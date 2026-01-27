Anzeige
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Monthly Report as at 31 December 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

27 January 2026

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's market update newsletter for December 2025 can now be viewed on the Company's web pages using the following hyperlink address:

Monthly Manager Reports | The Lindsell Investment Trust plc (ltit.co.uk)

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the opinions expressed and content within the updating newsletter specifically referred to above, are not incorporated into or form part of the above announcement.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3008 4910


