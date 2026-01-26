Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DT9V | ISIN: US53578P1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.01.26 | 21:59
8,610 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINKBANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINKBANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 22:05 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $7.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Excluding expenses associated with the pending merger with Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. ("Burke & Herbert") and other non-core expenses, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $11.7 million1 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $11.0 million1 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $33.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $26.2 million, or $0.71 for the year ended December 31, 2024. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 were adversely affected by increased provision expense primarily related to a specific reserve established for a single commercial credit (the "Commercial Relationship") with total exposure of $5.0 million, requiring a full impairment, with an after-tax effect of $4.0 million. The determination of this reserve resulted from concerns with the Commercial Relationship raised during the fourth quarter of 2025, leading to the identification of purported fraudulent activity in January 2026.

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on March 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 27, 2026.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FULL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Annual Earnings Grow 26.8% over Prior Year. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $33.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share compared to $26.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 26.8%. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net income grew 20% year over year from $34.8 million1 for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $41.8 million1 for the year ended December 31, 2025.
  • 15.7% Year over Year Increase in Tangible Book Value. Book value per share increased to $8.18 at December 31, 2025 compared to $8.16 at September 30, 2025 and $7.50 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $6.201 at December 31, 2025 compared to $6.151 at September 30, 2025 and $5.361 at December 31, 2024.
  • Expanding Deposit Franchise with 10.9% Annual Growth. Total deposits at December 31, 2025 were $2.55 billion compared to $2.67 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an annual increase of $256.3 million2, or 10.9%, adjusting for the impact of the sale of banking operations and branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale") and changes in brokered deposits.
  • Robust Commercial Loan Growth. Total loans at December 31, 2025 were $2.56 billion, compared to $2.46 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an annualized increase of $307.1 million2 or 13.1% annualized excluding the impact of the Branch Sale.
  • Strategic Merger with Burke & Herbert. On December 18, 2025, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Burke & Herbert, the parent company of Burke & Herbert Bank, under which the companies will combine in an all-stock combination, valued at approximately $354.2 million or $9.38 per share of Company common stock, based on the closing price for Burke & Herbert's common stock of $69.45 as of December 17, 2025, the day prior to the merger announcement. When the transaction is complete, the combined organization will be a leading Mid-Atlantic community banking franchise with approximately $11.0 billion in assets. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to receiving the requisite approvals of each party's shareholders, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and fulfillment of other customary closing conditions.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

2 See Loan and Deposit tables for total loan and deposit growth reconciliations.

"Overall, we were pleased with the core performance reflected in our quarterly and annual results, despite the impact of the required provision for a single commercial lending relationship," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "Annual net income reached an all-time high on strong growth in net interest income, continued progress in fee income and continued discipline in operating expenses. Looking ahead to 2026, we are excited to build on our strong organic growth, deliver exceptional service to our clients, and prepare for a successful merger with Burke & Herbert to create value for our shareholders."

Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $27.1 million compared to $26.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the significant growth in average earnings assets. Net interest margin was 3.74% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.75% for the third quarter of 2025, and 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The spread on interest rates was stable quarter over quarter as the average loan yield decreased from 6.26% for the third quarter of 2025 to 6.22% for the fourth quarter of 2025, while the cost of funds decreased from 2.34% for the third quarter of 2025 to 2.32% for the fourth quarter of 2025. Interest income from purchase accounting accretion during the fourth quarter of 2025 was approximately $150 thousand less than that recognized in the third quarter of 2025 and $813 thousand less than the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income increased slightly quarter-over-quarter to $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. Year-over-year, noninterest income increased $326 thousand from $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $19.5 million compared to $18.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase resulted primarily from an increased incentive compensation accrual, which was driven by achievement of organic growth goals, as well as a $500 thousand impairment on assets included in other expense.

Income tax expense was $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 26.1% compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.7% and $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.9%.

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $3.07 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $3.12 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.88 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2025 totaled $2.55 billion and $2.53 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.67 billion and $2.43 billion, respectively at September 30, 2025 and $2.36 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans exclude recorded balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $93.6 million and $91.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024, which are reflected within liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale.

Total loans at December 31, 2025 were $2.56 billion, compared to $2.46 billion at September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $99.8 million, with the majority of the growth in commercial loans. For the full year, total loans have increased $307.1 million2 from December 31, 2024, excluding the impact of the Branch Sale, or 13.1% annualized. Total commercial loan commitments originated in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $199.4 million with funded balances of $132.7 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $1.1 million with an average outstanding funded balance of $750 thousand. Total deposits at December 31, 2025 were $2.55 billion compared to $2.67 billion at September 30, 2025, representing a decrease of $113.3 million or -4.3% annualized driven by seasonal outflows related primarily to professional services and commercial clients. For the full year, total deposits have increased $256.3 million2 from December 31, 2024, or 10.9%, adjusting for the impact of the Branch Sale and changes in brokered deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $603.7 million at December 31, 2025, down from $640.1 million at September 30, 2025. Brokered deposits decreased $40.0 million to $35.0 million at December 31, 2025. Average deposits increased $57.4 million, or 2.3%, to $2.56 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $2.50 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This continued growth reflects our focus on developing deep relationships with our retail, professional services, and commercial clients to build a strong deposit franchise.

The Company continues to maintain strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as total cash, cash equivalents, and securities available for sale were $314.9 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $462.1 million at September 30, 2025 and $311.7 million at December 31, 2024. Available sources of liquidity remain stable, with total availability of sources of liquidity of $1.31 billion at December 31, 2025.

Shareholders' equity increased to $306.4 million at December 31, 2025 from $305.5 million at September 30, 2025. Book value per share increased to $8.18 at December 31, 2025 compared to $8.16 at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $6.201 at December 31, 2025 compared to $6.151 at September 30, 2025 and $5.361 at December 31, 2024, representing 15.7% growth year over year.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

2 See Loan and Deposit tables for total loan and deposit growth reconciliations.

Asset Quality
The Company recorded a $6.6 million provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2025, $5.0 million of which related to a specific reserve for the Commercial Relationship referenced above. As noted above, the impairment resulted from concerns with the Commercial Relationship raised during the fourth quarter of 2025, leading to the identification of purported fraudulent activity in January 2026. The Company is pursuing all available sources of recovery. Based on the Company's review of the circumstances of the purported fraudulent activity involving this borrower, the Company believes this incident is an isolated occurrence and not indicative of a broader increase in exposure to fraud -related losses in connection with its lending businesses. The remaining $1.6 million in provision recorded was driven by the strong loan growth experienced in the fourth quarter.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's non-performing assets decreased to $24.4 million, representing 0.79% of total assets, compared to $24.6 million, representing 0.79% of total assets at September 30, 2025, resulting from the successful sale of multiple properties from one credit relationship, offset by the addition of the Commercial Relationship. Loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2025 were $8.22 million, representing 0.32% of total loans compared to $4.73 million or 0.19% of total loans at September 30, 2025 and $2.89 million or 0.13% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The increase was driven entirely by the inclusion of the Commercial Relationship, without which loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2025 would have decreased to $3.24 million.

The allowance for credit losses for loans was $31.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2025, compared to $25.3 million, or 1.03% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming assets was 129.85% at December 31, 2025, compared to 102.90% at September 30, 2025. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was primarily due to the $5.0 million specific reserve for the Commercial Relationship.

The Company recorded $57 thousand in net recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $300 thousand in net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025.

Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of December 31, 2025. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 12.07% and 10.94% respectively, at December 31, 2025, compared to 12.31% and 11.39%, respectively, at September 30, 2025 and 11.55% and 10.74%, respectively, at December 31, 2024. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.75%1 at December 31, 2025 compared to 7.56%1 at September 30, 2025 and 7.16%1 at December 31, 2024.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, through 24 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation, tariffs and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. In addition, factors from the proposed merger with Burke & Herbert that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between Burke & Herbert and the Company; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Burke & Herbert or the Company; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated (and the risk that required regulatory approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction); the ability of Burke & Herbert and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the proposed transaction; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Burke & Herbert and the Company do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate the Company's operations and those of Burke & Herbert; such integration may be more difficult, time- consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; Burke & Herbert's and the Company's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by Burke & Herbert's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction; effects of the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transaction on the ability of Burke & Herbert and the Company to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; and risks related to the potential impact of general economic, political and market factors on the companies or the proposed transaction and other factors that may affect future results of Burke & Herbert and the Company; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of each of Burke & Herbert's and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and other reports Burke & Herbert and the Company file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction, Burke & Herbert will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC to register the shares of Burke & Herbert common stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction. The registration statement will include a joint proxy statement of Burke & Herbert and the Company, which also constitutes a prospectus of Burke & Herbert, that will be sent to shareholders of Burke & Herbert and shareholders of the Company seeking certain approvals related to the proposed transaction. Each of Burke & Herbert and the Company may file with the SEC other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any offer or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES ARE URGED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS TO BE INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT BURKE & HERBERT, THE COMPANY AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other relevant documents filed with the SEC containing information about Burke & Herbert and the Company, without charge, at the SEC's website www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Burke & Herbert will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of Burke & Herbert's website, www.burkeandherbertbank.com, under the heading "Financials." Copies of documents filed with the SEC by the Company will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.linkbank.com, under the heading "Financials." The information on Burke & Herbert's or the Company's respective websites is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into other filings either company makes with the SEC.

Participants in Solicitation
Burke & Herbert, the Company, and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders of Burke & Herbert and shareholders of the Company in respect of the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding Burke & Herbert's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and certain other documents filed by Burke & Herbert with the SEC. Information regarding the Company's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on April 17, 2025, and certain other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

LB-E
LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)








December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


(In Thousands, except share and per share data)












ASSETS












Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents


$ 15,482


$ 15,321


$ 15,319


$ 14,830


$ 13,834


Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions


36,811


178,832


139,764


205,352


152,266


Cash and cash equivalents


52,293


194,153


155,083


220,182


166,100


Securities available for sale, at fair value


262,620


267,930


169,569


159,183


145,590


Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses


25,485


26,595


26,809


27,662


31,508


Loans receivable, gross


2,556,729


2,456,977


2,356,609


2,273,941


2,255,749


Allowance for credit losses - loans


(31,674)


(25,342)


(24,651)


(26,619)


(26,435)


Loans receivable, net


2,525,055


2,431,635


2,331,958


2,247,322


2,229,314


Investments in restricted bank stock


7,735


4,791


4,821


4,780


5,209


Premises and equipment, net


15,957


15,822


15,861


17,920


18,029


Right-of-Use Asset - premises


15,225


15,632


15,410


14,537


14,913


Bank-owned life insurance


53,708


53,263


52,943


52,507


52,079


Goodwill and other intangible assets


74,172


75,213


76,296


77,379


79,761


Deferred tax asset


15,952


15,003


16,474


16,729


18,866


Assets held for sale


-


-


-


-


94,146


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


21,790


22,334


21,330


23,288


23,263


TOTAL ASSETS


$ 3,069,992


$ 3,122,371


$ 2,886,554


$ 2,861,489


$ 2,878,778


LIABILITIES












Deposits:












Demand, noninterest bearing


$ 603,728


$ 640,100


$ 646,654


$ 646,002


$ 658,646


Interest bearing


1,951,024


2,027,999


1,809,755


1,787,692


1,701,936


Total deposits


2,554,752


2,668,099


2,456,409


2,433,694


2,360,582


Long-term borrowings


-


40,000


40,000


40,000


40,000


Short-term borrowings


115,000


-


-


-


10,000


Note payable


-


-


-


559


565


Subordinated debt


62,281


62,255


62,279


62,129


61,984


Lease liabilities


15,564


15,965


15,740


15,284


15,666


Liabilities held for sale


-


-


-


-


93,777


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


15,963


30,595


14,128


15,757


15,983


TOTAL LIABILITIES


2,763,560


2,816,914


2,588,556


2,567,423


2,598,557


SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Preferred stock


-


-


-


-


-


Common stock


370


370


370


370


370


Surplus


266,090


265,637


265,293


264,871


264,449


Retained earnings


42,300


42,157


37,107


32,507


19,947


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(2,328)


(2,707)


(4,772)


(3,682)


(4,545)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


306,432


305,457


297,998


294,066


280,221


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 3,069,992


$ 3,122,371


$ 2,886,554


$ 2,861,489


$ 2,878,778


Common shares outstanding


37,457,914


37,447,026


37,441,879


37,377,342


37,370,917


LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2025


9/30/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2025


12/31/2024

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)











INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans receivable, including fees


$ 39,123


$ 37,755


$ 37,082


$ 149,951


$ 146,175

Other


3,974


4,269


3,224


14,638


12,549

Total interest and dividend income


43,097


42,024


40,306


164,589


158,724

INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits


13,614


13,677


12,823


52,115


51,033

Other Borrowings


1,098


950


962


3,965


3,977

Subordinated Debt


1,261


1,011


976


4,219


3,820

Total interest expense


15,973


15,638


14,761


60,299


58,830

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


27,124


26,386


25,545


104,290


99,894

Provision for credit losses


6,594


1,003


132


8,169


257

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


20,530


25,383


25,413


96,121


99,637

NONINTEREST INCOME











Service charges on deposit accounts


1,074


1,120


1,339


4,311


4,036

Bank-owned life insurance


445


463


433


1,772


1,633

Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities


-


-


-


-


4

Gain on sale of loans


358


157


70


719


270

Gain on sale of branches


-


-


-


11,093


-

Other


1,043


1,065


752


4,020


2,919

Total noninterest income


2,920


2,805


2,594


21,915


8,862

NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits


11,223


10,513


10,147


43,144


41,061

Occupancy


1,373


1,356


1,368


5,501


5,945

Equipment and data processing


1,631


2,063


1,884


7,789


7,174

Professional fees


745


593


531


2,553


2,830

FDIC insurance and supervisory fees


255


439


687


1,830


2,396

Intangible amortization


1,041


1,083


1,162


4,291


4,778

Merger & restructuring expenses


650


-


56


707


914

Advertising


155


128


128


603


633

Other


2,466


1,996


2,339


9,015


9,173

Total noninterest expense


19,539


18,171


18,302


75,433


74,904

Income before income tax expense


3,911


10,017


9,705


42,603


33,595

Income tax expense


969


2,178


2,121


9,092


7,386

NET INCOME


$ 2,942


$ 7,839


$ 7,584


$ 33,511


$ 26,209












EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC


$ 0.08


$ 0.21


$ 0.20


$ 0.90


$ 0.71

EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED


$ 0.08


$ 0.21


$ 0.20


$ 0.90


$ 0.71

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING,











BASIC


37,266,414


37,192,313


37,045,701


37,173,548


36,990,672

DILUTED


37,415,446


37,335,646


37,166,107


37,315,644


37,105,614

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)












For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars In Thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2025


9/30/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2025


12/31/2024

Operating Highlights










Net Income

$ 2,942


$ 7,839


$ 7,584


$ 33,511


$ 26,209

Net Interest Income

27,124


26,386


25,545


104,290


99,894

Provision for Credit Losses

6,594


1,003


132


8,169


257

Non-Interest Income

2,920


2,805


2,594


21,915


8,862

Non-Interest Expense

19,539


18,171


18,302


75,433


74,904

Earnings per Share, Basic

0.08


0.21


0.20


0.90


0.71

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)

0.10


0.21


0.21


0.71


0.73

Earnings per Share, Diluted

0.08


0.21


0.20


0.90


0.71

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)

0.10


0.21


0.21


0.71


0.73











Selected Operating Ratios










Net Interest Margin

3.74 %


3.75 %


3.85 %


3.81 %


3.88 %

Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")

0.38 %


1.04 %


1.06 %


1.14 %


0.94 %

Adjusted ROA2

0.50 %


1.04 %


1.07 %


0.90 %


0.97 %

Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")

3.78 %


10.33 %


10.82 %


11.28 %


9.62 %

Adjusted ROE2

4.93 %


10.33 %


10.88 %


8.92 %


9.89 %

Efficiency Ratio

65.03 %


62.25 %


65.04 %


59.77 %


68.87 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3

61.21 %


62.25 %


64.84 %


63.72 %


68.04 %

Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets

0.38 %


0.37 %


0.36 %


0.75 %


0.32 %

Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets

2.52 %


2.42 %


2.56 %


2.57 %


2.70 %













12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024

Financial Condition Data










Total Assets

$ 3,069,992


$ 3,122,371


$ 2,886,554


$ 2,861,489


$ 2,878,778

Loans Receivable, Net

2,525,055


2,431,635


2,331,958


2,247,322


2,229,314











Noninterest-bearing Deposits

603,728


640,100


646,654


646,002


658,646

Interest-bearing Deposits

1,951,024


2,027,999


1,809,755


1,787,692


1,701,936

Total Deposits

$ 2,554,752


$ 2,668,099


$ 2,456,409


$ 2,433,694


$ 2,360,582











Selected Balance Sheet Ratios










Total Capital Ratio1

12.07 %


12.31 %


12.43 %


12.61 %


11.55 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

10.94 %


11.39 %


11.51 %


11.71 %


10.74 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

10.94 %


11.39 %


11.51 %


11.71 %


10.74 %

Leverage Ratio1

9.69 %


9.95 %


10.34 %


10.02 %


9.49 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4

7.75 %


7.56 %


7.89 %


7.78 %


7.16 %

Tangible Book Value per Share5

$ 6.20


$ 6.15


$ 5.92


$ 5.80


$ 5.36











Asset Quality Data










Non-performing Assets

$ 24,393


$ 24,627


$ 21,877


$ 26,041


$ 17,173

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.79 %


0.79 %


0.76 %


0.91 %


0.60 %

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.95 %


1.00 %


0.93 %


1.15 %


0.76 %

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")

$ 31,674


$ 25,342


$ 24,651


$ 26,619


$ 26,435

ACLL to Total Loans

1.24 %


1.03 %


1.05 %


1.17 %


1.17 %

ACLL to Nonperforming Assets

129.85 %


102.90 %


112.68 %


102.22 %


153.93 %

Net chargeoffs (recoveries)(6)

$ (57)


$ 300


$ 40


$ 81


$ 252











(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital

(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(6) - Charge offs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 do not include the impact of a settlement of a purchase credit deteriorated loan ("PCD") that resulted in a net decrease to the allowance of $2.0 million, which was covered by a specific reserve established on this PCD loan at the time of acquisition.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$ 90,179


$ 672


2.96 %


$ 190,584


$ 1,893


3.94 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


247,687


2,950


4.73 %


162,865


2,089


5.09 %

Tax-Exempt


44,550


474


4.22 %


42,763


363


3.37 %

Total Securities


292,237


3,424


4.65 %


205,628


2,452


4.73 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


382,416


4,096


4.25 %


396,212


4,345


4.35 %

Total Loans (3)


2,497,355


39,123


6.22 %


2,393,119


37,755


6.26 %

Total Earning Assets


2,879,771


43,219


5.95 %


2,789,331


42,100


5.99 %

Other Assets


191,711






194,442





Total Assets


$ 3,071,482






$ 2,983,773





Interest bearing demand


$ 644,650


3,643


2.24 %


$ 592,572


3,498


2.34 %

Money market demand


633,856


3,597


2.25 %


635,450


3,985


2.49 %

Time deposits


630,472


6,374


4.01 %


623,505


6,194


3.94 %

Total Borrowings


182,877


2,359


5.12 %


153,493


1,961


5.07 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


2,091,855


15,973


3.03 %


2,005,020


15,638


3.09 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits


635,055






646,608





Total Cost of Funds


2,726,910


15,973


2.32 %


2,651,628


15,638


2.34 %

Other Liabilities


35,907






31,044





Total Liabilities


2,762,817






2,682,672





Shareholders' Equity


308,665






301,101





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 3,071,482






$ 2,983,773





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




27,246


2.92 %




26,462


2.90 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(122)






(76)



Net Interest Income




$ 27,124






$ 26,386



Net Interest Margin






3.74 %






3.75 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$ 90,179


$ 672


2.96 %


$ 128,802


$ 1,300


4.02 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


247,687


2,950


4.73 %


138,168


1,540


4.43 %

Tax-Exempt


44,550


474


4.22 %


44,958


486


4.30 %

Total Securities


292,237


3,424


4.65 %


183,126


2,026


4.40 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


382,416


4,096


4.25 %


311,928


3,326


4.24 %

Total Loans (3)


2,497,355


39,123


6.22 %


2,327,829


37,082


6.34 %

Total Earning Assets


2,879,771


43,219


5.95 %


2,639,757


40,408


6.09 %

Other Assets


191,711






202,693





Total Assets


$ 3,071,482






$ 2,842,450





Interest bearing demand


$ 644,650


3,643


2.24 %


$ 537,856


3,043


2.25 %

Money market demand


633,856


3,597


2.25 %


567,593


3,139


2.20 %

Time deposits


630,472


6,374


4.01 %


607,231


6,641


4.35 %

Total Borrowings


182,877


2,359


5.12 %


153,117


1,938


5.04 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


2,091,855


15,973


3.03 %


1,865,797


14,761


3.15 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits


635,055






665,276





Total Cost of Funds


2,726,910


15,973


2.32 %


2,531,073


14,761


2.32 %

Other Liabilities


35,907






32,493





Total Liabilities


2,762,817






2,563,566





Shareholders' Equity


308,665






278,884





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 3,071,482






$ 2,842,450





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




27,246


2.92 %




25,647


2.94 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(122)






(102)



Net Interest Income




$ 27,124






$ 25,545



Net Interest Margin






3.74 %






3.85 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$ 126,531


$ 4,633


3.66 %


$ 111,790


$ 4,890


4.37 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


176,647


8,608


4.87 %


128,140


6,206


4.84 %

Tax-Exempt


43,468


1,768


4.07 %


43,134


1,839


4.26 %

Total Securities


220,115


10,376


4.71 %


171,274


8,045


4.70 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


346,646


15,009


4.33 %


283,064


12,935


4.57 %

Total Loans (3)


2,392,590


149,951


6.27 %


2,290,618


146,175


6.38 %

Total Earning Assets


2,739,236


164,960


6.02 %


2,573,682


159,110


6.18 %

Other Assets


192,063






205,568





Total Assets


$ 2,931,299






$ 2,779,250





Interest bearing demand


$ 582,618


$ 13,396


2.30 %


$ 476,686


$ 10,344


2.17 %

Money market demand


595,229


13,619


2.29 %


579,232


12,981


2.24 %

Time deposits


596,161


25,100


4.21 %


617,894


27,708


4.48 %

Total Borrowings


187,859


8,184


4.36 %


149,572


7,797


5.21 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


1,961,867


60,299


3.07 %


1,823,384


58,830


3.23 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits


640,536






653,966





Total Cost of Funds


$ 2,602,403


$ 60,299


2.32 %


$ 2,477,350


$ 58,830


2.37 %

Other Liabilities


31,938






29,515





Total Liabilities


$ 2,634,341






$ 2,506,865





Shareholders' Equity


$ 296,958






$ 272,385





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 2,931,299






$ 2,779,250





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




104,661


2.95 %




100,280


2.95 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(371)






(386)



Net Interest Income




$ 104,290






$ 99,894



Net Interest Margin






3.81 %






3.88 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Agriculture and farmland loans


$ 61,611


$ 62,098


$ 61,996


$ 66,684


$ 67,741

Construction loans


172,917


155,542


140,976


136,421


158,296

Commercial & industrial loans


275,824


266,765


259,877


257,302


252,163

Commercial real estate loans











Multifamily


244,554


236,534


231,469


215,916


217,331

Owner occupied


545,837


522,674


502,515


472,895


493,906

Non-owner occupied


771,537


730,740


681,521


645,793


658,615

Residential real estate loans











First liens


377,108


377,226


375,879


378,420


399,476

Second liens and lines of credit


87,051


84,395


81,194


79,905


78,410

Consumer and other loans


17,062


17,645


17,525


17,097


17,087

Municipal loans


2,767


2,816


2,917


3,012


3,886



2,556,268


2,456,435


2,355,869


2,273,445


2,346,911

Deferred costs


461


542


740


496


645

Total loans receivable


2,556,729


2,456,977


2,356,609


2,273,941


2,347,556

Less: Loans held for sale


-


-


-


-


91,807

Loans Held for Investment


$ 2,556,729


$ 2,456,977


$ 2,356,609


$ 2,273,941


$ 2,255,749

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)








(In Thousands)






December 31,
2025

Total Loans at December 31, 2025






$ 2,556,729

Total Loans at December 31, 2024






2,347,556

Year-to-date Change






209,173

Net Book Value of Loans Sold






97,952

Loan Growth Excluding Branch Sale






307,125

Annualized Growth Rate






13.08 %

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)














December 31, 2025



(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized Gains
(Losses)


Fair
Value



Available for Sale:









US Government Agency securities


$ 11,337


$ 292


$ 11,629



Obligations of state and political subdivisions


49,892


(2,378)


47,514



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


203,984


(935)


203,049



Other securities


434


(6)


428





$ 265,647


$ (3,027)


$ 262,620














Amortized
Cost


Net Unrealized
Losses


Fair Value


Allowance for
Credit Losses

Held to Maturity:









Corporate debentures


$ 12,250


$ (367)


$ 11,883


$ (391)

Structured mortgage-backed securities


13,626


(298)


13,328


-



$ 25,876


$ (665)


$ 25,211


$ (391)












December 31, 2024



(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized Gains
(Losses)


Fair
Value



Available for Sale:









US Government Agency securities


$ 13,017


$ 56


$ 13,073



Obligations of state and political subdivisions


51,254


(4,053)


47,201



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


88,289


(3,506)


84,783



Other securities


542


(9)


533





$ 153,102


$ (7,512)


$ 145,590














Amortized
Cost


Net Unrealized
Losses


Fair Value


Allowance for
Credit Losses

Held to Maturity:









Corporate debentures


$ 15,250


$ (984)


$ 14,266


$ (459)

Structured mortgage-backed securities


16,717


(699)


16,018


-



$ 31,967


$ (1,683)


$ 30,284


$ (459)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Demand, noninterest-bearing


$ 603,728


$ 640,100


$ 646,654


$ 646,002


$ 686,510

Demand, interest-bearing


658,523


677,496


576,050


577,170


537,546

Money market and savings


617,534


656,727


580,143


553,240


553,807

Time deposits, $250 and over


210,105


201,648


177,897


166,441


167,165

Time deposits, other


429,862


417,128


400,665


387,226


405,493

Brokered deposits


35,000


75,000


75,000


103,615


103,615



2,554,752


2,668,099


2,456,409


2,433,694


2,454,136

Less: Deposits held for sale


-


-


-


-


93,554

Total deposits


$ 2,554,752


$ 2,668,099


$ 2,456,409


$ 2,433,694


$ 2,360,582























Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Demand, noninterest-bearing


$ 635,055


$ 646,608


$ 628,962


$ 649,440


$ 665,276

Demand, interest-bearing


644,650


592,572


547,177


545,475


537,856

Money market and savings


633,856


635,450


553,294


555,663


567,593

Time deposits


630,472


599,048


575,205


576,366


568,615

Brokered deposits


11,467


24,457


34,117


56,283


38,616

Total deposits


$ 2,555,500


$ 2,498,135


$ 2,338,755


$ 2,383,227


$ 2,377,956

Balances in table above include deposits held for sale for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Core Deposit Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)






(In Thousands)




December 31, 2025

Total Deposits at December 31, 2025




$ 2,554,752

Less: Brokered Deposits at December 31, 2025




(35,000)

Total Core Deposits at December 31, 2025




$ 2,519,752






Total Deposits at December 31, 2024




$ 2,454,136

Less: Brokered Deposits at December 31, 2024




(103,615)

Total Core Deposits at December 31, 2024




$ 2,350,521






Year-to-date Change in Core Deposits




169,231

Net Book Value of Deposits Sold




87,086

Deposit Growth Excluding Branch Sale




256,317

Annualized Growth Rate




10.90 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets



For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2025


12/31/2024

Net income


$ 2,942


$ 7,839


$ 7,584


$ 33,511


$ 26,209

Average assets


3,071,482


2,983,773


2,842,450


2,931,299


2,779,250

Return on average assets (annualized)


0.38 %


1.04 %


1.06 %


1.14 %


0.94 %

Net income


$ 2,942


$ 7,839


$ 7,584


33,511


26,209

Gain on sale of branches


-


-


-


(11,093)


-

Tax effect(1)


-


-


-


2,440


-

Transaction bonus accrual


-


-


-


490


-

Tax effect(1)


-


-


-


(108)


-

Board restructuring accrual


-


-


-


381


-

Tax effect(1)


-


-


-


(84)


-

Net (gains) losses on sale or impairment of assets


500


-


-


500


(4)

Tax effect(1)


(110)


-


-


(110)


1

Merger & restructuring expenses


650


-


56


707


914

Tax effect(1)


(143)


-


(12)


(156)


(192)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)


$ 3,839


$ 7,839


$ 7,628


$ 26,478


26,928

Average assets


$ 3,071,482


$ 2,983,773


$ 2,842,450


$ 2,931,299


2,779,250

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)


0.50 %


1.04 %


1.07 %


0.90 %


0.97 %

(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity



For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2025


12/31/2024

Net income


$ 2,942


$ 7,839


$ 7,584


$ 33,511


$ 26,209

Average shareholders' equity


308,665


301,101


278,884


296,958


272,385

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)


3.78 %


10.33 %


10.82 %


11.28 %


9.62 %

Net income


$ 2,942


$ 7,839


$ 7,584


$ 33,511


$ 26,209

Gain on sale of branches


-


-


-


(11,093)


-

Tax effect(1)


-


-


-


2,440


-

Transaction bonus accrual


-


-


-


490


-

Tax effect(1)


-


-


-


(108)


-

Board restructuring accrual


-


-


-


381


-

Tax effect(1)


-


-


-


(84)


-

Merger & restructuring expenses


650


-


56


707


914

Tax effect(1)


(143)


-


(12)


(156)


(192)

Net (gains) losses on sale or impairment of assets


500


-


-


500


(4)

Tax effect(1)


(110)


-


-


(110)


1

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)


$ 3,839


$ 7,839


$ 7,628


$ 26,478


$ 26,928

Average shareholders' equity


$ 308,665


$ 301,101


$ 278,884


$ 296,958


$ 272,385

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)


4.93 %


10.33 %


10.88 %


8.92 %


9.89 %

(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2025


9/30/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2025


12/31/2024

GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic

$ 0.08


$ 0.21


$ 0.20


$ 0.90


$ 0.71

GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted

$ 0.08


$ 0.21


$ 0.20


$ 0.90


$ 0.71

Net Income

$ 2,942


$ 7,839


$ 7,584


$ 33,511


$ 26,209

Gain on sale of branches

-


-


-


(11,093)


-

Tax effect(1)

-


-


-


2,440


-

Transaction bonus accrual

-


-


-


490


-

Tax effect(1)

-


-


-


(108)


-

Board restructuring accrual

-


-


-


381


-

Tax effect(1)

-


-


-


(84)


-

Merger & restructuring expenses

650


-


56


707


914

Tax effect(1)

(143)


-


(12)


(156)


(192)

Net (gains) losses on sale or impairment of assets

500


-


-


500


(4)

Tax effect(1)

(110)


-


-


(110)


1

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,839


$ 7,839


$ 7,628


$ 26,478


$ 26,928

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.10


$ 0.21


$ 0.21


$ 0.71


$ 0.73

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.10


$ 0.21


$ 0.21


$ 0.71


$ 0.73

(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2025


9/30/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2025


12/31/2024

Net Income (GAAP)

$ 2,942


$ 7,839


$ 7,584


$ 33,511


$ 26,209

Gain on sale of branches

-


-


-


(11,093)


-

Tax effect(1)

-


-


-


2,440


-

Transaction bonus accrual

-


-


-


490


-

Tax effect(1)

-


-


-


(108)


-

Board restructuring accrual

-


-


-


381


-

Tax effect(1)

-


-


-


(84)


-

Net (gains) losses on sale or impairment of assets

500


-


-


500


(4)

Tax effect(1)

(110)


-


-


(110)


1

Merger & restructuring expenses

650


-


56


707


914

Tax effect(1)

(143)


-


(12)


(156)


(192)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

3,839


7,839


7,628


26,478


26,928

Income tax expense

969


2,178


2,121


9,092


7,386

Provision for credit losses

6,594


1,003


132


8,169


257

Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income

253


-


12


(1,982)


191

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 11,655


$ 11,020


$ 9,893


$ 41,757


$ 34,762

(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024

Tangible Common Equity











Total shareholders' equity


$ 306,432


$ 305,457


$ 297,998


$ 294,066


$ 280,221

Adjustments:











Goodwill


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)

Other intangible assets


(15,366)


(16,407)


(17,490)


(18,573)


(20,955)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)


$ 232,260


$ 230,244


$ 221,702


$ 216,687


$ 200,460

Common shares outstanding


37,457,914


37,447,026


37,441,879


37,377,342


37,370,917

Book value per common share


$ 8.18


$ 8.16


$ 7.96


$ 7.87


$ 7.50

Tangible book value per common share
(Non-GAAP)


$ 6.20


$ 6.15


$ 5.92


$ 5.80


$ 5.36

Tangible Assets











Total assets


$ 3,069,992


$ 3,122,371


$ 2,886,554


$ 2,861,489


$ 2,878,778

Adjustments:











Goodwill


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)

Other intangible assets


(15,366)


(16,407)


(17,490)


(18,573)


(20,955)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)


$ 2,995,820


$ 3,047,158


$ 2,810,258


$ 2,784,110


$ 2,799,017

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (Non-GAAP)


7.75 %


7.56 %


7.89 %


7.78 %


7.16 %

Return on Tangible Common Equity





For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2025


12/31/2025

Net income

$ 2,942


$ 33,511





Average shareholders' equity

308,665


296,958

Adjustments:




Goodwill

(58,806)


(58,806)

Other intangible assets

(16,020)


(15,366)

Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 233,839


$ 222,786





Return on tangible common equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

4.99 %


15.04 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio


For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2025


9/30/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2025


12/31/2024

GAAP-based efficiency ratio

65.03 %


62.25 %


65.04 %


59.77 %


68.87 %

Net interest income

$ 27,124


$ 26,386


$ 25,545


$ 104,290


$ 99,894

Noninterest income

2,920


2,805


2,594


21,915


8,862

Less: Gain on sale of branches

-


-


-


(11,093)


-

Less: net gains (losses) on sale of securities

-


-


-


-


(4)

Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)

30,044


29,191


28,139


115,112


108,752

Total noninterest expense

19,539


18,171


18,302


75,433


74,904

Less: Merger & restructuring expenses

650


-


56


707


914

Less: Transaction bonus accrual

-


-


-


490


-

Less: Board restructuring accrual

-


-


-


381


-

Less: Impairment of assets

500


-


-


500


-

Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 18,389


$ 18,171


$ 18,246


$ 73,355


$ 73,990

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)

61.21 %


62.25 %


64.84 %


63.72 %


68.04 %

Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)












For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024

Noninterest expense - GAAP


$ 19,539


$ 18,171


$ 18,065


$ 19,658


$ 18,302

Merger & restructuring expenses


650


-


16


41


56

Transaction bonus accrual


-


-


-


490


-

Board restructuring accrual


-


-


-


381


-

Impairment of assets


500


-


-


-


-

Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)


$ 18,389


$ 18,171


$ 18,049


$ 18,746


$ 18,246

Contact:
Nick West
Director, Corporate Development
717.678.7935
[email protected]

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.