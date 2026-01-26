Anzeige
WKN: A0RA0F | ISIN: US43689E1073 | Ticker-Symbol: HBK
NASDAQ
26.01.26 | 21:59
60,63 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,5051,5007:30
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 22:25 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Home Bancorp, Inc.: Home Bancorp Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter Results And Declares A Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $946,000, or 8%, from $12.4 million, or $1.59 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2025.

"We are pleased with our overall fourth quarter and full year results," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "During the fourth quarter, loan production increased and core deposits grew. Nonperforming assets increased for the quarter, but we do not anticipate any material losses. The net interest margin decreased to 4.06% for the quarter primarily due to lower loan yield and our ability to manage lower funding cost. The majority of our Certificates of Deposit will reprice within 120 days, which should continue to reduce deposit costs and have a positive impact on NIM. We remain well positioned to assist our customers with opportunities in the new year."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2025, up $38.1 million, or 1%, (an increase of 6% on an annualized basis), from September 30, 2025.

  • Deposits totaled $3.0 billion at December 31, 2025, down $2.7 million, or less than 1% for the quarter and on an annualized basis, from September 30, 2025. Core deposits increased $24.5 million, or 1% during the fourth quarter of 2025 to $2.2 billion (an increase of 5% on an annualized basis).

  • Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $34.0 million, down $58,000, or less than 1%, from the prior quarter.

  • The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 4 basis points from 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025 to 4.06% in the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to lower yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by lower funding cost.

  • Nonperforming assets totaled $36.1 million, or 1.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, up $5.2 million, or 17%, from September 30, 2025, primarily due to two loan relationships which were moved to nonaccrual status, partially offset by paydowns in the fourth quarter of 2025.

  • The Company recorded a $480,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a $229,000 reversal to provision in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to loan growth.

  • Net loan charge-offs were $165,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net loan charge-offs of $376,000 during the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date net loan charge-offs to average loans was 0.03% for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2025, up $38.1 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2025. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025.



December 31,


September 30,


Increase (Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)


2025


2025


Amount


Percent

Real estate loans:









One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 493,446


$ 490,600


$ 2,846


1 %

Home equity loans and lines


92,574


86,885


5,689


7

Commercial real estate


1,190,388


1,175,384


15,004


1

Construction and land


329,227


325,725


3,502


1

Multi-family residential


177,825


184,022


(6,197)


(3)

Total real estate loans


2,283,460


2,262,616


20,844


1

Other loans:









Commercial and industrial


430,517


413,590


16,927


4

Consumer


30,046


29,689


357


1

Total other loans


460,563


443,279


17,284


4

Total loans


$ 2,744,023


$ 2,705,895


$ 38,128


1 %

The average loan yield was 6.44% for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 9 basis points from the third quarter of 2025. The average loan yield began to decline in mid-September 2025 following the Federal Reserve rate cuts. Commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans were the primary drivers for the loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2025. We experienced growth across most of our markets, primarily within our New Orleans and Acadiana markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $36.1 million, or 1.03% of total assets at December 31, 2025, up $5.2 million, or 17%, from $30.9 million, or 0.88% of total assets, at September 30, 2025. The increase in NPAs during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to two loan relationships totaling $5.7 million, which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter, partially offset by payoffs and paydowns. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $165,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net loan charge-offs of $376,000 during the third quarter of 2025.

The Company made a $480,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to loan growth. For the year ended December 31, 2025, provisions to the allowance for loan losses totaled $1.1 million. At December 31, 2025, the allowance for loan losses totaled $33.1 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $32.8 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2025. Changes in expected losses are based on various factors, including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025.



December 31, 2025

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 486,453


$ -


$ 6,993


$ 493,446

Home equity loans and lines


91,232


811


531


92,574

Commercial real estate


1,155,097


2,947


32,344


1,190,388

Construction and land


312,994


866


15,367


329,227

Multi-family residential


176,227


-


1,598


177,825

Commercial and industrial


426,265


-


4,252


430,517

Consumer


30,000


-


46


30,046

Total


$ 2,678,268


$ 4,624


$ 61,131


$ 2,744,023












September 30, 2025

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 483,737


$ -


$ 6,863


$ 490,600

Home equity loans and lines


85,877


-


1,008


86,885

Commercial real estate


1,140,742


3,067


31,575


1,175,384

Construction and land


314,986


892


9,847


325,725

Multi-family residential


182,731


-


1,291


184,022

Commercial and industrial


406,591


-


6,999


413,590

Consumer


29,629


-


60


29,689

Total


$ 2,644,293


$ 3,959


$ 57,643


$ 2,705,895

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $392.5 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $8.1 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $23.4 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $26.5 million at September 30, 2025. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.3 years and 3.5 years at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The Company made securities purchases of $14.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $4.3 million during third quarter of 2025. The Company had no securities sales during the year ended December 31, 2025.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at December 31, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Fair Value

Available for sale:





U.S. agency mortgage-backed


$ 284,749


$ 267,650

Collateralized mortgage obligations


61,185


60,327

Municipal bonds


53,018


48,147

U.S. government agency


11,441


11,003

Corporate bonds


4,491


4,321

Total available for sale


$ 414,884


$ 391,448

Held to maturity:





Municipal bonds


$ 1,065


$ 1,066

Total held to maturity


$ 1,065


$ 1,066

Approximately 36% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of December 31, 2025 to secure public deposits. As of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, the Company had $140.1 million and $140.2 million, respectively, of securities pledged to secure public deposits.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.0 billion at December 31, 2025, down $2.7 million, or less than 1%, from September 30, 2025. Non-maturity deposits increased $24.5 million, or 1%, during the fourth quarter of 2025 to $2.2 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025.










December 31,


September 30,


Increase/(Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)


2025


2025


Amount


Percent

Demand deposits


$ 792,951


$ 801,974


$ (9,023)


(1) %

Savings


201,265


200,135


1,130


1

Money market


518,740


499,404


19,336


4

NOW


654,227


641,204


13,023


2

Certificates of deposit


805,623


832,786


(27,163)


(3)

Total deposits


$ 2,972,806


$ 2,975,503


$ (2,697)


- %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 6 basis points from 2.57% for the third quarter of 2025 to 2.51% for the fourth quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $781.2 million, or 97% of total certificates of deposit.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.



December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025

Individuals


52 %


52 %

Small businesses


39


39

Public funds


6


6

Broker


3


3

Total


100 %


100 %

The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $885.4 million at December 31, 2025 and $894.8 million at September 30, 2025. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 4 basis points from 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025 to 4.06% for the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to lower yield on interest-earning assets, which was offset with lower funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities.

Average other interest-earning assets were $163.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up $63.4 million, or 64%, from the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

The average rate paid on total interest-bearing deposits was 2.51% for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 6 basis points from the third quarter of 2025, due to the lower funding cost. The average rate paid on certificate of deposits was 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2025.

Average FHLB advances were $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $36.4 million, or 92%, from the third quarter of 2025 due to paydowns of FHLB advances.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $242,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, down $105,000, or 30%, compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $4.0 million, up $260,000, or 7%, from the third quarter of 2025. The increase was related primarily to increases in other income (up $174,000), gains on sale of loans (up $81,000) and service fees and charges (up $30,000), which were partially offset by decreases in bank card fees (down $22,000) for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $23.0 million, up $515,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases in other noninterest expense (up $637,000) and compensation and benefits (up $443,000), which were partially offset by decreases in foreclosed assets, net (down $323,000), occupancy expense (down $138,000) and a reversal to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments (down $105,000) for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Capital and Liquidity

At December 31, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $435.1 million, up $12.1 million, or 3%, compared to $423.0 million at September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $11.4 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the fourth quarter of 2025, which were partially offset by shareholders' dividends. The market value of the Company's available for sale securities at December 31, 2025 increased $3.1 million, or 12%, during the fourth quarter of 2025. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.84% and 15.29%, respectively, at December 31, 2025, compared to 11.80% and 15.24%, respectively, at September 30, 2025.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.31 per share (unchanged from the previous quarterly cash dividend) payable on February 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2026.

The Company repurchased 750 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2025 at an average price per share of $59.97. At December 31, 2025, an additional 390,222 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $55.56 and $44.84, respectively, at December 31, 2025.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024












Reported net income


$ 11,411


$ 12,357


$ 11,330


$ 10,964


$ 9,673

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax


203


212


213


231


250

Non-GAAP tangible income


$ 11,614


$ 12,569


$ 11,543


$ 11,195


$ 9,923












Total assets


$ 3,492,626


$ 3,494,074


$ 3,491,455


$ 3,485,453


$ 3,443,668

Less: Intangible assets


83,957


84,214


84,482


84,751


85,044

Non-GAAP tangible assets


$ 3,408,669


$ 3,409,860


$ 3,406,973


$ 3,400,702


$ 3,358,624












Total shareholders' equity


$ 435,094


$ 423,044


$ 408,818


$ 402,831


$ 396,088

Less: Intangible assets


83,957


84,214


84,482


84,751


85,044

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity


$ 351,137


$ 338,830


$ 324,336


$ 318,080


$ 311,044












Return on average equity


10.52 %


11.78 %


11.24 %


11.02 %


9.71 %

Add: Average intangible assets


2.79


3.24


3.24


3.23


2.99

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity


13.31 %


15.02 %


14.48 %


14.25 %


12.70 %












Common equity ratio


12.46 %


12.11 %


11.71 %


11.56 %


11.50 %

Less: Intangible assets


2.16


2.17


2.19


2.21


2.24

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio


10.30 %


9.94 %


9.52 %


9.35 %


9.26 %












Book value per share


$ 55.56


$ 54.05


$ 52.36


$ 50.82


$ 48.95

Less: Intangible assets


10.72


10.76


10.82


10.69


10.51

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share


$ 44.84


$ 43.29


$ 41.54


$ 40.13


$ 38.44

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit actives, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents


$ 141,605


$ 189,324


$ 112,595


$ 110,662


$ 98,548

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value


391,448


383,340


393,462


400,553


402,792

Investment securities held to maturity


1,065


1,065


1,065


1,065


1,065

Mortgage loans held for sale


1,558


1,932


1,305


1,855


832

Loans, net of unearned income


2,744,023


2,705,895


2,764,538


2,747,277


2,718,185

Allowance for loan losses


(33,142)


(32,827)


(33,432)


(33,278)


(32,916)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses


2,710,881


2,673,068


2,731,106


2,713,999


2,685,269

Office properties and equipment, net


48,995


45,223


45,216


45,327


42,324

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance


49,557


49,269


48,981


48,699


48,421

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles


83,957


84,214


84,482


84,751


85,044

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


63,560


66,639


73,243


78,542


79,373

Total Assets


$ 3,492,626


$ 3,494,074


$ 3,491,455


$ 3,485,453


$ 3,443,668












Liabilities











Deposits


$ 2,972,806


$ 2,975,503


$ 2,908,234


$ 2,827,207


$ 2,780,696

Other Borrowings


-


5,539


5,539


5,539


5,539

Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost


54,675


54,621


54,567


54,513


54,459

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


3,024


3,059


88,196


163,259


175,546

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


27,027


32,308


26,101


32,104


31,340

Total Liabilities


3,057,532


3,071,030


3,082,637


3,082,622


3,047,580












Shareholders' Equity











Common stock


78


78


78


79


81

Additional paid-in capital


168,963


168,016


166,576


167,231


168,138

Common stock acquired by benefit plans


(982)


(1,071)


(1,160)


(1,250)


(1,339)

Retained earnings


284,834


275,912


265,817


261,856


259,190

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(17,799)


(19,891)


(22,493)


(25,085)


(29,982)

Total Shareholders' Equity


435,094


423,044


408,818


402,831


396,088

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 3,492,626


$ 3,494,074


$ 3,491,455


$ 3,485,453


$ 3,443,668

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2025


12/31/2024

Interest Income











Loans, including fees


$ 44,548


$ 45,607


$ 43,978


$ 179,474


$ 170,255

Investment securities


2,530


2,504


2,703


10,294


10,908

Other investments and deposits


1,642


1,111


1,123


4,004


3,604

Total interest income


48,720


49,222


47,804


193,772


184,767

Interest Expense











Deposits


13,808


13,805


13,606


53,377


52,780

Other borrowings


8


54


1,279


168


6,094

Subordinated debt expense


845


845


848


3,379


3,381

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


11


412


485


3,594


2,250

Total interest expense


14,672


15,116


16,218


60,518


64,505

Net interest income


34,048


34,106


31,586


133,254


120,262

Provision (reversal) for loan losses


480


(229)


873


1,134


2,415

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


33,568


34,335


30,713


132,120


117,847

Noninterest Income











Service fees and charges


1,438


1,408


1,334


5,500


5,118

Bank card fees


1,624


1,646


1,586


6,598


6,525

Gain on sale of loans, net


225


144


62


860


470

Income from bank-owned life insurance


289


288


282


1,136


1,100

(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net


(4)


-


39


3


33

Other income


426


252


326


1,364


1,379

Total noninterest income


3,998


3,738


3,629


15,461


14,625

Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits


13,974


13,531


13,314


53,479


51,330

Occupancy


2,406


2,544


2,342


10,024


10,131

Marketing and advertising


560


515


667


1,965


2,000

Data processing and communication


2,548


2,556


2,526


10,374


10,241

Professional fees


401


406


416


1,608


1,922

Forms, printing and supplies


224


175


214


802


794

Franchise and shares tax


434


475


400


1,868


1,863

Regulatory fees


431


459


483


1,908


1,954

Foreclosed assets, net


54


377


125


1,077


341

Amortization of acquisition intangible


257


268


317


1,087


1,328

(Reversal) provision for credit losses on unfunded
commitments


(105)


-


240


(1,075)


106

Other expenses


1,862


1,225


1,311


6,446


5,279

Total noninterest expense


23,046


22,531


22,355


89,563


87,289

Income before income tax expense


14,520


15,542


11,987


58,018


45,183

Income tax expense


3,109


3,185


2,314


11,956


8,756

Net income


$ 11,411


$ 12,357


$ 9,673


$ 46,062


$ 36,427












Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.48


$ 1.60


$ 1.22


$ 5.93


$ 4.58

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 1.46


$ 1.59


$ 1.21


$ 5.87


$ 4.55












Cash dividends declared per common share


$ 0.31


$ 0.29


$ 0.26


$ 1.14


$ 1.01

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2025


12/31/2024

EARNINGS DATA











Total interest income


$ 48,720


$ 49,222


$ 47,804


$ 193,772


$ 184,767

Total interest expense


14,672


15,116


16,218


60,518


64,505

Net interest income


34,048


34,106


31,586


133,254


120,262

Provision (reversal) for loan losses


480


(229)


873


1,134


2,415

Total noninterest income


3,998


3,738


3,629


15,461


14,625

Total noninterest expense


23,046


22,531


22,355


89,563


87,289

Income tax expense


3,109


3,185


2,314


11,956


8,756

Net income


$ 11,411


$ 12,357


$ 9,673


$ 46,062


$ 36,427












AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Total assets


$ 3,501,957


$ 3,467,070


$ 3,439,925


$ 3,473,442


$ 3,386,721

Total interest-earning assets


3,288,830


3,255,291


3,232,896


3,261,733


3,183,952

Total loans


2,716,382


2,743,695


2,686,188


2,742,263


2,652,669

PPP loans


168


235


2,742


509


4,436

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,183,431


2,128,540


2,035,579


2,110,057


1,982,064

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,241,895


2,228,117


2,250,699


2,252,653


2,222,067

Total deposits


2,977,273


2,918,938


2,789,712


2,883,707


2,729,704

Total shareholders' equity


430,198


416,239


396,163


413,657


381,196












PER SHARE DATA











Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.48


$ 1.60


$ 1.22


$ 5.93


$ 4.58

Earnings per share - diluted


1.46


1.59


1.21


5.87


4.55

Book value at period end


55.56


54.05


48.95


55.56


48.95

Tangible book value at period end


44.84


43.29


38.44


44.84


38.44

Shares outstanding at period end


7,831,342


7,827,481


8,091,522


7,831,342


8,091,522

Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic


7,726,157


7,712,707


7,944,629


7,773,161


7,955,619

Diluted


7,795,826


7,782,979


7,993,852


7,845,853


8,004,672












SELECTED RATIOS (1)











Return on average assets


1.29 %


1.41 %


1.12 %


1.33 %


1.08 %

Return on average equity


10.52


11.78


9.71


11.14


9.56

Common equity ratio


12.46


12.11


11.50


12.46


11.50

Efficiency ratio (2)


60.57


59.54


63.48


60.22


64.71

Average equity to average assets


12.28


12.01


11.52


11.91


11.26

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)


11.84


11.80


11.38


11.84


11.38

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)


15.29


15.24


14.51


15.29


14.51

Net interest margin (4)


4.06


4.10


3.82


4.03


3.71












SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)











Tangible common equity ratio (5)


10.30 %


9.94 %


9.26 %


10.30 %


9.26 %

Return on average tangible common equity (6)


13.31


15.02


12.70


14.25


12.68












(1)

With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.

(2)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest
income.

(3)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a
marginal tax rate of 21%.

(5)

Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP
Reconciliation" for additional information.

(6)

Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common
shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



12/31/2025


9/30/2025


12/31/2024

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:



















Loans receivable


$ 2,716,382


$ 44,548


6.44 %


$ 2,743,695


$ 45,607


6.53 %


$ 2,686,188


$ 43,978


6.43 %

Investment securities (TE)(1)


409,391


2,530


2.49


411,889


2,504


2.45


449,216


2,703


2.42

Other interest-earning assets


163,057


1,642


4.00


99,707


1,111


4.42


97,492


1,123


4.58

Total interest-earning assets


$ 3,288,830


$ 48,720


5.83 %


$ 3,255,291


$ 49,222


5.95 %


$ 3,232,896


$ 47,804


5.82 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Deposits:



















Savings, checking, and money market


$ 1,359,342


$ 5,860


1.71 %


$ 1,301,888


$ 5,783


1.76 %


$ 1,311,815


$ 5,721


1.73 %

Certificates of deposit


824,089


7,948


3.83


826,652


8,022


3.85


723,764


7,885


4.33

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,183,431


13,808


2.51


2,128,540


13,805


2.57


2,035,579


13,606


2.66

Other borrowings


783


8


4.19


5,539


54


3.80


107,767


1,279


4.72

Subordinated debt


54,647


845


6.18


54,593


845


6.19


54,427


848


6.23

FHLB advances


3,034


11


1.52


39,445


412


4.12


52,926


485


3.63

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 2,241,895


$ 14,672


2.60 %


$ 2,228,117


$ 15,116


2.69 %


$ 2,250,699


$ 16,218


2.87 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 793,842






$ 790,398






$ 754,133





Net interest spread (TE) (1)






3.23 %






3.26 %






2.95 %

Net interest margin (TE) (1)






4.06 %






4.10 %






3.82 %



(1)

Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2025


12/31/2024

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:













Loans receivable


$ 2,742,263


$ 179,474


6.47 %


$ 2,652,669


$ 170,255


6.33 %

Investment securities (TE)(1)


421,750


10,294


2.46


459,785


10,908


2.39

Other interest-earning assets


97,720


4,004


4.10


71,498


3,604


5.04

Total interest-earning assets


$ 3,261,733


$ 193,772


5.88 %


$ 3,183,952


$ 184,767


5.74 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Savings, checking, and money market


$ 1,316,199


$ 22,575


1.72 %


$ 1,277,083


$ 21,200


1.66 %

Certificates of deposit


793,858


30,802


3.88


704,981


31,580


4.48

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,110,057


53,377


2.53


1,982,064


52,780


2.66

Other borrowings


4,348


168


3.86


128,699


6,094


4.74

Subordinated debt


54,567


3,379


6.19


54,348


3,381


6.22

FHLB advances


83,681


3,594


4.24


56,956


2,250


3.92

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 2,252,653


$ 60,518


2.68 %


$ 2,222,067


$ 64,505


2.90 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 773,650






$ 747,640





Net interest spread (TE) (1)






3.20 %






2.84 %

Net interest margin (TE) (1)






4.03 %






3.71 %



(1)

Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands)


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024

CREDIT QUALITY (1)











Nonaccrual loans:











One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 6,531


$ 6,402


$ 6,272


$ 6,368


$ 7,039

Home equity loans and lines


531


1,008


1,033


372


279

Commercial real estate


9,011


10,016


7,669


4,349


3,304

Construction and land


15,367


9,847


6,103


5,584


1,622

Multi-family residential


1,281


973


916


930


-

Commercial and industrial


1,344


1,161


1,312


1,206


1,311

Consumer


46


60


35


161


27

Total nonaccrual loans


$ 34,111


$ 29,467


$ 23,340


$ 18,970


$ 13,582

Accruing loans past due 90 days and over


65


55


12


77


16

Total nonperforming loans


34,176


29,522


23,352


19,047


13,598

Foreclosed assets and ORE


1,929


1,384


2,077


2,424


2,010

Total nonperforming assets


$ 36,105


$ 30,906


$ 25,429


$ 21,471


$ 15,608












Nonperforming assets to total assets


1.03 %


0.88 %


0.73 %


0.62 %


0.45 %

Nonperforming loans to total assets


0.98


0.84


0.67


0.55


0.39

Nonperforming loans to total loans


1.25


1.09


0.84


0.69


0.50












ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES











Allowance for loan losses:











Beginning balance


$ 32,827


$ 33,432


$ 33,278


$ 32,916


$ 32,278

(Reversal) provision for loan losses


480


(229)


489


394


873

Charge-offs


(189)


(488)


(460)


(226)


(255)

Recoveries


24


112


125


194


20

Net charge-offs


(165)


(376)


(335)


(32)


(235)

Ending balance


$ 33,142


$ 32,827


$ 33,432


$ 33,278


$ 32,916












Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)











Beginning balance


$ 1,730


$ 1,730


$ 2,700


$ 2,700


$ 2,460

(Reversal) provision for losses on
unfunded lending commitments


(105)


-


(970)


-


240

Ending balance


$ 1,625


$ 1,730


$ 1,730


$ 2,700


$ 2,700

Total allowance for credit losses


34,767


34,557


35,162


35,978


35,616












Total loans


$ 2,744,023


$ 2,705,895


$ 2,764,538


$ 2,747,277


$ 2,718,185

Total unfunded commitments


509,331


509,709


492,306


508,864


516,785












Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming
assets


91.79 %


106.22 %


131.47 %


154.99 %


210.89 %

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming
loans


96.97


111.20


143.17


174.72


242.07

Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.21


1.21


1.21


1.21


1.21

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.27


1.28


1.27


1.31


1.31












Year-to-date loan charge-offs


$ (1,363)


$ (1,174)


$ (686)


$ (226)


$ (1,285)

Year-to-date loan recoveries


455


431


319


194


249

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs


$ (908)


$ (743)


$ (367)


$ (32)


$ (1,036)

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to
average loans


(0.03) %


(0.04) %


(0.03) %


- %


(0.04) %












(1)

It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of
nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or
acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.

(2)

The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated
Statements of Financial Condition.

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
