

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - France's equity index CAC 40 gained marginally on Tuesday with investors largely making cautious moves, assessing the latest developments on the trade front. Bank stocks found some support.



U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened 100% tariffs on Canadian exports if the country strikes a trade deal with China, said he would raise tariffs on South Korean imports to 25% because of a delay in the South Korean Legislature approving a trade deal with the U.S.



Meanwhile, India and the European Union successfully concluded a Free Trade Agreement, cutting tariffs on cars from 110% to 10% for 250,000 vehicles annually.



Investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday.



The CAC 40 was up 9.15 points or 0.11% at 8,140.30 a few minutes past noon.



Credit Agricole moved up 2.7%. Eiffage and Saint Gobain gained 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively.



Societe Generale, Legrand and Vinci gained 1.4 to 1.5%, while BNP Paribas and Bouygues rose 1.1% and 1%, respectively.



Schneider Electric, Safran, Orange, Bureau Veritas, AXA, STMicroElectronics and Veolia Environment posted moderate gains.



Capgemini and Pernod Ricard lost 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. Renault, Stellantis, Dassault Systemes and Carrefour drifted down by 1 to 1.3%.



Hermes International, L'Oreal, Sanofi, Accor, Publicis Groupe and EssilorLuxottica also showed weakness.



Data released by the statistical office INSEE showed consumer confidence in France stood at 90 in January 2026, unchanged from December and in line with expectations, remaining below the long-term average of 100.



