings
182,877
2,359
5.12 %
153,493
1,961
5.07 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
2,091,855
15,973
3.03 %
2,005,020
15,638
3.09 %
Non Interest-Bearing Deposits
635,055
646,608
Total Cost of Funds
2,726,910
15,973
2.32 %
2,651,628
15,638
2.34 %
Other Liabilities
35,907
31,044
Total Liabilities
2,762,817
2,682,672
Shareholders' Equity
308,665
301,101
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,071,482
$ 2,983,773
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
27,246
2.92 %
26,462
2.90 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(122)
(76)
Net Interest Income
$ 27,124
$ 26,386
Net Interest Margin
3.74 %
3.75 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 90,179
$ 672
2.96 %
$ 128,802
$ 1,300
4.02 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
247,687
2,950
4.73 %
138,168
1,540
4.43 %
Tax-Exempt
44,550
474
4.22 %
44,958
486
4.30 %
Total Securities
292,237
3,424
4.65 %
183,126
2,026
4.40 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
382,416
4,096
4.25 %
311,928
3,326
4.24 %
Total Loans (3)
2,497,355
39,123
6.22 %
2,327,829
37,082
6.34 %
Total Earning Assets
2,879,771
43,219
5.95 %
2,639,757
40,408
6.09 %
Other Assets
191,711
202,693
Total Assets
$ 3,071,482
$ 2,842,450
Interest bearing demand
$ 644,650
3,643
2.24 %
$ 537,856
3,043
2.25 %
Money market demand
633,856
3,597
2.25 %
567,593
3,139
2.20 %
Time deposits
630,472
6,374
4.01 %
607,231
6,641
4.35 %
Total Borrowings
182,877
2,359
5.12 %
153,117
1,938
5.04 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
2,091,855
15,973
3.03 %
1,865,797
14,761
3.15 %
Non Interest-Bearing Deposits
635,055
665,276
Total Cost of Funds
2,726,910
15,973
2.32 %
2,531,073
14,761
2.32 %
Other Liabilities
35,907
32,493
Total Liabilities
2,762,817
2,563,566
Shareholders' Equity
308,665
278,884
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,071,482
$ 2,842,450
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
27,246
2.92 %
25,647
2.94 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(122)
(102)
Net Interest Income
$ 27,124
$ 25,545
Net Interest Margin
3.74 %
3.85 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 126,531
$ 4,633
3.66 %
$ 111,790
$ 4,890
4.37 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
176,647
8,608
4.87 %
128,140
6,206
4.84 %
Tax-Exempt
43,468
1,768
4.07 %
43,134
1,839
4.26 %
Total Securities
220,115
10,376
4.71 %
171,274
8,045
4.70 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
346,646
15,009
4.33 %
283,064
12,935
4.57 %
Total Loans (3)
2,392,590
149,951
6.27 %
2,290,618
146,175
6.38 %
Total Earning Assets
2,739,236
164,960
6.02 %
2,573,682
159,110
6.18 %
Other Assets
192,063
205,568
Total Assets
$ 2,931,299
$ 2,779,250
Interest bearing demand
$ 582,618
$ 13,396
2.30 %
$ 476,686
$ 10,344
2.17 %
Money market demand
595,229
13,619
2.29 %
579,232
12,981
2.24 %
Time deposits
596,161
25,100
4.21 %
617,894
27,708
4.48 %
Total Borrowings
187,859
8,184
4.36 %
149,572
7,797
5.21 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,961,867
60,299
3.07 %
1,823,384
58,830
3.23 %
Non Interest-Bearing Deposits
640,536
653,966
Total Cost of Funds
$ 2,602,403
$ 60,299
2.32 %
$ 2,477,350
$ 58,830
2.37 %
Other Liabilities
31,938
29,515
Total Liabilities
$ 2,634,341
$ 2,506,865
Shareholders' Equity
$ 296,958
$ 272,385
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,931,299
$ 2,779,250
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
104,661
2.95 %
100,280
2.95 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(371)
(386)
Net Interest Income
$ 104,290
$ 99,894
Net Interest Margin
3.81 %
3.88 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Agriculture and farmland loans
$ 61,611
$ 62,098
$ 61,996
$ 66,684
$ 67,741
Construction loans
172,917
155,542
140,976
136,421
158,296
Commercial & industrial loans
275,824
266,765
259,877
257,302
252,163
Commercial real estate loans
Multifamily
244,554
236,534
231,469
215,916
217,331
Owner occupied
545,837
522,674
502,515
472,895
493,906
Non-owner occupied
771,537
730,740
681,521
645,793
658,615
Residential real estate loans
First liens
377,108
377,226
375,879
378,420
399,476
Second liens and lines of credit
87,051
84,395
81,194
79,905
78,410
Consumer and other loans
17,062
17,645
17,525
17,097
17,087
Municipal loans
2,767
2,816
2,917
3,012
3,886
2,556,268
2,456,435
2,355,869
2,273,445
2,346,911
Deferred costs
461
542
740
496
645
Total loans receivable
2,556,729
2,456,977
2,356,609
2,273,941
2,347,556
Less: Loans held for sale
-
-
-
-
91,807
Loans Held for Investment
$ 2,556,729
$ 2,456,977
$ 2,356,609
$ 2,273,941
$ 2,255,749
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
December 31,
Total Loans at December 31, 2025
$ 2,556,729
Total Loans at December 31, 2024
2,347,556
Year-to-date Change
209,173
Net Book Value of Loans Sold
97,952
Loan Growth Excluding Branch Sale
307,125
Annualized Growth Rate
13.08 %
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)
December 31, 2025
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Net
Fair
Available for Sale:
US Government Agency securities
$ 11,337
$ 292
$ 11,629
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
49,892
(2,378)
47,514
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
203,984
(935)
203,049
Other securities
434
(6)
428
$ 265,647
$ (3,027)
$ 262,620
Amortized
Net Unrealized
Fair Value
Allowance for
Held to Maturity:
Corporate debentures
$ 12,250
$ (367)
$ 11,883
$ (391)
Structured mortgage-backed securities
13,626
(298)
13,328
-
$ 25,876
$ (665)
$ 25,211
$ (391)
December 31, 2024
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Net
Fair
Available for Sale:
US Government Agency securities
$ 13,017
$ 56
$ 13,073
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
51,254
(4,053)
47,201
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
88,289
(3,506)
84,783
Other securities
542
(9)
533
$ 153,102
$ (7,512)
$ 145,590
Amortized
Net Unrealized
Fair Value
Allowance for
Held to Maturity:
Corporate debentures
$ 15,250
$ (984)
$ 14,266
$ (459)
Structured mortgage-backed securities
16,717
(699)
16,018
-
$ 31,967
$ (1,683)
$ 30,284
$ (459)
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$ 603,728
$ 640,100
$ 646,654
$ 646,002
$ 686,510
Demand, interest-bearing
658,523
677,496
576,050
577,170
537,546
Money market and savings
617,534
656,727
580,143
553,240
553,807
Time deposits, $250 and over
210,105
201,648
177,897
166,441
167,165
Time deposits, other
429,862
417,128
400,665
387,226
405,493
Brokered deposits
35,000
75,000
75,000
103,615
103,615
2,554,752
2,668,099
2,456,409
2,433,694
2,454,136
Less: Deposits held for sale
-
-
-
-
93,554
Total deposits
$ 2,554,752
$ 2,668,099
$ 2,456,409
$ 2,433,694
$ 2,360,582
Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$ 635,055
$ 646,608
$ 628,962
$ 649,440
$ 665,276
Demand, interest-bearing
644,650
592,572
547,177
545,475
537,856
Money market and savings
633,856
635,450
553,294
555,663
567,593
Time deposits
630,472
599,048
575,205
576,366
568,615
Brokered deposits
11,467
24,457
34,117
56,283
38,616
Total deposits
$ 2,555,500
$ 2,498,135
$ 2,338,755
$ 2,383,227
$ 2,377,956
Balances in table above include deposits held for sale for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Core Deposit Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
December 31, 2025
Total Deposits at December 31, 2025
$ 2,554,752
Less: Brokered Deposits at December 31, 2025
(35,000)
Total Core Deposits at December 31, 2025
$ 2,519,752
Total Deposits at December 31, 2024
$ 2,454,136
Less: Brokered Deposits at December 31, 2024
(103,615)
Total Core Deposits at December 31, 2024
$ 2,350,521
Year-to-date Change in Core Deposits
169,231
Net Book Value of Deposits Sold
87,086
Deposit Growth Excluding Branch Sale
256,317
Annualized Growth Rate
10.90 %
Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Net income
$ 2,942
$ 7,839
$ 7,584
$ 33,511
$ 26,209
Average assets
3,071,482
2,983,773
2,842,450
2,931,299
2,779,250
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.38 %
1.04 %
1.06 %
1.14 %
0.94 %
Net income
$ 2,942
$ 7,839
$ 7,584
33,511
26,209
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
(11,093)
-
Tax effect(1)
-
-
-
2,440
-
Transaction bonus accrual
-
-
-
490
-
Tax effect(1)
-
-
-
(108)
-
Board restructuring accrual
-
-
-
381
-
Tax effect(1)
-
-
-
(84)
-
Net (gains) losses on sale or impairment of assets
500
-
-
500
(4)
Tax effect(1)
(110)
-
-
(110)
1
Merger & restructuring expenses
650
-
56
707
914
Tax effect(1)
(143)
-
(12)
(156)
(192)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,839
$ 7,839
$ 7,628
$ 26,478
26,928
Average assets
$ 3,071,482
$ 2,983,773
$ 2,842,450
$ 2,931,299
2,779,250
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
0.50 %
1.04 %
1.07 %
0.90 %
0.97 %
(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 21% for all other periods
Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Net income
$ 2,942
$ 7,839
$ 7,584
$ 33,511
$ 26,209
Average shareholders' equity
308,665
301,101
278,884
296,958
272,385
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
3.78 %
10.33 %
10.82 %
11.28 %
9.62 %
Net income
$ 2,942
$ 7,839
$ 7,584
$ 33,511
$ 26,209
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
(11,093)
-
Tax effect(1)
-
-
-
2,440
-
Transaction bonus accrual
-
-
-
490
-
Tax effect(1)
-
-
-
(108)
-
Board restructuring accrual
-
-
-
381
-
Tax effect(1)
-
-
-
(84)
-
Merger & restructuring expenses
650
-
56
707
914
Tax effect(1)
(143)
-
(12)
(156)
(192)
Net (gains) losses on sale or impairment of assets
500
-
-
500
(4)
Tax effect(1)
(110)
-
-
(110)
1
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,839
$ 7,839
$ 7,628
$ 26,478
$ 26,928
Average shareholders' equity
$ 308,665
$ 301,101
$ 278,884
$ 296,958
$ 272,385
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
4.93 %
10.33 %
10.88 %
8.92 %
9.89 %
(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 21% for all other periods
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic
$ 0.08
$ 0.21
$ 0.20
$ 0.90
$ 0.71
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted
$ 0.08
$ 0.21
$ 0.20
$ 0.90
$ 0.71
Net Income
$ 2,942
$ 7,839
$ 7,584
$ 33,511
$ 26,209
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
(11,093)
-
Tax effect(1)
-
-
-
2,440
-
Transaction bonus accrual
-
-
-
490
-
Tax effect(1)
-
-
-
(108)
-
Board restructuring accrual
-
-
-
381
-
Tax effect(1)
-
-
-
(84)
-
Merger & restructuring expenses
650
-
56
707
914
Tax effect(1)
(143)
-
(12)
(156)
(192)
Net (gains) losses on sale or impairment of assets
500
-
-
500
(4)
Tax effect(1)
(110)
-
-
(110)
1
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,839
$ 7,839
$ 7,628
$ 26,478
$ 26,928
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.10
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.71
$ 0.73
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.10
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.71
$ 0.73
(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 21% for all other periods
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Net Income (GAAP)
$ 2,942
$ 7,839
$ 7,584
$ 33,511
$ 26,209
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
(11,093)
-
Tax effect(1)
-
-
-
2,440
-
Transaction bonus accrual
-
-
-
490
-
Tax effect(1)
-
-
-
(108)
-
Board restructuring accrual
-
-
-
381
-
Tax effect(1)
-
-
-
(84)
-
Net (gains) losses on sale or impairment of assets
500
-
-
500
(4)
Tax effect(1)
(110)
-
-
(110)
1
Merger & restructuring expenses
650
-
56
707
914
Tax effect(1)
(143)
-
(12)
(156)
(192)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
3,839
7,839
7,628
26,478
26,928
Income tax expense
969
2,178
2,121
9,092
7,386
Provision for credit losses
6,594
1,003
132
8,169
257
Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income
253
-
12
(1,982)
191
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$ 11,655
$ 11,020
$ 9,893
$ 41,757
$ 34,762
(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 21% for all other periods
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Tangible Common Equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 306,432
$ 305,457
$ 297,998
$ 294,066
$ 280,221
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(58,806)
(58,806)
(58,806)
(58,806)
(58,806)
Other intangible assets
(15,366)
(16,407)
(17,490)
(18,573)
(20,955)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 232,260
$ 230,244
$ 221,702
$ 216,687
$ 200,460
Common shares outstanding
37,457,914
37,447,026
37,441,879
37,377,342
37,370,917
Book value per common share
$ 8.18
$ 8.16
$ 7.96
$ 7.87
$ 7.50
Tangible book value per common share
$ 6.20
$ 6.15
$ 5.92
$ 5.80
$ 5.36
Tangible Assets
Total assets
$ 3,069,992
$ 3,122,371
$ 2,886,554
$ 2,861,489
$ 2,878,778
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(58,806)
(58,806)
(58,806)
(58,806)
(58,806)
Other intangible assets
(15,366)
(16,407)
(17,490)
(18,573)
(20,955)
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,995,820
$ 3,047,158
$ 2,810,258
$ 2,784,110
$ 2,799,017
Tangible common equity to tangible
7.75 %
7.56 %
7.89 %
7.78 %
7.16 %
Return on Tangible Common Equity
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2025
12/31/2025
Net income
$ 2,942
$ 33,511
Average shareholders' equity
308,665
296,958
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(58,806)
(58,806)
Other intangible assets
(16,020)
(15,366)
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 233,839
$ 222,786
Return on tangible common equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)
4.99 %
15.04 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
GAAP-based efficiency ratio
65.03 %
62.25 %
65.04 %
59.77 %
68.87 %
Net interest income
$ 27,124
$ 26,386
$ 25,545
$ 104,290
$ 99,894
Noninterest income
2,920
2,805
2,594
21,915
8,862
Less: Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
(11,093)
-
Less: net gains (losses) on sale of securities
-
-
-
-
(4)
Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)
30,044
29,191
28,139
115,112
108,752
Total noninterest expense
19,539
18,171
18,302
75,433
74,904
Less: Merger & restructuring expenses
650
-
56
707
914
Less: Transaction bonus accrual
-
-
-
490
-
Less: Board restructuring accrual
-
-
-
381
-
Less: Impairment of assets
500
-
-
500
-
Adjusted non-interest expense
$ 18,389
$ 18,171
$ 18,246
$ 73,355
$ 73,990
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)
61.21 %
62.25 %
64.84 %
63.72 %
68.04 %
Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Noninterest expense - GAAP
$ 19,539
$ 18,171
$ 18,065
$ 19,658
$ 18,302
Merger & restructuring expenses
650
-
16
41
56
Transaction bonus accrual
-
-
-
490
-
Board restructuring accrual
-
-
-
381
-
Impairment of assets
500
-
-
-
-
Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
$ 18,389
$ 18,171
$ 18,049
$ 18,746
$ 18,246
