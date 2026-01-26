Alamo Group Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Petersen Industries

SEGUIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality industrial and vegetation management equipment, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Petersen Industries, a manufacturer of specialized truck-mounted grapple loader equipment, serving both municipal and industrial customers. The signing of the acquisition purchase agreement was previously announced on December 10, 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome the men and women of Petersen Industries to our team," said Robert Hureau, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident that together we will further strengthen Petersen's market-leading position with a continued focus on customers and product innovation, and with an emphasis on further developing Petersen's sales coverage by leveraging Alamo's excellent channel network. I am very optimistic about the momentum our combined strengths, talents and resources will generate in the future, as we continue our focus on long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders."

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality industrial and vegetation management equipment essential for public and private infrastructure maintenance and responsible land management practices. Our products include vacuum trucks, hydro-excavator machines, street sweepers, truck-mounted grapple machines, snow and ice removal equipment, tractor-mounted mowing attachments, recycling and tree care equipment, and other industrial and vegetation maintenance equipment, and related after-market parts and services. The Company operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia, and Brazil as of September 30, 2025.

Forward Looking Statements

