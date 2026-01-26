Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851918 | ISIN: US6703461052 | Ticker-Symbol: NUO
Tradegate
26.01.26 | 21:22
150,00 Euro
+0,43 % +0,64
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NUCOR CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NUCOR CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
145,26146,9010:38
145,26146,9010:32
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 22:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nucor Corporation: Nucor Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

Fourth Quarter of 2025 Highlights

  • Net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $378 million, or $1.64 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $400 million, or $1.73 per diluted share
  • Net sales of $7.69 billion
  • Net earnings before noncontrolling interests of $423 million; EBITDA of $918 million

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $378 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. Excluding impairment charges taken during the quarter, Nucor's fourth quarter of 2025 adjusted net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders were $400 million, or $1.73 per diluted share. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $607 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 and $287 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Reflected in the fourth quarter of 2025 losses and impairments of assets are charges of $21 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, related to the closure or repurposing of certain facilities in the steel products segment. Also included in the fourth quarter of 2025 losses and impairments of assets are charges of $6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, related to the impairment of certain non-current assets in the steel mills segment.

"I want to thank our teammates for their tremendous work throughout 2025 - delivering for our customers, advancing key growth projects, and making this Nucor's safest year," said Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "During the year, we brought several major projects online, including our new rebar micro-mill in Lexington, North Carolina, the Kingman, Arizona melt shop, our Alabama Towers and Structures facility, and our coating complex in Crawfordsville, Indiana. As these and other recently completed projects ramp up, they are beginning to deliver meaningful earnings contributions and we believe they will play an important role in strengthening our earnings power over time.

"Looking ahead to 2026, we are encouraged by robust demand in several key end markets, historically strong backlogs, and federal policies that support a vibrant domestic steel industry. Our focus remains on execution and generating strong, through-cycle returns for our shareholders."

Earnings Before Income Taxes and Noncontrolling Interests by Segment (In millions)



Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



Twelve Months (52 Weeks) Ended




December 31, 2025



October 4, 2025



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024


Steel mills


$

516



$

793



$

169



$

2,383



$

2,226


Steel products



230




319




329




1,229




1,596


Raw materials



24




43




57




153




40


Corporate/eliminations



(269)




(272)




(165)




(1,197)




(960)




$

501



$

883



$

390



$

2,568



$

2,902


Analysis of Fourth Quarter of 2025 Results Compared to the Third Quarter of 2025
The steel mills segment earnings decreased in the fourth quarter of 2025 due to lower volumes and margin compression, primarily in sheet. In the steel products segment, earnings declined in the fourth quarter on lower volumes and higher average costs per ton, partially offset by higher average realized pricing. The raw materials segment earnings decreased in the fourth quarter mainly as a result of two scheduled outages at our direct reduced iron facilities that were partially offset by insurance recoveries.

Financial Strength
At the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, Nucor had $2.70 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments on hand. The Company's $2.25 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn and does not expire until March 2030. The Company continues to have the strongest credit ratings in the North American steel sector (A-/A-/A3) with stable outlooks at Standard & Poor's, Fitch Ratings and Moody's, respectively.

Commitment to Returning Capital to Stockholders
During the fourth quarter of 2025, Nucor repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $145.23 per share (approximately 5.4 million shares during the full year 2025 at an average price of $128.66 per share). As of December 31, 2025, Nucor had approximately $406 million remaining authorized and available for repurchases under its share repurchase program. This share repurchase authorization is discretionary and has no scheduled expiration date.

On December 1, 2025, Nucor's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.56 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 11, 2026, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025 and is Nucor's 211th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Nucor has increased its regular, or base, dividend for 53 consecutive years - every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973.

For the full year of 2025, Nucor returned approximately $1.2 billion to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments.

First Quarter of 2026 Outlook Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2025
We expect earnings to increase in the first quarter of 2026. Earnings in the first quarter of 2026 are expected to increase across all three of our operating segments, with the largest increase in the steel mills segment. In the steel mills segment, the expected increase is due to higher volumes and higher realized prices across all major product categories. In the steel products segment, we expect improved earnings in the first quarter due to increased volumes on stable pricing. The raw materials segment is expected to have increased earnings in the first quarter of 2026.

Earnings Conference Call
An earnings call is scheduled for January 27, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review Nucor's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provide a business update. The call can be accessed via webcast from the Investor Relations section of Nucor's website (nucor.com/investors). A presentation with supplemental information to accompany the call has been posted to Nucor's Investor Relations website. A playback of the webcast will be posted to the same site within one day of the live event.

About Nucor
 Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in this news release, including EBITDA, adjusted net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders and adjusted net earnings per diluted share. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define EBITDA as net earnings before noncontrolling interests, adding back the following items: interest expense (income), net; provision for income taxes; losses and impairments of assets; depreciation; and amortization. We define adjusted net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders as net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders adding back losses and impairments of assets, net of tax and noncontrolling interests. We define adjusted net earnings per diluted share as net earnings per diluted share adding back the per diluted share impact of losses and impairments of assets, net of tax and noncontrolling interests. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, adjusted net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders and adjusted net earnings per diluted share in this news release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance by providing a consistent basis of comparison across periods.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which we expect will or may occur in the future and may impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current information, and, although we base these statements on circumstances that we believe to be reasonable when made, there can be no assurance that future events will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking information. As such, the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may vary materially from the projected results and expectations discussed in this news release. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including pressure from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to general market conditions, and in particular, prevailing market steel prices and changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including pig iron, iron ore and scrap steel; (4) the availability and cost of electricity and natural gas, which could negatively affect our cost of steel production or result in a delay or cancellation of existing or future drilling within our natural gas drilling programs; (5) critical equipment failures and business interruptions; (6) market demand for steel products, which, in the case of many of our products, is driven by the level of nonresidential construction activity in the United States; (7) impairment in the recorded value of inventory, equity investments, fixed assets, goodwill or other long-lived assets; (8) uncertainties and volatility surrounding the global economy, including excess world capacity for steel production, inflation and interest rate changes; (9) fluctuations in currency conversion rates; (10) significant changes in laws or government regulations affecting environmental compliance, including legislation and regulations that result in greater regulation of greenhouse gas emissions that could increase our energy costs, capital expenditures and operating costs or cause one or more of our permits to be revoked or make it more difficult to obtain permit modifications; (11) the cyclical nature of the steel industry; (12) capital investments and their impact on our performance; (13) our safety performance; (14) our ability to integrate businesses we acquire; and (15) the impact of any pandemic or public health situation. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Nucor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)


(In millions, except per share data)




















Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



Twelve Months (52 Weeks) Ended




Dec. 31, 2025



Oct. 4, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024


Net sales


$

7,687



$

8,521



$

7,076



$

32,494



$

30,734


Costs, expenses and other:
















Cost of products sold



6,825




7,333




6,449




28,616




26,632


Marketing, administrative and other expenses



334




300




240




1,219




1,123


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(11)




(10)




(6)




(35)




(30)


Losses and impairments of assets



27




-




-




67




137


Interest expense (income), net



11




15




3




59




(30)





7,186




7,638




6,686




29,926




27,832


Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interests



501




883




390




2,568




2,902


Provision for income taxes



78




200




45




530




583


Net earnings before noncontrolling interests



423




683




345




2,038




2,319


Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests



45




76




58




294




292


Net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders


$

378



$

607



$

287



$

1,744



$

2,027


Net earnings per share:
















Basic


$

1.64



$

2.63



$

1.22



$

7.53



$

8.47


Diluted


$

1.64



$

2.63



$

1.22



$

7.52



$

8.46


Average shares outstanding:
















Basic



229.3




229.9




234.0




230.7




238.3


Diluted



229.6




230.2




234.3




230.9




238.5


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In millions)



December 31,




2025



2024


ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

2,260



$

3,558


Short-term investments



439




581


Accounts receivable, net



3,105




2,675


Inventories, net



5,462




5,106


Other current assets



499




555


Total current assets



11,765




12,475


Property, plant and equipment, net



15,306




13,243


Goodwill



4,297




4,288


Other intangible assets, net



2,880




3,134


Other assets



856




800


Total assets


$

35,104



$

33,940


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt


$

122



$

225


Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



90




1,042


Accounts payable



1,890




1,832


Salaries, wages and related accruals



882




903


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,020




975


Total current liabilities



4,004




4,977


Long-term debt and finance lease obligations due after one year



6,909




5,683


Deferred credits and other liabilities



2,067




1,863


Total liabilities



12,980




12,523


Commitments and contingencies







Equity







Nucor stockholders' equity:







Common stock



152




152


Additional paid-in capital



2,253




2,223


Retained earnings



31,504




30,271


Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes



(194)




(208)


Treasury stock



(12,779)




(12,144)


Total Nucor stockholders' equity



20,936




20,294


Noncontrolling interests



1,188




1,123


Total equity



22,124




21,417


Total liabilities and equity


$

35,104



$

33,940


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In millions)



Year Ended December 31,




2025



2024


Operating activities:







Net earnings before noncontrolling interests


$

2,038



$

2,319


Adjustments:







Depreciation



1,226




1,094


Amortization



254




262


Stock-based compensation



133




132


Deferred income taxes



161




(116)


Distributions from affiliates



46




25


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(35)




(30)


Losses and impairments of assets



47




137


Changes in assets and liabilities (exclusive of acquisitions and dispositions):







Accounts receivable



(428)




319


Inventories



(366)




518


Accounts payable



80




(321)


Federal income taxes



124




97


Salaries, wages and related accruals



2




(385)


Other operating activities



(48)




(72)


Cash provided by operating activities



3,234




3,979


Investing activities:







Capital expenditures



(3,422)




(3,173)


Investment in and advances to affiliates



(1)




-


Sale of business



-




1


Disposition of plant and equipment



45




17


Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)



(2)




(758)


Purchases of investments



(985)




(1,296)


Proceeds from the sale of investments



1,140




1,487


Other investing activities



(1)




(12)


Cash used in investing activities



(3,226)




(3,734)


Financing activities:







Net change in short-term debt



(102)




105


Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of discount



1,217




-


Repayment of long-term debt



(1,015)




(10)


Bond issuance costs



(9)




-


Proceeds from exercise of stock options



5




4


Payment of tax withholdings on certain stock-based compensation



(32)




(53)


Distributions to noncontrolling interests



(249)




(352)


Cash dividends



(512)




(522)


Acquisition of treasury stock



(700)




(2,217)


Proceeds from government incentives



77




-


Other financing activities



5




(13)


Cash used in financing activities



(1,315)




(3,058)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



9




(16)


Decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(1,298)




(2,829)


Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year



3,558




6,387


Cash and cash equivalents - end of year


$

2,260



$

3,558


Non-cash investing activity:







Change in accrued plant and equipment purchases


$

(26)



$

115


Select Financial and Operational Data















(Dollars in millions, tons in thousands, per unit amounts as noted)




















Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



Twelve Months (52 Weeks) Ended




Dec. 31,
2025



Oct. 4,
2025



%
Change



Dec. 31,
2024



Year Ago
% Change



Dec. 31,
2025



Dec. 31,
2024



%
Change


Consolidated Financial & Operational Data

























Net Sales


$

7,687



$

8,521




-10

%


$

7,076




9

%


$

32,494



$

30,734




6

%

External Average Sales Price per Ton


$

1,242



$

1,258




-1

%


$

1,168




6

%


$

1,221



$

1,241




-2

%

Sales Tons to External Customers



6,191




6,774




-9

%



6,058




2

%



26,615




24,767




7

%

Pre-Operating & Start-Up Costs


$

87



$

103




-16

%


$

164




-47

%


$

496



$

594




-16

%

Pre-Operating & Start-Up Costs per Diluted Share


$

0.29



$

0.34






$

0.53






$

1.63



$

1.89





Number of Days in Period



88




91







94







365




366





Steel Mills Segment Data

























Total Shipments



5,906




6,428




-8

%



5,650




5

%



25,271




23,126




9

%

Sales Tons to External Customers



4,602




4,976




-8

%



4,580




0

%



19,848




18,480




7

%

Percentage of Sales to Internal Customers



22

%



23

%






19

%






21

%



20

%




External Average Sales Price per Ton


$

1,019



$

1,038




-2

%


$

926




10

%


$

1,008



$

1,013




0

%

Average Scrap/Scrap Substitute Cost per Gross Ton


$

380



$

391




-3

%


$

381




0

%


$

392



$

394




-1

%

Utilization



82

%



85

%






74

%






83

%



76

%




Steel Products Segment Data

























Sales Tons to External Customers



1,025




1,183




-13

%



968




6

%



4,397




4,018




9

%

Average Sales Price per Ton


$

2,413



$

2,358




2

%


$

2,448




-1

%


$

2,348



$

2,510




-6

%

Tonnage Data (In thousands)


Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



Twelve Months (52 Weeks) Ended




Dec. 31,
2025



Oct. 4,
2025



%
Change



Dec. 31,
2024



Year Ago
% Change



Dec. 31,
2025



Dec. 31,
2024



%
Change


Steel mills total shipments:

























Sheet



2,804




3,030




-7

%



2,714




3

%



11,872




11,394




4

%

Bars



2,007




2,190




-8

%



1,887




6

%



8,635




7,730




12

%

Structural



522




595




-12

%



508




3

%



2,329




2,063




13

%

Plate



552




594




-7

%



502




10

%



2,329




1,797




30

%

Other



21




19




11

%



39




-46

%



106




142




-25

%




5,906




6,428




-8

%



5,650




5

%



25,271




23,126




9

%


























Sales tons to outside customers:

























Steel mills



4,602




4,976




-8

%



4,580




0

%



19,848




18,480




7

%

Joist and deck



218




254




-14

%



178




22

%



871




712




22

%

Rebar fabrication products



270




356




-24

%



239




13

%



1,179




1,020




16

%

Tubular products



228




206




11

%



221




3

%



947




856




11

%

Building systems



54




62




-13

%



57




-5

%



228




238




-4

%

Other steel products



255




305




-16

%



273




-7

%



1,172




1,192




-2

%

Raw materials



564




615




-8

%



510




11

%



2,370




2,269




4

%




6,191




6,774




-9

%



6,058




2

%



26,615




24,767




7

%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Reconciliation of EBITDA (Unaudited)


(In millions)




















Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



Twelve Months (52 Weeks) Ended




Dec. 31, 2025



Oct. 4, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024


Net earnings before noncontrolling interests


$

423



$

683



$

345



$

2,038



$

2,319


Depreciation



316




304




285




1,226




1,094


Amortization



63




63




73




254




262


Losses and impairments of assets



27




-




-




67




137


Interest expense (income), net



11




15




3




59




(30)


Provision for income taxes



78




200




45




530




583


EBITDA


$

918



$

1,265



$

751



$

4,174



$

4,365


Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Nucor Stockholders (Unaudited)


(In millions, except per share data)























Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



Twelve Months (52 Weeks) Ended




December 31, 2025



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024







Diluted EPS






Diluted EPS






Diluted EPS


Net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders


$

378



$

1.64



$

1,744



$

7.52



$

2,027



$

8.46


Losses and impairments of assets, net of tax and noncontrolling interests



22




0.09




45




0.19




103




0.44


Adjusted net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders


$

400



$

1.73



$

1,789



$

7.71



$

2,130



$

8.90


SOURCE Nucor Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.