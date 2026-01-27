Grit Real Estate Income Group: CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DJ CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 27-Jan-2026 / 10:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code: DEL.N0000 ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited today announces changes to the Board.

Grit is a pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of impact assets underpinned by predominantly US dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases to high-quality multinational tenants.

Further to the announcement of 18 June 2025 regarding the planned succession of the Chairmanship, the Board confirms that Mr Peter Todd has stepped down as Chairman with effect from Monday, 26 January 2026, following the successful completion of a structured handover programme.

The Board determined that, given the advanced state of the transition and in line with best-practice governance principles, it was appropriate to bring forward the formal change in Chairmanship to ensure continuity of leadership and oversight.

In accordance with the previously disclosed succession plan, Mr Nigel Nunoo, currently an Independent Non-Executive Director, has assumed the role of Chairman with effect from Monday, 26 January 2026. He will also assume the role of Chairman of the Investment Committee and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Risk Committee and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees. The executive leadership and committee structures of the Group remain otherwise unchanged.

Mr Nigel Nunoo has served on the Board since 19 December 2023.

He is an experienced Global Senior Executive with 20+ years of tenure at Prudential Financial, Inc. and is known for successfully establishing and expanding Prudential Financial, Inc's presence in Africa. He is also the Founder & CEO of African Aspirations Limited (AA), a Pan-African business development platform that provides Business Brokerage, Business Consulting and Business Funding solutions curated for SMEs and Mid-Market companies across Africa.

Nigel is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter-holder who also has an Executive MBA from Columbia University.

He has a proven track record of driving sustainable growth and delivering sustainable profitability in diverse global markets, spanning the United States, Europe, and Africa and is fluent in English and several African languages.

Nigel Nunoo, Chairman-designate, commented:

"I am honoured to be appointed Chairman following a carefully planned and orderly succession process. Peter has chaired Grit since its inception and has been instrumental in shaping the Group's strategy, governance framework and pan-African platform, steering the business through multiple market cycles and periods of significant transformation.

"As Chairman, my focus will be on maintaining strong governance discipline, supporting the executive team and ensuring consistent delivery against the Group's strategic priorities, including its balance sheet optimisation and long-term value creation objectives."

The Board, executive management and all employees, would like to thank Peter for his leadership, commitment and contribution during his tenure, and wish him well with his future endeavours.

Following these changes, the Board will comprise six directors, of whom four are independent and non-executive.

Aside from the information set out in the announcement above, no further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.8.

By Order of the Board

27 January 2026

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Morne Reinders, Investor Relations +27 82 480 4541 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser Tunga Chigovanyika/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Rukhsaar Lallmahomed +230 402 0893

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

Directors: Nigel Nunoo+ (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Gareth Schnehage (Chief Financial Officer) *, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+ and Lynette Finlay+

(+ independent Non-Executive Director) (* Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Corporate service provider: Mourant Governance Services (Guernsey) Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Onelink Ltd

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: MUFG Corporate Markets

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 Category Code: BOA TIDM: GR1T LEI Code: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 Sequence No.: 416316 EQS News ID: 2266594 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2266594&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2026 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)