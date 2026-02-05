Grit Real Estate Income Group: Changes To The Board Of Directors

DJ CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 05-Feb-2026 / 10:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code: DEL.N0000 ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Information disclosed in accordance with LR 6.4.6 and LR 6.4.8

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited today announces changes to the Board.

Grit is a pan-African income real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of impact assets underpinned by predominantly US dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases to high-quality multinational tenants.

Shareholders are advised of the resignation of Mr Gareth Schnehage as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Group with effect from 04 February 2026 due to family commitments.

Gareth's decision followed extensive and constructive discussions with the Board regarding the operational requirements of the Chief Financial Officer role at this stage of the Group's development, including the need for the position to be based in Mauritius alongside the Group's finance team to support a hands-on execution-focused mandate.

Owing to personal commitments in the United Kingdom, Gareth elected not to relocate to Mauritius. The Board is grateful for his service and contribution to the Group and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hugo Jordaan as the new Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Group with effect from 04 February 2026.

Hugo, a Chartered Accountant with more than 25 years' experience, joined Grit in 2022 and served as Finance Director before his appointment to the Board. Since joining the Group, he has played a central role in financial management, reporting and stakeholder engagement, and has developed a strong understanding of the Group's financial, operational and regulatory framework. A comprehensive and orderly handover has been completed to ensure continuity and execution certainty.

Prior to joining Grit, Hugo served as Regional Chief Financial Officer for Africa at International SOS, where he was responsible for financial management across the African region. He previously led the African finance function at Australian listed Orica Group, where he successfully delivered a complex regional restructuring. During his tenure at Orica, he also implemented initiatives that resulted in cumulative EBIT improvements of more than AUD13 million per annum and a AUD10 million improvement in trade working capital through the reduction of overdue debtor balances.

Hugo brings strong technical expertise, deep institutional knowledge and proven leadership capability, positioning him well to support the Group's strategic priorities at this stage of its development.

Following these changes, the Board will comprise six directors, of whom four are independent and non-executive.

Aside from the information set out in the announcement above, no further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to LSE Listing Rule 6.4.8.

By Order of the Board

5 February 2026

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Morne Reinders, Investor Relations +27 82 480 4541 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser Tunga Chigovanyika/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Rukhsaar Lallmahomed +230 402 0893

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

Directors: Nigel Nunoo+ (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Hugo Jordaan (Chief Financial Officer) *, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, and Lynette Finlay+

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Corporate service provider: Mourant Governance Services (Guernsey) Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Onelink Ltd

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: MUFG Corporate Markets

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

