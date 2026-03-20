The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

20 March 2026

Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

The Board of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT") announces that it has agreed to sell six of its shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL") for cash to the executive employees of the LTL profit share scheme.

The shares will be sold at LTL's prevailing market price of £4,968.97 per share, last calculated on 27 th February 2026. The effective sale on 20 March 2026 will reduce LTIT's holding to 6,195 shares of LTL.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3008 4910