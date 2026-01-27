Mark Ward Joins as a Managing Director

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Mark Ward has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Business Services Group.

Based across the Manchester and London offices, Mr. Ward will focus on expanding the firm's IT services coverage across Europe. He will work closely with Malte Abrams, Managing Director and Head of IT Services, Europe, in the Business Services Group, and other senior colleagues to deepen the firm's sector expertise and further enhance its client reach across the region.

Mr. Ward brings more than 14 years of investment banking and corporate finance experience, joining from DC Advisory, where he served as a Managing Director advising clients across the IT services sector. His expertise spans IT consulting, software development, data analytics, and managed service providers. Prior to DC Advisory, Mr. Ward held roles at Clearwater International and PwC, gaining widespread experience executing complex M&A and corporate finance transactions.

"Mark's appointment strengthens our European IT Services platform in a critical coverage area, at a time of accelerating sector consolidation," commented Mr. Abrams. "His extensive sector expertise in IT services across the entire value chain, coupled with his proven track record advising on complex transactions, will be invaluable as we support clients navigating an increasingly dynamic and competitive market."

Scott Sergeant, Managing Director and Head of Business Services, Europe, said: "Mark is an outstanding addition to Houlihan Lokey and to our global Business Services Group. His depth of subsector expertise and track record advising middle-market sponsors and businesses across the IT and broader services landscape will materially strengthen our European franchise. His appointment further reinforces our commitment to delivering market-leading advice and outstanding outcomes for clients across the region."

"Houlihan Lokey stood out as a compelling opportunity," said Mr. Ward. "I am delighted to be joining a truly global platform that holds the deep IT services expertise that clients require in today's market. I am excited to leverage the power of the firm for the benefit of our clients and to contribute to the continued growth and success of the Business Services Group."

Houlihan Lokey's Business Services Group has earned a reputation for providing superior service and achieving outstanding results in M&A advisory, capital-raising, restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services. In 2025, the group was ranked as the No. 1 business services M&A advisor for all global transactions, with 92 deals.*

*2025 M&A Advisory Rankings-All Global Business Services Transactions. LSEG. Excludes accounting firms and brokers.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a leading global investment bank recognized for delivering independent strategic and financial advice to corporations, financial sponsors, and governments. With uniquely deep industry expertise, broad international reach, and a partnership approach rooted in trust, the firm provides innovative, integrated solutions across mergers and acquisitions, capital solutions, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Our unmatched transaction volumes provide differentiated, data-driven perspectives that help our clients achieve their most critical goals. To learn more about Houlihan Lokey, please visit HL.com.

