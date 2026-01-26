Home Bancorp, Inc.: Home Bancorp Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter Results And Declares A Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $946,000, or 8%, from $12.4 million, or $1.59 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2025.
"We are pleased with our overall fourth quarter and full year results," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "During the fourth quarter, loan production increased and core deposits grew. Nonperforming assets increased for the quarter, but we do not anticipate any material losses. The net interest margin decreased to 4.06% for the quarter primarily due to lower loan yield and our ability to manage lower funding cost. The majority of our Certificates of Deposit will reprice within 120 days, which should continue to reduce deposit costs and have a positive impact on NIM. We remain well positioned to assist our customers with opportunities in the new year."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2025, up $38.1 million, or 1%, (an increase of 6% on an annualized basis), from September 30, 2025.
- Deposits totaled $3.0 billion at December 31, 2025, down $2.7 million, or less than 1% for the quarter and on an annualized basis, from September 30, 2025. Core deposits increased $24.5 million, or 1% during the fourth quarter of 2025 to $2.2 billion (an increase of 5% on an annualized basis).
- Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $34.0 million, down $58,000, or less than 1%, from the prior quarter.
- The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 4 basis points from 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025 to 4.06% in the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to lower yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by lower funding cost.
- Nonperforming assets totaled $36.1 million, or 1.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, up $5.2 million, or 17%, from September 30, 2025, primarily due to two loan relationships which were moved to nonaccrual status, partially offset by paydowns in the fourth quarter of 2025.
- The Company recorded a $480,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a $229,000 reversal to provision in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to loan growth.
- Net loan charge-offs were $165,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net loan charge-offs of $376,000 during the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date net loan charge-offs to average loans was 0.03% for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Loans
Loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2025, up $38.1 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2025. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025.
December 31,
September 30,
Increase (Decrease)
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
Amount
Percent
Real estate loans:
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 493,446
$ 490,600
$ 2,846
1 %
Home equity loans and lines
92,574
86,885
5,689
7
Commercial real estate
1,190,388
1,175,384
15,004
1
Construction and land
329,227
325,725
3,502
1
Multi-family residential
177,825
184,022
(6,197)
(3)
Total real estate loans
2,283,460
2,262,616
20,844
1
Other loans:
Commercial and industrial
430,517
413,590
16,927
4
Consumer
30,046
29,689
357
1
Total other loans
460,563
443,279
17,284
4
Total loans
$ 2,744,023
$ 2,705,895
$ 38,128
1 %
The average loan yield was 6.44% for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 9 basis points from the third quarter of 2025. The average loan yield began to decline in mid-September 2025 following the Federal Reserve rate cuts. Commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans were the primary drivers for the loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2025. We experienced growth across most of our markets, primarily within our New Orleans and Acadiana markets.
Credit Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $36.1 million, or 1.03% of total assets at December 31, 2025, up $5.2 million, or 17%, from $30.9 million, or 0.88% of total assets, at September 30, 2025. The increase in NPAs during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to two loan relationships totaling $5.7 million, which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter, partially offset by payoffs and paydowns. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $165,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net loan charge-offs of $376,000 during the third quarter of 2025.
The Company made a $480,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to loan growth. For the year ended December 31, 2025, provisions to the allowance for loan losses totaled $1.1 million. At December 31, 2025, the allowance for loan losses totaled $33.1 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $32.8 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2025. Changes in expected losses are based on various factors, including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.
The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025.
December 31, 2025
(dollars in thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Total
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 486,453
$ -
$ 6,993
$ 493,446
Home equity loans and lines
91,232
811
531
92,574
Commercial real estate
1,155,097
2,947
32,344
1,190,388
Construction and land
312,994
866
15,367
329,227
Multi-family residential
176,227
-
1,598
177,825
Commercial and industrial
426,265
-
4,252
430,517
Consumer
30,000
-
46
30,046
Total
$ 2,678,268
$ 4,624
$ 61,131
$ 2,744,023
September 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Total
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 483,737
$ -
$ 6,863
$ 490,600
Home equity loans and lines
85,877
-
1,008
86,885
Commercial real estate
1,140,742
3,067
31,575
1,175,384
Construction and land
314,986
892
9,847
325,725
Multi-family residential
182,731
-
1,291
184,022
Commercial and industrial
406,591
-
6,999
413,590
Consumer
29,629
-
60
29,689
Total
$ 2,644,293
$ 3,959
$ 57,643
$ 2,705,895
Investment Securities
The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $392.5 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $8.1 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $23.4 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $26.5 million at September 30, 2025. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.3 years and 3.5 years at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The Company made securities purchases of $14.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $4.3 million during third quarter of 2025. The Company had no securities sales during the year ended December 31, 2025.
The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at December 31, 2025.
(dollars in thousands)
Amortized
Fair Value
Available for sale:
U.S. agency mortgage-backed
$ 284,749
$ 267,650
Collateralized mortgage obligations
61,185
60,327
Municipal bonds
53,018
48,147
U.S. government agency
11,441
11,003
Corporate bonds
4,491
4,321
Total available for sale
$ 414,884
$ 391,448
Held to maturity:
Municipal bonds
$ 1,065
$ 1,066
Total held to maturity
$ 1,065
$ 1,066
Approximately 36% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of December 31, 2025 to secure public deposits. As of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, the Company had $140.1 million and $140.2 million, respectively, of securities pledged to secure public deposits.
Deposits
Total deposits were $3.0 billion at December 31, 2025, down $2.7 million, or less than 1%, from September 30, 2025. Non-maturity deposits increased $24.5 million, or 1%, during the fourth quarter of 2025 to $2.2 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025.
December 31,
September 30,
Increase/(Decrease)
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
Amount
Percent
Demand deposits
$ 792,951
$ 801,974
$ (9,023)
(1) %
Savings
201,265
200,135
1,130
1
Money market
518,740
499,404
19,336
4
NOW
654,227
641,204
13,023
2
Certificates of deposit
805,623
832,786
(27,163)
(3)
Total deposits
$ 2,972,806
$ 2,975,503
$ (2,697)
- %
The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 6 basis points from 2.57% for the third quarter of 2025 to 2.51% for the fourth quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $781.2 million, or 97% of total certificates of deposit.
We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
Individuals
52 %
52 %
Small businesses
39
39
Public funds
6
6
Broker
3
3
Total
100 %
100 %
The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $885.4 million at December 31, 2025 and $894.8 million at September 30, 2025. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.
Net Interest Income
The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 4 basis points from 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025 to 4.06% for the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to lower yield on interest-earning assets, which was offset with lower funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities.
Average other interest-earning assets were $163.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up $63.4 million, or 64%, from the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.
The average rate paid on total interest-bearing deposits was 2.51% for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 6 basis points from the third quarter of 2025, due to the lower funding cost. The average rate paid on certificate of deposits was 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2025.
Average FHLB advances were $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $36.4 million, or 92%, from the third quarter of 2025 due to paydowns of FHLB advances.
Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $242,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, down $105,000, or 30%, compared to the third quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $4.0 million, up $260,000, or 7%, from the third quarter of 2025. The increase was related primarily to increases in other income (up $174,000), gains on sale of loans (up $81,000) and service fees and charges (up $30,000), which were partially offset by decreases in bank card fees (down $22,000) for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $23.0 million, up $515,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases in other noninterest expense (up $637,000) and compensation and benefits (up $443,000), which were partially offset by decreases in foreclosed assets, net (down $323,000), occupancy expense (down $138,000) and a reversal to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments (down $105,000) for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025.
Capital and Liquidity
At December 31, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $435.1 million, up $12.1 million, or 3%, compared to $423.0 million at September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $11.4 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the fourth quarter of 2025, which were partially offset by shareholders' dividends. The market value of the Company's available for sale securities at December 31, 2025 increased $3.1 million, or 12%, during the fourth quarter of 2025. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.84% and 15.29%, respectively, at December 31, 2025, compared to 11.80% and 15.24%, respectively, at September 30, 2025.
Dividend and Share Repurchases
The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.31 per share (unchanged from the previous quarterly cash dividend) payable on February 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2026.
The Company repurchased 750 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2025 at an average price per share of $59.97. At December 31, 2025, an additional 390,222 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $55.56 and $44.84, respectively, at December 31, 2025.
Conference Call
Executive management will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.
A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Reported net income
$ 11,411
$ 12,357
$ 11,330
$ 10,964
$ 9,673
Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax
203
212
213
231
250
Non-GAAP tangible income
$ 11,614
$ 12,569
$ 11,543
$ 11,195
$ 9,923
Total assets
$ 3,492,626
$ 3,494,074
$ 3,491,455
$ 3,485,453
$ 3,443,668
Less: Intangible assets
83,957
84,214
84,482
84,751
85,044
Non-GAAP tangible assets
$ 3,408,669
$ 3,409,860
$ 3,406,973
$ 3,400,702
$ 3,358,624
Total shareholders' equity
$ 435,094
$ 423,044
$ 408,818
$ 402,831
$ 396,088
Less: Intangible assets
83,957
84,214
84,482
84,751
85,044
Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity
$ 351,137
$ 338,830
$ 324,336
$ 318,080
$ 311,044
Return on average equity
10.52 %
11.78 %
11.24 %
11.02 %
9.71 %
Add: Average intangible assets
2.79
3.24
3.24
3.23
2.99
Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity
13.31 %
15.02 %
14.48 %
14.25 %
12.70 %
Common equity ratio
12.46 %
12.11 %
11.71 %
11.56 %
11.50 %
Less: Intangible assets
2.16
2.17
2.19
2.21
2.24
Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio
10.30 %
9.94 %
9.52 %
9.35 %
9.26 %
Book value per share
$ 55.56
$ 54.05
$ 52.36
$ 50.82
$ 48.95
Less: Intangible assets
10.72
10.76
10.82
10.69
10.51
Non-GAAP tangible book value per share
$ 44.84
$ 43.29
$ 41.54
$ 40.13
$ 38.44
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit actives, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 141,605
$ 189,324
$ 112,595
$ 110,662
$ 98,548
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
391,448
383,340
393,462
400,553
402,792
Investment securities held to maturity
1,065
1,065
1,065
1,065
1,065
Mortgage loans held for sale
1,558
1,932
1,305
1,855
832
Loans, net of unearned income
2,744,023
2,705,895
2,764,538
2,747,277
2,718,185
Allowance for loan losses
(33,142)
(32,827)
(33,432)
(33,278)
(32,916)
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses
2,710,881
2,673,068
2,731,106
2,713,999
2,685,269
Office properties and equipment, net
48,995
45,223
45,216
45,327
42,324
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
49,557
49,269
48,981
48,699
48,421
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles
83,957
84,214
84,482
84,751
85,044
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
63,560
66,639
73,243
78,542
79,373
Total Assets
$ 3,492,626
$ 3,494,074
$ 3,491,455
$ 3,485,453
$ 3,443,668
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 2,972,806
$ 2,975,503
$ 2,908,234
$ 2,827,207
$ 2,780,696
Other Borrowings
-
5,539
5,539
5,539
5,539
Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost
54,675
54,621
54,567
54,513
54,459
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3,024
3,059
88,196
163,259
175,546
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
27,027
32,308
26,101
32,104
31,340
Total Liabilities
3,057,532
3,071,030
3,082,637
3,082,622
3,047,580
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
78
78
78
79
81
Additional paid-in capital
168,963
168,016
166,576
167,231
168,138
Common stock acquired by benefit plans
(982)
(1,071)
(1,160)
(1,250)
(1,339)
Retained earnings
284,834
275,912
265,817
261,856
259,190
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,799)
(19,891)
(22,493)
(25,085)
(29,982)
Total Shareholders' Equity
435,094
423,044
408,818
402,831
396,088
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,492,626
$ 3,494,074
$ 3,491,455
$ 3,485,453
$ 3,443,668
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 44,548
$ 45,607
$ 43,978
$ 179,474
$ 170,255
Investment securities
2,530
2,504
2,703
10,294
10,908
Other investments and deposits
1,642
1,111
1,123
4,004
3,604
Total interest income
48,720
49,222
47,804
193,772
184,767
Interest Expense
Deposits
13,808
13,805
13,606
53,377
52,780
Other borrowings
8
54
1,279
168
6,094
Subordinated debt expense
845
845
848
3,379
3,381
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
11
412
485
3,594
2,250
Total interest expense
14,672
15,116
16,218
60,518
64,505
Net interest income
34,048
34,106
31,586
133,254
120,262
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
480
(229)
873
1,134
2,415
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
33,568
34,335
30,713
132,120
117,847
Noninterest Income
Service fees and charges
1,438
1,408
1,334
5,500
5,118
Bank card fees
1,624
1,646
1,586
6,598
6,525
Gain on sale of loans, net
225
144
62
860
470
Income from bank-owned life insurance
289
288
282
1,136
1,100
(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net
(4)
-
39
3
33
Other income
426
252
326
1,364
1,379
Total noninterest income
3,998
3,738
3,629
15,461
14,625
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
13,974
13,531
13,314
53,479
51,330
Occupancy
2,406
2,544
2,342
10,024
10,131
Marketing and advertising
560
515
667
1,965
2,000
Data processing and communication
2,548
2,556
2,526
10,374
10,241
Professional fees
401
406
416
1,608
1,922
Forms, printing and supplies
224
175
214
802
794
Franchise and shares tax
434
475
400
1,868
1,863
Regulatory fees
431
459
483
1,908
1,954
Foreclosed assets, net
54
377
125
1,077
341
Amortization of acquisition intangible
257
268
317
1,087
1,328
(Reversal) provision for credit losses on unfunded
(105)
-
240
(1,075)
106
Other expenses
1,862
1,225
1,311
6,446
5,279
Total noninterest expense
23,046
22,531
22,355
89,563
87,289
Income before income tax expense
14,520
15,542
11,987
58,018
45,183
Income tax expense
3,109
3,185
2,314
11,956
8,756
Net income
$ 11,411
$ 12,357
$ 9,673
$ 46,062
$ 36,427
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.48
$ 1.60
$ 1.22
$ 5.93
$ 4.58
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.46
$ 1.59
$ 1.21
$ 5.87
$ 4.55
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.29
$ 0.26
$ 1.14
$ 1.01
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$ 48,720
$ 49,222
$ 47,804
$ 193,772
$ 184,767
Total interest expense
14,672
15,116
16,218
60,518
64,505
Net interest income
34,048
34,106
31,586
133,254
120,262
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
480
(229)
873
1,134
2,415
Total noninterest income
3,998
3,738
3,629
15,461
14,625
Total noninterest expense
23,046
22,531
22,355
89,563
87,289
Income tax expense
3,109
3,185
2,314
11,956
8,756
Net income
$ 11,411
$ 12,357
$ 9,673
$ 46,062
$ 36,427
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$ 3,501,957
$ 3,467,070
$ 3,439,925
$ 3,473,442
$ 3,386,721
Total interest-earning assets
3,288,830
3,255,291
3,232,896
3,261,733
3,183,952
Total loans
2,716,382
2,743,695
2,686,188
2,742,263
2,652,669
PPP loans
168
235
2,742
509
4,436
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,183,431
2,128,540
2,035,579
2,110,057
1,982,064
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,241,895
2,228,117
2,250,699
2,252,653
2,222,067
Total deposits
2,977,273
2,918,938
2,789,712
2,883,707
2,729,704
Total shareholders' equity
430,198
416,239
396,163
413,657
381,196
PER SHARE DATA
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.48
$ 1.60
$ 1.22
$ 5.93
$ 4.58
Earnings per share - diluted
1.46
1.59
1.21
5.87
4.55
Book value at period end
55.56
54.05
48.95
55.56
48.95
Tangible book value at period end
44.84
43.29
38.44
44.84
38.44
Shares outstanding at period end
7,831,342
7,827,481
8,091,522
7,831,342
8,091,522
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
7,726,157
7,712,707
7,944,629
7,773,161
7,955,619
Diluted
7,795,826
7,782,979
7,993,852
7,845,853
8,004,672
SELECTED RATIOS (1)
Return on average assets
1.29 %
1.41 %
1.12 %
1.33 %
1.08 %
Return on average equity
10.52
11.78
9.71
11.14
9.56
Common equity ratio
12.46
12.11
11.50
12.46
11.50
Efficiency ratio (2)
60.57
59.54
63.48
60.22
64.71
Average equity to average assets
12.28
12.01
11.52
11.91
11.26
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)
11.84
11.80
11.38
11.84
11.38
Total risk-based capital ratio (3)
15.29
15.24
14.51
15.29
14.51
Net interest margin (4)
4.06
4.10
3.82
4.03
3.71
SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)
Tangible common equity ratio (5)
10.30 %
9.94 %
9.26 %
10.30 %
9.26 %
Return on average tangible common equity (6)
13.31
15.02
12.70
14.25
12.68
(1)
With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.
(2)
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest
(3)
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
(4)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a
(5)
Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP
(6)
Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable
$ 2,716,382
$ 44,548
6.44 %
$ 2,743,695
$ 45,607
6.53 %
$ 2,686,188
$ 43,978
6.43 %
Investment securities (TE)(1)
409,391
2,530
2.49
411,889
2,504
2.45
449,216
2,703
2.42
Other interest-earning assets
163,057
1,642
4.00
99,707
1,111
4.42
97,492
1,123
4.58
Total interest-earning assets
$ 3,288,830
$ 48,720
5.83 %
$ 3,255,291
$ 49,222
5.95 %
$ 3,232,896
$ 47,804
5.82 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings, checking, and money market
$ 1,359,342
$ 5,860
1.71 %
$ 1,301,888
$ 5,783
1.76 %
$ 1,311,815
$ 5,721
1.73 %
Certificates of deposit
824,089
7,948
3.83
826,652
8,022
3.85
723,764
7,885
4.33
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,183,431
13,808
2.51
2,128,540
13,805
2.57
2,035,579
13,606
2.66
Other borrowings
783
8
4.19
5,539
54
3.80
107,767
1,279
4.72
Subordinated debt
54,647
845
6.18
54,593
845
6.19
54,427
848
6.23
FHLB advances
3,034
11
1.52
39,445
412
4.12
52,926
485
3.63
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,241,895
$ 14,672
2.60 %
$ 2,228,117
$ 15,116
2.69 %
$ 2,250,699
$ 16,218
2.87 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 793,842
$ 790,398
$ 754,133
Net interest spread (TE) (1)
3.23 %
3.26 %
2.95 %
Net interest margin (TE) (1)
4.06 %
4.10 %
3.82 %
(1)
Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable
$ 2,742,263
$ 179,474
6.47 %
$ 2,652,669
$ 170,255
6.33 %
Investment securities (TE)(1)
421,750
10,294
2.46
459,785
10,908
2.39
Other interest-earning assets
97,720
4,004
4.10
71,498
3,604
5.04
Total interest-earning assets
$ 3,261,733
$ 193,772
5.88 %
$ 3,183,952
$ 184,767
5.74 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings, checking, and money market
$ 1,316,199
$ 22,575
1.72 %
$ 1,277,083
$ 21,200
1.66 %
Certificates of deposit
793,858
30,802
3.88
704,981
31,580
4.48
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,110,057
53,377
2.53
1,982,064
52,780
2.66
Other borrowings
4,348
168
3.86
128,699
6,094
4.74
Subordinated debt
54,567
3,379
6.19
54,348
3,381
6.22
FHLB advances
83,681
3,594
4.24
56,956
2,250
3.92
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,252,653
$ 60,518
2.68 %
$ 2,222,067
$ 64,505
2.90 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 773,650
$ 747,640
Net interest spread (TE) (1)
3.20 %
2.84 %
Net interest margin (TE) (1)
4.03 %
3.71 %
(1)
Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans:
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 6,531
$ 6,402
$ 6,272
$ 6,368
$ 7,039
Home equity loans and lines
531
1,008
1,033
372
279
Commercial real estate
9,011
10,016
7,669
4,349
3,304
Construction and land
15,367
9,847
6,103
5,584
1,622
Multi-family residential
1,281
973
916
930
-
Commercial and industrial
1,344
1,161
1,312
1,206
1,311
Consumer
46
60
35
161
27
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 34,111
$ 29,467
$ 23,340
$ 18,970
$ 13,582
Accruing loans past due 90 days and over
65
55
12
77
16
Total nonperforming loans
34,176
29,522
23,352
19,047
13,598
Foreclosed assets and ORE
1,929
1,384
2,077
2,424
2,010
Total nonperforming assets
$ 36,105
$ 30,906
$ 25,429
$ 21,471
$ 15,608
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.03 %
0.88 %
0.73 %
0.62 %
0.45 %
Nonperforming loans to total assets
0.98
0.84
0.67
0.55
0.39
Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.25
1.09
0.84
0.69
0.50
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Allowance for loan losses:
Beginning balance
$ 32,827
$ 33,432
$ 33,278
$ 32,916
$ 32,278
(Reversal) provision for loan losses
480
(229)
489
394
873
Charge-offs
(189)
(488)
(460)
(226)
(255)
Recoveries
24
112
125
194
20
Net charge-offs
(165)
(376)
(335)
(32)
(235)
Ending balance
$ 33,142
$ 32,827
$ 33,432
$ 33,278
$ 32,916
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)
Beginning balance
$ 1,730
$ 1,730
$ 2,700
$ 2,700
$ 2,460
(Reversal) provision for losses on
(105)
-
(970)
-
240
Ending balance
$ 1,625
$ 1,730
$ 1,730
$ 2,700
$ 2,700
Total allowance for credit losses
34,767
34,557
35,162
35,978
35,616
Total loans
$ 2,744,023
$ 2,705,895
$ 2,764,538
$ 2,747,277
$ 2,718,185
Total unfunded commitments
509,331
509,709
492,306
508,864
516,785
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming
91.79 %
106.22 %
131.47 %
154.99 %
210.89 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming
96.97
111.20
143.17
174.72
242.07
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.21
1.21
1.21
1.21
1.21
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.27
1.28
1.27
1.31
1.31
Year-to-date loan charge-offs
$ (1,363)
$ (1,174)
$ (686)
$ (226)
$ (1,285)
Year-to-date loan recoveries
455
431
319
194
249
Year-to-date net loan charge-offs
$ (908)
$ (743)
$ (367)
$ (32)
$ (1,036)
Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to
(0.03) %
(0.04) %
(0.03) %
- %
(0.04) %
(1)
It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of
(2)
The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated
SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.