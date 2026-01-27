

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Weak sentiment prevails in cryptocurrency markets ahead of the interest rate decisions by major central banks. Overall crypto market capitalization has increased less than half a percent in the past 24 hours. The disappointing contrast of digital currencies with precious metals also weighed on market sentiment.



Interest rate decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada are due on January 28 followed by decisions from Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank of England as well as the European Central Bank in the first week of February.



Interest rate expectations from the Fed overwhelmingly point to a pause on January 28. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in the forthcoming review is just 2.8 percent. It was 4.4 percent a day ago.



However, interest rate cut expectations are reflecting a slow increase further into 2026. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood of the Fed's current target rate of 3.50-3.75 percent decreasing to 3.25-3.5 percent increases to 13.6 percent for the review in March, 24.9 percent for the review in April and 46.4 percent for the review in June.



Markets also digested the divergence in performance of cryptocurrencies compared to precious metals. While Bitcoin has added 0.26 percent on a year-to-date basis, gold has rallied 17 percent till date in 2026. Likewise, silver has jumped almost 60 percent in 2026 whereas Platinum has gained more than 32 percent in 2026.



Gold futures for April settlement are currently trading at $5,126.64 per troy ounce, gaining 0.08 percent in the past 24 hours. Prices had touched an all-time high of $5,145.20 earlier in the day's trade.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.97 trillion, increasing 0.27 percent overnight. 20 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent. At the same time, 19 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin has declined 0.09 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $87,741.11. The current price is around 30 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has slipped 3.7 percent in the past week but is holding on to year-to-date gains of 0.26 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $88,834.17 and $87,019.70.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $7 million on Monday versus net outflows of $104 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with inflows of $16 million.



Ethereum has added 0.26 percent overnight to trade at $2,902.53. The leading alternate coin is now trading 41 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,949.70 and $2,876.02.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $117 million on Monday versus net outflows of $42 million on Friday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with net inflows of $137 million.



4th ranked BNB rallied 0.72 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $877.90. BNB is trading 36 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP lost 0.19 percent overnight to trade at $1.88, around 51 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana increased 1 percent overnight to $123.73. SOL's current price is around 58 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall slipped 0.36 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2942. The trading price is 33 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin gained 0.46 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1217. DOGE is now trading 83 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano also added 0.61 percent overnight to trade at $0.3493. ADA is currently trading 89 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



60th ranked Pump.fun (PUMP) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of more than 24 percent. 15th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) followed with overnight gains of 23.4 percent.



56th ranked River (RIVER) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 28 percent. 75th ranked Story (IP) followed with overnight losses of 5.4 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News