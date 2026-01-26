Home Bancorp, Inc.: Home Bancorp Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter Results And Declares A Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $946,000, or 8%, from $12.4 million, or $1.59 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2025.

"We are pleased with our overall fourth quarter and full year results," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "During the fourth quarter, loan production increased and core deposits grew. Nonperforming assets increased for the quarter, but we do not anticipate any material losses. The net interest margin decreased to 4.06% for the quarter primarily due to lower loan yield and our ability to manage lower funding cost. The majority of our Certificates of Deposit will reprice within 120 days, which should continue to reduce deposit costs and have a positive impact on NIM. We remain well positioned to assist our customers with opportunities in the new year."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2025, up $38.1 million, or 1%, (an increase of 6% on an annualized basis), from September 30, 2025.





Deposits totaled $3.0 billion at December 31, 2025, down $2.7 million, or less than 1% for the quarter and on an annualized basis, from September 30, 2025. Core deposits increased $24.5 million, or 1% during the fourth quarter of 2025 to $2.2 billion (an increase of 5% on an annualized basis).





Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $34.0 million, down $58,000, or less than 1%, from the prior quarter.





The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 4 basis points from 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025 to 4.06% in the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to lower yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by lower funding cost.





Nonperforming assets totaled $36.1 million, or 1.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, up $5.2 million, or 17%, from September 30, 2025, primarily due to two loan relationships which were moved to nonaccrual status, partially offset by paydowns in the fourth quarter of 2025.





The Company recorded a $480,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a $229,000 reversal to provision in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to loan growth.





Net loan charge-offs were $165,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net loan charge-offs of $376,000 during the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date net loan charge-offs to average loans was 0.03% for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2025, up $38.1 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2025. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025.





December 31,

September 30,

Increase (Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

Amount

Percent Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 493,446

$ 490,600

$ 2,846

1 % Home equity loans and lines

92,574

86,885

5,689

7 Commercial real estate

1,190,388

1,175,384

15,004

1 Construction and land

329,227

325,725

3,502

1 Multi-family residential

177,825

184,022

(6,197)

(3) Total real estate loans

2,283,460

2,262,616

20,844

1 Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

430,517

413,590

16,927

4 Consumer

30,046

29,689

357

1 Total other loans

460,563

443,279

17,284

4 Total loans

$ 2,744,023

$ 2,705,895

$ 38,128

1 %

The average loan yield was 6.44% for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 9 basis points from the third quarter of 2025. The average loan yield began to decline in mid-September 2025 following the Federal Reserve rate cuts. Commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans were the primary drivers for the loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2025. We experienced growth across most of our markets, primarily within our New Orleans and Acadiana markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $36.1 million, or 1.03% of total assets at December 31, 2025, up $5.2 million, or 17%, from $30.9 million, or 0.88% of total assets, at September 30, 2025. The increase in NPAs during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to two loan relationships totaling $5.7 million, which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter, partially offset by payoffs and paydowns. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $165,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net loan charge-offs of $376,000 during the third quarter of 2025.

The Company made a $480,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to loan growth. For the year ended December 31, 2025, provisions to the allowance for loan losses totaled $1.1 million. At December 31, 2025, the allowance for loan losses totaled $33.1 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $32.8 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2025. Changes in expected losses are based on various factors, including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025.





December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 486,453

$ -

$ 6,993

$ 493,446 Home equity loans and lines

91,232

811

531

92,574 Commercial real estate

1,155,097

2,947

32,344

1,190,388 Construction and land

312,994

866

15,367

329,227 Multi-family residential

176,227

-

1,598

177,825 Commercial and industrial

426,265

-

4,252

430,517 Consumer

30,000

-

46

30,046 Total

$ 2,678,268

$ 4,624

$ 61,131

$ 2,744,023





















September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 483,737

$ -

$ 6,863

$ 490,600 Home equity loans and lines

85,877

-

1,008

86,885 Commercial real estate

1,140,742

3,067

31,575

1,175,384 Construction and land

314,986

892

9,847

325,725 Multi-family residential

182,731

-

1,291

184,022 Commercial and industrial

406,591

-

6,999

413,590 Consumer

29,629

-

60

29,689 Total

$ 2,644,293

$ 3,959

$ 57,643

$ 2,705,895

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $392.5 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $8.1 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $23.4 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $26.5 million at September 30, 2025. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.3 years and 3.5 years at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The Company made securities purchases of $14.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $4.3 million during third quarter of 2025. The Company had no securities sales during the year ended December 31, 2025.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at December 31, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Fair Value Available for sale:







U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 284,749

$ 267,650 Collateralized mortgage obligations

61,185

60,327 Municipal bonds

53,018

48,147 U.S. government agency

11,441

11,003 Corporate bonds

4,491

4,321 Total available for sale

$ 414,884

$ 391,448 Held to maturity:







Municipal bonds

$ 1,065

$ 1,066 Total held to maturity

$ 1,065

$ 1,066

Approximately 36% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of December 31, 2025 to secure public deposits. As of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, the Company had $140.1 million and $140.2 million, respectively, of securities pledged to secure public deposits.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.0 billion at December 31, 2025, down $2.7 million, or less than 1%, from September 30, 2025. Non-maturity deposits increased $24.5 million, or 1%, during the fourth quarter of 2025 to $2.2 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025.



















December 31,

September 30,

Increase/(Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

Amount

Percent Demand deposits

$ 792,951

$ 801,974

$ (9,023)

(1) % Savings

201,265

200,135

1,130

1 Money market

518,740

499,404

19,336

4 NOW

654,227

641,204

13,023

2 Certificates of deposit

805,623

832,786

(27,163)

(3) Total deposits

$ 2,972,806

$ 2,975,503

$ (2,697)

- %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 6 basis points from 2.57% for the third quarter of 2025 to 2.51% for the fourth quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $781.2 million, or 97% of total certificates of deposit.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.





December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 Individuals

52 %

52 % Small businesses

39

39 Public funds

6

6 Broker

3

3 Total

100 %

100 %

The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $885.4 million at December 31, 2025 and $894.8 million at September 30, 2025. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 4 basis points from 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025 to 4.06% for the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to lower yield on interest-earning assets, which was offset with lower funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities.

Average other interest-earning assets were $163.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up $63.4 million, or 64%, from the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

The average rate paid on total interest-bearing deposits was 2.51% for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 6 basis points from the third quarter of 2025, due to the lower funding cost. The average rate paid on certificate of deposits was 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2025.

Average FHLB advances were $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $36.4 million, or 92%, from the third quarter of 2025 due to paydowns of FHLB advances.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $242,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, down $105,000, or 30%, compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $4.0 million, up $260,000, or 7%, from the third quarter of 2025. The increase was related primarily to increases in other income (up $174,000), gains on sale of loans (up $81,000) and service fees and charges (up $30,000), which were partially offset by decreases in bank card fees (down $22,000) for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $23.0 million, up $515,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases in other noninterest expense (up $637,000) and compensation and benefits (up $443,000), which were partially offset by decreases in foreclosed assets, net (down $323,000), occupancy expense (down $138,000) and a reversal to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments (down $105,000) for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Capital and Liquidity

At December 31, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $435.1 million, up $12.1 million, or 3%, compared to $423.0 million at September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $11.4 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the fourth quarter of 2025, which were partially offset by shareholders' dividends. The market value of the Company's available for sale securities at December 31, 2025 increased $3.1 million, or 12%, during the fourth quarter of 2025. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.84% and 15.29%, respectively, at December 31, 2025, compared to 11.80% and 15.24%, respectively, at September 30, 2025.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.31 per share (unchanged from the previous quarterly cash dividend) payable on February 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2026.

The Company repurchased 750 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2025 at an average price per share of $59.97. At December 31, 2025, an additional 390,222 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $55.56 and $44.84, respectively, at December 31, 2025.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024





















Reported net income

$ 11,411

$ 12,357

$ 11,330

$ 10,964

$ 9,673 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

203

212

213

231

250 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 11,614

$ 12,569

$ 11,543

$ 11,195

$ 9,923





















Total assets

$ 3,492,626

$ 3,494,074

$ 3,491,455

$ 3,485,453

$ 3,443,668 Less: Intangible assets

83,957

84,214

84,482

84,751

85,044 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,408,669

$ 3,409,860

$ 3,406,973

$ 3,400,702

$ 3,358,624





















Total shareholders' equity

$ 435,094

$ 423,044

$ 408,818

$ 402,831

$ 396,088 Less: Intangible assets

83,957

84,214

84,482

84,751

85,044 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 351,137

$ 338,830

$ 324,336

$ 318,080

$ 311,044





















Return on average equity

10.52 %

11.78 %

11.24 %

11.02 %

9.71 % Add: Average intangible assets

2.79

3.24

3.24

3.23

2.99 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

13.31 %

15.02 %

14.48 %

14.25 %

12.70 %





















Common equity ratio

12.46 %

12.11 %

11.71 %

11.56 %

11.50 % Less: Intangible assets

2.16

2.17

2.19

2.21

2.24 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

10.30 %

9.94 %

9.52 %

9.35 %

9.26 %





















Book value per share

$ 55.56

$ 54.05

$ 52.36

$ 50.82

$ 48.95 Less: Intangible assets

10.72

10.76

10.82

10.69

10.51 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 44.84

$ 43.29

$ 41.54

$ 40.13

$ 38.44

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit actives, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024 Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 141,605

$ 189,324

$ 112,595

$ 110,662

$ 98,548 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

391,448

383,340

393,462

400,553

402,792 Investment securities held to maturity

1,065

1,065

1,065

1,065

1,065 Mortgage loans held for sale

1,558

1,932

1,305

1,855

832 Loans, net of unearned income

2,744,023

2,705,895

2,764,538

2,747,277

2,718,185 Allowance for loan losses

(33,142)

(32,827)

(33,432)

(33,278)

(32,916) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,710,881

2,673,068

2,731,106

2,713,999

2,685,269 Office properties and equipment, net

48,995

45,223

45,216

45,327

42,324 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

49,557

49,269

48,981

48,699

48,421 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

83,957

84,214

84,482

84,751

85,044 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

63,560

66,639

73,243

78,542

79,373 Total Assets

$ 3,492,626

$ 3,494,074

$ 3,491,455

$ 3,485,453

$ 3,443,668





















Liabilities



















Deposits

$ 2,972,806

$ 2,975,503

$ 2,908,234

$ 2,827,207

$ 2,780,696 Other Borrowings

-

5,539

5,539

5,539

5,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,675

54,621

54,567

54,513

54,459 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

3,024

3,059

88,196

163,259

175,546 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

27,027

32,308

26,101

32,104

31,340 Total Liabilities

3,057,532

3,071,030

3,082,637

3,082,622

3,047,580





















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock

78

78

78

79

81 Additional paid-in capital

168,963

168,016

166,576

167,231

168,138 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(982)

(1,071)

(1,160)

(1,250)

(1,339) Retained earnings

284,834

275,912

265,817

261,856

259,190 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17,799)

(19,891)

(22,493)

(25,085)

(29,982) Total Shareholders' Equity

435,094

423,044

408,818

402,831

396,088 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,492,626

$ 3,494,074

$ 3,491,455

$ 3,485,453

$ 3,443,668

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 44,548

$ 45,607

$ 43,978

$ 179,474

$ 170,255 Investment securities

2,530

2,504

2,703

10,294

10,908 Other investments and deposits

1,642

1,111

1,123

4,004

3,604 Total interest income

48,720

49,222

47,804

193,772

184,767 Interest Expense



















Deposits

13,808

13,805

13,606

53,377

52,780 Other borrowings

8

54

1,279

168

6,094 Subordinated debt expense

845

845

848

3,379

3,381 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

11

412

485

3,594

2,250 Total interest expense

14,672

15,116

16,218

60,518

64,505 Net interest income

34,048

34,106

31,586

133,254

120,262 Provision (reversal) for loan losses

480

(229)

873

1,134

2,415 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

33,568

34,335

30,713

132,120

117,847 Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,438

1,408

1,334

5,500

5,118 Bank card fees

1,624

1,646

1,586

6,598

6,525 Gain on sale of loans, net

225

144

62

860

470 Income from bank-owned life insurance

289

288

282

1,136

1,100 (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net

(4)

-

39

3

33 Other income

426

252

326

1,364

1,379 Total noninterest income

3,998

3,738

3,629

15,461

14,625 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

13,974

13,531

13,314

53,479

51,330 Occupancy

2,406

2,544

2,342

10,024

10,131 Marketing and advertising

560

515

667

1,965

2,000 Data processing and communication

2,548

2,556

2,526

10,374

10,241 Professional fees

401

406

416

1,608

1,922 Forms, printing and supplies

224

175

214

802

794 Franchise and shares tax

434

475

400

1,868

1,863 Regulatory fees

431

459

483

1,908

1,954 Foreclosed assets, net

54

377

125

1,077

341 Amortization of acquisition intangible

257

268

317

1,087

1,328 (Reversal) provision for credit losses on unfunded

commitments

(105)

-

240

(1,075)

106 Other expenses

1,862

1,225

1,311

6,446

5,279 Total noninterest expense

23,046

22,531

22,355

89,563

87,289 Income before income tax expense

14,520

15,542

11,987

58,018

45,183 Income tax expense

3,109

3,185

2,314

11,956

8,756 Net income

$ 11,411

$ 12,357

$ 9,673

$ 46,062

$ 36,427





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.48

$ 1.60

$ 1.22

$ 5.93

$ 4.58 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.46

$ 1.59

$ 1.21

$ 5.87

$ 4.55





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.31

$ 0.29

$ 0.26

$ 1.14

$ 1.01

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 48,720

$ 49,222

$ 47,804

$ 193,772

$ 184,767 Total interest expense

14,672

15,116

16,218

60,518

64,505 Net interest income

34,048

34,106

31,586

133,254

120,262 Provision (reversal) for loan losses

480

(229)

873

1,134

2,415 Total noninterest income

3,998

3,738

3,629

15,461

14,625 Total noninterest expense

23,046

22,531

22,355

89,563

87,289 Income tax expense

3,109

3,185

2,314

11,956

8,756 Net income

$ 11,411

$ 12,357

$ 9,673

$ 46,062

$ 36,427





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,501,957

$ 3,467,070

$ 3,439,925

$ 3,473,442

$ 3,386,721 Total interest-earning assets

3,288,830

3,255,291

3,232,896

3,261,733

3,183,952 Total loans

2,716,382

2,743,695

2,686,188

2,742,263

2,652,669 PPP loans

168

235

2,742

509

4,436 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,183,431

2,128,540

2,035,579

2,110,057

1,982,064 Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,241,895

2,228,117

2,250,699

2,252,653

2,222,067 Total deposits

2,977,273

2,918,938

2,789,712

2,883,707

2,729,704 Total shareholders' equity

430,198

416,239

396,163

413,657

381,196





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.48

$ 1.60

$ 1.22

$ 5.93

$ 4.58 Earnings per share - diluted

1.46

1.59

1.21

5.87

4.55 Book value at period end

55.56

54.05

48.95

55.56

48.95 Tangible book value at period end

44.84

43.29

38.44

44.84

38.44 Shares outstanding at period end

7,831,342

7,827,481

8,091,522

7,831,342

8,091,522 Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

7,726,157

7,712,707

7,944,629

7,773,161

7,955,619 Diluted

7,795,826

7,782,979

7,993,852

7,845,853

8,004,672





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.29 %

1.41 %

1.12 %

1.33 %

1.08 % Return on average equity

10.52

11.78

9.71

11.14

9.56 Common equity ratio

12.46

12.11

11.50

12.46

11.50 Efficiency ratio (2)

60.57

59.54

63.48

60.22

64.71 Average equity to average assets

12.28

12.01

11.52

11.91

11.26 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

11.84

11.80

11.38

11.84

11.38 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

15.29

15.24

14.51

15.29

14.51 Net interest margin (4)

4.06

4.10

3.82

4.03

3.71





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

10.30 %

9.94 %

9.26 %

10.30 %

9.26 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

13.31

15.02

12.70

14.25

12.68























(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest

income. (3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a

marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP

Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common

shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans receivable

$ 2,716,382

$ 44,548

6.44 %

$ 2,743,695

$ 45,607

6.53 %

$ 2,686,188

$ 43,978

6.43 % Investment securities (TE)(1)

409,391

2,530

2.49

411,889

2,504

2.45

449,216

2,703

2.42 Other interest-earning assets

163,057

1,642

4.00

99,707

1,111

4.42

97,492

1,123

4.58 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,288,830

$ 48,720

5.83 %

$ 3,255,291

$ 49,222

5.95 %

$ 3,232,896

$ 47,804

5.82 % Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,359,342

$ 5,860

1.71 %

$ 1,301,888

$ 5,783

1.76 %

$ 1,311,815

$ 5,721

1.73 % Certificates of deposit

824,089

7,948

3.83

826,652

8,022

3.85

723,764

7,885

4.33 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,183,431

13,808

2.51

2,128,540

13,805

2.57

2,035,579

13,606

2.66 Other borrowings

783

8

4.19

5,539

54

3.80

107,767

1,279

4.72 Subordinated debt

54,647

845

6.18

54,593

845

6.19

54,427

848

6.23 FHLB advances

3,034

11

1.52

39,445

412

4.12

52,926

485

3.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,241,895

$ 14,672

2.60 %

$ 2,228,117

$ 15,116

2.69 %

$ 2,250,699

$ 16,218

2.87 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 793,842









$ 790,398









$ 754,133







Net interest spread (TE) (1)









3.23 %









3.26 %









2.95 % Net interest margin (TE) (1)









4.06 %









4.10 %









3.82 %





(1) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2025

12/31/2024 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,742,263

$ 179,474

6.47 %

$ 2,652,669

$ 170,255

6.33 % Investment securities (TE)(1)

421,750

10,294

2.46

459,785

10,908

2.39 Other interest-earning assets

97,720

4,004

4.10

71,498

3,604

5.04 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,261,733

$ 193,772

5.88 %

$ 3,183,952

$ 184,767

5.74 % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,316,199

$ 22,575

1.72 %

$ 1,277,083

$ 21,200

1.66 % Certificates of deposit

793,858

30,802

3.88

704,981

31,580

4.48 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,110,057

53,377

2.53

1,982,064

52,780

2.66 Other borrowings

4,348

168

3.86

128,699

6,094

4.74 Subordinated debt

54,567

3,379

6.19

54,348

3,381

6.22 FHLB advances

83,681

3,594

4.24

56,956

2,250

3.92 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,252,653

$ 60,518

2.68 %

$ 2,222,067

$ 64,505

2.90 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 773,650









$ 747,640







Net interest spread (TE) (1)









3.20 %









2.84 % Net interest margin (TE) (1)









4.03 %









3.71 %





(1) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024 CREDIT QUALITY (1)



















Nonaccrual loans:



















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 6,531

$ 6,402

$ 6,272

$ 6,368

$ 7,039 Home equity loans and lines

531

1,008

1,033

372

279 Commercial real estate

9,011

10,016

7,669

4,349

3,304 Construction and land

15,367

9,847

6,103

5,584

1,622 Multi-family residential

1,281

973

916

930

- Commercial and industrial

1,344

1,161

1,312

1,206

1,311 Consumer

46

60

35

161

27 Total nonaccrual loans

$ 34,111

$ 29,467

$ 23,340

$ 18,970

$ 13,582 Accruing loans past due 90 days and over

65

55

12

77

16 Total nonperforming loans

34,176

29,522

23,352

19,047

13,598 Foreclosed assets and ORE

1,929

1,384

2,077

2,424

2,010 Total nonperforming assets

$ 36,105

$ 30,906

$ 25,429

$ 21,471

$ 15,608





















Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.03 %

0.88 %

0.73 %

0.62 %

0.45 % Nonperforming loans to total assets

0.98

0.84

0.67

0.55

0.39 Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.25

1.09

0.84

0.69

0.50





















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















Allowance for loan losses:



















Beginning balance

$ 32,827

$ 33,432

$ 33,278

$ 32,916

$ 32,278 (Reversal) provision for loan losses

480

(229)

489

394

873 Charge-offs

(189)

(488)

(460)

(226)

(255) Recoveries

24

112

125

194

20 Net charge-offs

(165)

(376)

(335)

(32)

(235) Ending balance

$ 33,142

$ 32,827

$ 33,432

$ 33,278

$ 32,916





















Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)



















Beginning balance

$ 1,730

$ 1,730

$ 2,700

$ 2,700

$ 2,460 (Reversal) provision for losses on

unfunded lending commitments

(105)

-

(970)

-

240 Ending balance

$ 1,625

$ 1,730

$ 1,730

$ 2,700

$ 2,700 Total allowance for credit losses

34,767

34,557

35,162

35,978

35,616





















Total loans

$ 2,744,023

$ 2,705,895

$ 2,764,538

$ 2,747,277

$ 2,718,185 Total unfunded commitments

509,331

509,709

492,306

508,864

516,785





















Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming

assets

91.79 %

106.22 %

131.47 %

154.99 %

210.89 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming

loans

96.97

111.20

143.17

174.72

242.07 Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.21

1.21

1.21

1.21

1.21 Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.27

1.28

1.27

1.31

1.31





















Year-to-date loan charge-offs

$ (1,363)

$ (1,174)

$ (686)

$ (226)

$ (1,285) Year-to-date loan recoveries

455

431

319

194

249 Year-to-date net loan charge-offs

$ (908)

$ (743)

$ (367)

$ (32)

$ (1,036) Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to

average loans

(0.03) %

(0.04) %

(0.03) %

- %

(0.04) %























(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of

nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or

acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings. (2) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated

Statements of Financial Condition.

