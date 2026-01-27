

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales logged a renewed decline in December, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales dropped 1.2 percent monthly in December, reversing a 1.7 percent increase in November. Moreover, this was the first decline in six months.



Sales of food and other groceries contracted 0.9 percent over the month, and clothing sales were 3.9 percent lower. Similarly, demand for consumer goods fell 1.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth moderated to 3.3 percent from 4.9 percent.



Total retail sales for the fourth quarter were 1.9 percent higher than in the previous three-month period, the agency said.



